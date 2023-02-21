Advanced search
Gecina : Conditions for accessing the 2022 Universal Registration Document

02/21/2023 | 01:33pm EST
Paris, February 21, 2023

Conditions for accessing the 2022 Universal Registration Document

The Universal Registration Document for 2022 was filed with the French securities regulator (Autorité des marchés financiers, AMF) on February 21, 2023.

It may be consulted on or downloaded from the following internet sites:

It is also available free of charge to the public on request:

  • by mail: Gecina - 16, rue des Capucines, 75002 Paris, France;
  • by email: actionnaire@gecina.fr;
  • by telephone: 0 800 800 976 (toll-free number only available in France).

The following documents are included in the Universal Registration Document:

  • the annual financial report for 2022;
  • the 2022 integrated report
  • the Board of Directors' report on corporate governance;
  • the statutory auditors' reports;
  • information on the statutory auditors' fees;
  • the voluntary non-financial performance statement.

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with over 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20.1 billion euros at end-2022.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: "Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces". For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our program setting out our solidarity-based commitments to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60 and Euronext 100 indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability benchmarks and rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS ESG and CDP). www.gecina.fr

GECINA CONTACTS

Financial communications

Press relations

Samuel Henry-Diesbach

Glenn Domingues

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 52 22

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 63 86

samuelhenry-diesbach@gecina.fr

glenndomingues@gecina.fr

Virginie Sterling

Armelle Miclo

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 62 48

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 51 98

virginiesterling@gecina.fr

armellemiclo@gecina.fr

Disclaimer

Gecina SA published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 18:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
