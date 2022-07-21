Gecina : Earnings at June 30,2022

Robust operational performances across Gecina's business lines
Over 57,000 sq.m of office rental transactions completed by Gecina since the start of the year, illustrating the Group's robust performance on central markets with positive trends
o 70% for relettings or renewals, with average reversion of +13% (+26% in Paris)
o17% for vacant space, driving a +110bp increase in the average financial occupancy rate for offices over the first half of the year
o13% for assets under development: the letting rate for pipeline operations delivered in 2022 and 2023 is now 85% (vs. 67% atend-2021)
Gecina has signed several transactions in line with or higher than prime rents in Paris and Neuilly
o Around 80% of the Boétie building (scheduled for delivery in early 2023) and 64 Lisbonne relet at the start of July 2022 were signed at around €950/sq.m
o 85% of 157-CDG in Neuilly let above prime market rents (€650-700)
Gross rental income up +3% like-for-like, reflecting the improved occupancy rate and the first increases in indexation
o Rent indexation reflected in like-for-like growth as leases pass their anniversary dates. First-half contribution of around +0.9%, which will mechanically increase progressively over the coming quarters
o For reference, the benchmark index, published each quarter for Office rent indexation (ILAT index), came to +5.1% at end-March 2022 (index published at end-June 2022)
Proactive debt management, ensuring good financial visibility
o Opportunistic €500m bond issue in January 2022, with a 0.875% coupon and a maturity of 11 years, enabling Gecina to increase its liquidity to €3.3bn
o Thanks to this proactive management, Gecina has a liquidity surplus of around €1bn, enabling it to cover its bond maturities through to 2027
o Lastly, Gecina has a high hedging rate in the short term (around 90%), as well as the long term (75% on average through to end-2028, with an average hedging instrument maturity of 7.2 years)
o The average cost of debt is stable for the first half of the year, with the LTV1 down -150bpyear-on-year to 31.9%
NTA up +3% over six months to €181.2
o The portfolio value climbed +1.3% over the first half of the year, in a context of rising inflation and therefore future increases in indexation, with significant reversion potential
o The NTA is up +3% over six months and +5% year-on-year
In this context of good operational performances, and despite interest rates rising more quickly than expected, the recurrent net income per share target for 2022 is being raised to €5.55,up +7% excluding the impact of disposals compared with 2021 (and +4.3% including them)
Key figures
Current
In million euros
Jun-21
Jun-22
basis
Like-for-like
Offices
250.7
245.0
-2.3%
+2.7%
Traditional residential
52.7
53.1
+0.8%
+1.6%
Student residences
8.0
10.1
+25.2%
+19.0%
Gross rental income
311.4
308.2
-1.0%
+3.0%
Recurrent net income (Group share)2
202.4
201.2
-0.6%
Per share (€)
2.75
2.73
-0.7%
LTV (excluding duties)
35.4%
33.8%
LTV (including duties)
33.4%
31.9%
In euros per share
EPRA Net Reinstatement Value (NRV) per share
189.6
198.9
+4.9%
EPRA Net Tangible Assets (NTA) per share
172.6
181.2
+5.0%
EPRA Net Disposal Value (NDV) per share
167.5
187.9
+12.1%
2 EBITDA excluding IFRIC 21 after deducting net financial expenses, recurrent tax, minority interests, including income from associates and restated for certain non-recurring items.
Gross rental income of €308.2m, up +3.0% like-for-like
Like-for-like rental income growth reflecting the improvement in occupancy ratesacross all the asset classes and the gradual return of indexation
Offices: positive rental trends confirmed
Improvement in the average financial occupancy rate by +110bp and positive reversion of +13%
Since the start of the year, Gecina let, relet or renegotiated more than 57,000 sq.m, representing almost €41m of headline rent. This strong upturn is in line with the trend observed since the second quarter of 2021 in most of the markets that Gecina operates on where the vacancy rate has dropped significantly (notably to 2.8% in the CBD according to BNP RE).
More than two thirds of the transactions concern relettings or renewalsof leases, primarily at the heart of Paris City. Overall, the average reversion captured came to +13% for the first half of this year, driven by the strong level of reversion secured in the central sectors, including +26% in
Paris City
Nearly one third of these new transactions concern new leases on vacant buildings or buildings under development: o These latest transactions, on buildings delivered recently or scheduled for delivery shortly (157 Charles de Gaulle in Neuilly-sur-Seine, Boétie in Paris' CBD) or buildings that have been renovated (Horizons, Boulogne), will help further strengthen visibility over the Group's rental income growth as assets are delivered and work is completed as expected over the coming half-year periods. o The pre-letting rate for the development project pipeline is up from 67% at end-2021 to 85% for the same asset scope, with the 157 Charles de Gaulle building in Neuilly, delivered during the first half of this year, 85% let (vs. 0% at end-2021). Gecina also pre-let nearly 80% of the Boétie building in Paris' Central Business District during the first half of the year (delivery scheduled for the first half of 2023). oFor new or redeveloped buildings, the superior quality of Gecina's assets, its teams and its service-driven strategy YouFirst enable it to outperform in the submarkets. The rents obtained exceeded the Group's initial expectations and are in line with or even higher than the prime rents observed to date for these areas. This performance confirms the growing appetite among businesses for Office real estate in the Paris Region's central areas where levels of available supply are limited.
Iconic transactions confirming the good level of rental markets
Among the latest rental transactions secured since the start of 2022, some major operations confirm the very good performance by high-quality buildings in the most central markets.
In the Paris CBD,the Group has secured several rental transactions for offices at around €950/sq.m/year.
