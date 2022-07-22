Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Gecina
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GFC   FR0010040865

GECINA

(GFC)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-07-22 am EDT
98.80 EUR   +6.75%
02:14pGECINA : Conditions for accessing or consulting the 2022 half-year report
PU
04:00aTRANSCRIPT : Gecina, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 22, 2022
CI
03:34aGECINA : Résultats semestriels 2022 – Présentation (en anglais)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gecina : Conditions for accessing or consulting the 2022 half-year report

07/22/2022 | 02:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Paris, July 22, 2022

Conditions for accessing or consulting the 2022 half-year report

Gecina's 2022 Half-Year Report can be consulted or downloaded from the Group's website (www.gecina.fr) in the section Investors / Publications and press releases / Financial reports and universal registration documents.

It is also available free of charge upon request:

  • by mail: Gecina - 16, rue des Capucines 75002 Paris
  • by email: actionnaire@gecina.fr
  • by phone: 0 800 800 976 (toll-free number only available in France)

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with over 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20.6 billion euros at end-June 2022.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: "Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces". For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our program setting out our solidarity-based commitments to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60 and Euronext 100 indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability benchmarks and rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS ESG and CDP). www.gecina.fr

GECINA CONTACTS

Financial communications

Press relations

Samuel Henry-Diesbach

Julien Landfried

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 52 22

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 65 74

samuelhenry-diesbach@gecina.fr

julienlandfried@gecina.fr

Virginie Sterling

Armelle Miclo

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 62 48

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 51 98

virginiesterling@gecina.fr

armellemiclo@gecina.fr

Disclaimer

Gecina SA published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 18:13:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GECINA
02:14pGECINA : Conditions for accessing or consulting the 2022 half-year report
PU
04:00aTRANSCRIPT : Gecina, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 22, 2022
CI
03:34aGECINA : Résultats semestriels 2022 – Présentation (en anglais)
PU
07/21Gecina Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/21GECINA : Earnings at June 30,2022
PU
07/21GECINA : Earnings at June 30, 2022
PU
07/04Moody's Keeps Real Estate Group Gecina's Rating Amid Sustained Rental Growth
MT
07/04GECINA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/30GECINA : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
06/01GECINA : Total du nombre de droits de vote et du capital / Information relative au nombre ..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GECINA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 635 M 649 M 649 M
Net income 2022 738 M 754 M 754 M
Net Debt 2022 7 022 M 7 179 M 7 179 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,25x
Yield 2022 5,74%
Capitalization 6 824 M 6 976 M 6 976 M
EV / Sales 2022 21,8x
EV / Sales 2023 21,1x
Nbr of Employees 493
Free-Float 65,9%
Chart GECINA
Duration : Period :
Gecina Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GECINA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 92,55 €
Average target price 116,59 €
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Beñat Ortega Chief Executive Officer
Nicolas Dutreuil CFO, Executive Director-Finance & Deputy CEO
Jérôme Brunel Chairman
Sabine Desnault Executive Director-R&D, Innovation & CSR
Romain Veber Executive Director-Investment & Developments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GECINA-24.69%6 952
THE GPT GROUP-18.45%5 837
MIRVAC GROUP-28.18%5 682
ICADE-28.68%3 470
DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.-37.70%3 102
LXI REIT PLC1.38%3 014