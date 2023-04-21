Advanced search
Gecina : Compensation policy

04/21/2023 | 10:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2022 Universal Registration Document

INCLUDING THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT AND THE INTEGRATED REPORT

Contents

Integrated Report AFR

  • Comments on

    1. the financial year AFR
    2. Activity review
    3. EPRA reporting at December 31, 2022
    4. Additional information on rental income
    5. Financial resources
    6. Appraisal of the property portfolio
    7. Business and earnings of the main companies
    8. Post-balancesheet events
  • Risk AFR
  1. Main risk factors
  2. Risk management

From corporate social

3 responsability to sustainable performance AFR

  1. Committing to people, places, the portfolio and the planet
  2. Low carbon living and designing
  3. Preserving the living world
  4. Transforming our business lines
  5. Other non-financial information
  6. Reporting rules
  7. Report of the independent third-party on the consolidated non-financial information statement
  • Board of Directors' report
    on corporate governance AFR
  1. Governance
  2. Compensation
  3. Information about the capital structure and factors that could have an impact in the event of a public offer

46

5

Consolidated financial

statements

AFR

48 5.1 Consolidated statement of financial position

57 5.2 Consolidated statement of comprehensive

61income

63 5.3 Statement of changes in consolidated equity

67

5.4 Consolidated statement of cash flows

69

5.5 Notes to the consolidated financial

72statements

74

6 Annual financial statements

AFR

76 6.1 Balance sheet at December 31, 2022

86 6.2 Income statement at December 31, 2022

6.3 Notes to the annual financial statements at December 31, 2022

96

  • Property portfolio

98 7.1 Offices

106 7.2 Residential

118 7.3 Student residences

125 7.4 Hotel

144 7.5 Summary of surface areas

148 7.6 Condensed report of property appraisers

150

8 Annual General Meeting

8.1 Agenda of the Meeting

156 8.2 Draft resolutions

158

9 Additional information AFR

187

9.1 Universal Registration Document including the Annual Financial Report

206 9.2 Statutory Auditors

  1. Legal information
  2. Glossary

208

210

211

213

214

215

252

254

256

257

274

276

281

284

285

286

288

290

292

293

314

316

321

330

337

Annual Financial Report elements are clearly indentified in this table of content with the sign AFR.

2022

Universal Registration

Document

Including the Annual Financial Report and the Integrated Report

The Universal Registration Document has been submitted without prior approval to the AMF on February 21, 2023, in its capacity as the competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, in accordance with Article 9 of the Regulation. The Universal Registration Document may be used for a public offer of financial securities or the admission of financial securities to trading on a regulated market if it is accompanied by a prospectus and, if applicable, an abstract and any amendments to the Universal Registration Document. The resulting collection of documents shall then be approved by the AMF in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

This is a translation into English of the 2022 Universal Registration Document of Gecina issued in French and it is available on Gecina's website www.gecina.fr.

PHOTO CREDITS

Thierry Lewenberg-Sturm, Myphotoagency/Farshid Momayez, Valérie Archeno, Charly Broyez, Myphotoagency/Franck Ferville, Soxh Factory, Dumez, Myphotoagency/Florian Beaupère,

Éric Laignel, Viguier, Gamma Image- Portail prospect, Javier Callejas, L'Autre Image, Drone-Press, PCA, Myphotoagency/Arthur Minot, Géraldine Aresteanu, Thomas Laisné, Jean-Charles Caslot, Global Blue, My Photo Agency, Alexis Paoli-Portail prospect, Myphotoagency/Stéphane Vasco, Michel Denancé-Dubuisson Architecture.

ThedigitalversionofthisdocumentcomplieswithWebcontentaccessibilitystandards,WCAG2.0, andiscertifiedISO14289-1.Itsdesignenablespeoplewithmotordisabilitiestobrowsethrough thisPDFusingkeyboardcommands.Accessibleforpeoplewithvisualimpairments,ithasbeen taggedinfullsothatitcanbetranscribedvocallybyscreenreadersusinganycomputersupport. It has also been tested in full and validated by a visually-impaired expert.

E-accessible version

Agility and resilience at the heart of the city

2022

INTEGRATED REPORT

Disclaimer

Gecina SA published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 14:29:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