For instance, the Group secured the pre-letting of around 80% of the "Boétie" building to the Eight Advisory Group in February 2022, for 7,800 sq.m.
More recently, at the start of July, Gecina signed a firm 10-year lease, also based on current prime rents, with a tenant from the luxury industry, for all of the "64 Lisbonne" building (7,850 sq.m), anticipating the departure of the tenant currently in place and making it possible to capture significant reversion.
In Paris' Central Business District, other negotiations are currently underway based on rents of over €950/sq.m.
InNeuilly-sur-Seine,85% of the 157 CDG building, delivered during the first half of this year, has been let to the SPIE group and to a pharmaceutical group. These transactions confirm that the prime rental values in Neuilly-sur-Seine are now up to nearly €650 to €700/sq.m/year.
Lastly, inBoulogne-Billancourt, Gecina has let nearly 5,000 sq.m to the Michelin and Futurmaster groups in the Horizons - Maison Haute building, which was subject to a renovation program. The rents secured on this building, which was delivered in 2011, are in line with market rents for new / redeveloped buildings in this area.
91% of Gecina's letting challenges for spaces that are vacant or under development concern buildings located in Paris City, Neuilly-sur-Seine and Boulogne-Billancourt. These challenges are concentrated in the sectors with the most positive trends, benefiting from the polarization of the markets supporting areas of centrality and scarcity. As a result, in these three sectors, the theoretical timeframe to clear the stock of vacant space is less than one year.
Change in gross rental income for offices
Gross rental income - Offices
Jun 30, 2021
Jun 30, 2022
Change (%)
In million euros
Current basis
Like-for-like
Offices
250.7
245.0
-2.3%
+2.7%
Central areas (Paris, Neuilly, Southern Loop)
179.6
179.6
+0.0%
+2.5%
Paris City
143.5
143.6
+0.1%
+2.3%
- Paris CBD & 5-6-7 - Offices
71.0
71.7
+1.0%
+0.5%
- Paris CBD & 5-6-7- Retail
19.0
16.7
-12.2%
+5.3%
- Paris - Other
53.4
55.2
+3.3%
+3.7%
Core Western Crescent (Neuilly/Levallois, Southern Loop)
36.1
36.0
-0.3%
+3.6%
La Défense
27.8
30.7
+10.7%
+9.1%
Other locations (Peri-Défense, Inner / Outer Rims and Other
43.4
34.7
-20.0%
-1.6%
regions)
Western Crescent - La Défense (as reported previously)
80.8
83.8
+3.7%
+5.2%
Like-for-likeoffice rental income growth came to +2.7%year-on-year,benefiting for +1.8% from an improvement in the occupancy rate across our buildings, reflecting the robust commercial performance levels achieved since the second quarter of 2021, as well as a positive indexation effect, which is modest to date (+0.8%) and will ramp up over the coming quarters, passing on - with a delayed effect - the return of an inflationary context.
In the most central sectors(84% of Gecina's office portfolio) in Paris City, Neuilly-Levallois and Boulogne-Issy,like-for-like rental income growth came to +2.5%, benefiting from: o an improvement in the occupancy rate(+1%) o a positive level of indexation(+0.9%), which will become stronger over the coming quarters o and other effects driven primarily by positive reversion(+0.6%)
On the La Défense market(8% of the Group's office portfolio), Gecina's rental income is up +9.1% like-for-like, factoring in the impact of a significant increase in the occupancy rate for the Group's buildings, resulting from the major transactions secured recently on buildings that were previously vacant (Carré Michelet, Adamas), with indexation and reversion having only a very marginal impact on this sector.
The-2.3%contraction on a current basisis linked primarily to the asset disposals completed in 2021, including the sales of the Les Portes d'Arcueil (Arcueil), Louise Michel (Levallois) and Orion (Montreuil) buildings in the third quarter of 2021. For reference, these buildings were sold at prices that were +9% higher than their latest appraisals.
In 2021, Gecina had signed a lease on the 101 Champs-Elysées building, extending the rental commitment with the tenant in place. This transaction was subject to various conditions precedent, which were not satisfied before the agreement's deadline. As a result, the rental conditions that apply today are identical to those that were in place before this pre-agreement was signed.
Lastly, note that the pipeline's contribution to rental income growth (contribution from deliveries net of transfers to the pipeline) is now positive, with around €2.4m for the first half of the year, benefiting from the leases signed recently for the Anthos (Boulogne), 157 Charles de Gaulle (Neuilly) and Sunside (La Défense) buildings.
Residential: strong upturn in rental activity, with reversion potential confirmed and a start to the 2022 academic year that looks set to be significantly higher than the start of the 2019 academic year (before the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic)
YouFirst Residence (traditional residential):acceleration in operational performance levels confirmed Like-for-like,rental income from traditional residential properties is up+1.6%.
This performance takes into account a level of indexation that is starting to be passed on (+1.1%) and the impact of positive reversion (+0.6%) on the apartments relet, with the rent for new tenants around +8% higher than levels for the previous tenants on average since the start of the year.
On a current basis, rental income is up +0.8%, reflecting the impact of the small number of sales completed during the first half of the year.
YouFirst Campus (student residences):strong upturn in activity
Rental income from student residences shows strong growth, with +19% like-for-like and +25% on a current basis, reflecting the improving environment since the third quarter of 2021.
This performance is linked primarily to the rebound of the occupancy rate for residences (contributing +13.2%), as well as the significant reversion captured (contributing +4.7%), while the indexation effect represents +1.1%.
