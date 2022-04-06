Gecina : Double appointment in the Communications, Public Affairs and Brand Department

A Management Committee member, Victoria Demazel Martins has been appointed Director of Brand and Internal Communications.

An Ecole Supérieure du Commerce Extérieur (ESCE) graduate, with a Master's in International Business and International People Management, Victoria Demazel Martins began her career in 2012 with the integrated communications agency Havas Paris. After eight years as a Consultant then Consulting Director specialized in employer branding and internal communications, she joined Gecina in 2020 as Internal Communications Manager.

Also a member of the Management Committee, Glenn Domingues has been Director of Public Affairs and Corporate Communications since the end of 2021.

After graduating from Neoma Business School in Reims, Glenn began his career with the lobbying firm Séance Publique, before moving to Publicis Consultants in 2014 as a Public Affairs Consultant. In 2017, he was recruited as a Senior Consultant by the communications strategy consultancy Taddeo.

He joined Gecina in 2018 as Public Affairs Manager, before being appointed Director of Public Affairs for the Group.