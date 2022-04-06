Log in
    GFC   FR0010040865

GECINA

(GFC)
  Report
Gecina : Double appointment in the Communications, Public Affairs and Brand Department

04/06/2022 | 12:15pm EDT
A Management Committee member, Victoria Demazel Martins has been appointed Director of Brand and Internal Communications.

An Ecole Supérieure du Commerce Extérieur (ESCE) graduate, with a Master's in International Business and International People Management, Victoria Demazel Martins began her career in 2012 with the integrated communications agency Havas Paris. After eight years as a Consultant then Consulting Director specialized in employer branding and internal communications, she joined Gecina in 2020 as Internal Communications Manager.

Also a member of the Management Committee, Glenn Domingues has been Director of Public Affairs and Corporate Communications since the end of 2021.

After graduating from Neoma Business School in Reims, Glenn began his career with the lobbying firm Séance Publique, before moving to Publicis Consultants in 2014 as a Public Affairs Consultant. In 2017, he was recruited as a Senior Consultant by the communications strategy consultancy Taddeo.

He joined Gecina in 2018 as Public Affairs Manager, before being appointed Director of Public Affairs for the Group.

To safeguard its communications, Gecina certifies its contents with Wiztrust. You can check their authenticity at www.wiztrust.com.

Disclaimer

Gecina SA published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 16:11:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
