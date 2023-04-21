Gecina : Compensation policy

INCLUDING THE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT AND THE INTEGRATED REPORT
Contents
Integrated Report AFR
Comments on
the financial year AFR
Activity review
EPRA reporting at December 31, 2022
Additional information on rental income
Financial resources
Appraisal of the property portfolio
Business and earnings of the main companies
Post-balancesheet events
RiskAFR
Main risk factors
Risk management
From corporate social
3 responsability to sustainable performance AFR
Committing to people, places, the portfolio and the planet
Low carbon living and designing
Preserving the living world
Transforming our business lines
Other non-financial information
Reporting rules
Report of the independent third-party on the consolidated non-financial information statement
Board of Directors' report
on corporate governance AFR
Governance
Compensation
Information about the capital structure and factors that could have an impact in the event of a public offer
46
5
Consolidated financial
statements
AFR
485.1 Consolidated statement of financial position
575.2 Consolidated statement of comprehensive
61income
635.3 Statement of changes in consolidated equity
67
5.4 Consolidated statement of cash flows
69
5.5 Notes to the consolidated financial
72statements
74
6 Annual financial statements
AFR
766.1 Balance sheet at December 31, 2022
866.2 Income statement at December 31, 2022
6.3 Notes to the annual financial statements at December 31, 2022
96
Property portfolio
987.1 Offices
1067.2 Residential
1187.3 Student residences
1257.4 Hotel
1447.5 Summary of surface areas
1487.6 Condensed report of property appraisers
150
8 Annual General Meeting
8.1 Agenda of the Meeting
1568.2 Draft resolutions
158
9 Additional information AFR
187
9.1 Universal Registration Document including the Annual Financial Report
2069.2 Statutory Auditors
Legal information
Glossary
208
210
211
213
214
215
252
254
256
257
274
276
281
284
285
286
288
290
292
293
314
316
321
330
337
Annual Financial Report elements are clearly indentified in this table of content with the sign AFR.
2022
Universal Registration
Document
Including the Annual Financial Report and the Integrated Report
The Universal Registration Document has been submitted without prior approval to the AMF on February 21, 2023, in its capacity as the competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, in accordance with Article 9 of the Regulation. The Universal Registration Document may be used for a public offer of financial securities or the admission of financial securities to trading on a regulated market if it is accompanied by a prospectus and, if applicable, an abstract and any amendments to the Universal Registration Document. The resulting collection of documents shall then be approved by the AMF in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.
This is a translation into English of the 2022 Universal Registration Document of Gecina issued in French and it is available on Gecina's website www.gecina.fr.
Éric Laignel, Viguier, Gamma Image- Portail prospect, Javier Callejas, L'Autre Image, Drone-Press, PCA, Myphotoagency/Arthur Minot, Géraldine Aresteanu, Thomas Laisné, Jean-Charles Caslot, Global Blue, My Photo Agency, Alexis Paoli-Portail prospect, Myphotoagency/Stéphane Vasco, Michel Denancé-Dubuisson Architecture.
ThedigitalversionofthisdocumentcomplieswithWebcontentaccessibilitystandards,WCAG2.0, andiscertifiedISO14289-1.Itsdesignenablespeoplewithmotordisabilitiestobrowsethrough thisPDFusingkeyboardcommands.Accessibleforpeoplewithvisualimpairments,ithasbeen taggedinfullsothatitcanbetranscribedvocallybyscreenreadersusinganycomputersupport. It has also been tested in full and validated by a visually-impaired expert.