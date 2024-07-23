Sustainable outperformance Strong Recurring Net Income up +8.4% per share Portfolio valuation stabilized (+0.2% LfL) leading to NTA at €142.1 per share Strong rental uplift captured in both on offices (+14%) and residences (+15%) Sound balance sheet with low LTV at 35% and decreasing financial expenses 2 new emblematic and accretive large development projects to be launched in Neuilly and Paris City Guidance confirmed: RNI per share expected between €6.35 and €6.40 (i.e. +5.5% to +6.5%)

Strong Recurring Net Income growth per share (+8.4% in H1-2024), for the 3rd consecutive year

Centrality : +6.3% LfL rental growth Rental uplift along tenants’ rotation on residential segment (+15%) and offices (+28% in Paris, +14% in average) Indexation still supportive (+5.4%) and roughly stable occupancy

: Pipeline: accretive contribution (+€7m) Fully pre-let office assets delivered in 2023-2024 (Boétie-Paris CBD and Porte Sud-Montrouge) and one residential project in Ville d’Avray

accretive contribution (+€7m) Best in class balance sheet: decreasing financial expenses (-€8m) Stable cost of drawn debt at 1.1%, with optimum hedging (c.100% until end-2026, and 84% in average until end-2029) Net debt lowered by -€0.8bn following disposals since early 2023

decreasing financial expenses (-€8m)

Portfolio value stabilized driven by central locations

Portfolio valuation up +0.4% LfL (Offices) over 6 months Revaluation +2% in Paris City … … offsetting still decreasing values outside (-2% La Défense, -5% secondary locations)

LfL (Offices) over 6 months NTA stable at €142.1 per share (-1% in 6 months)

Preparing future growth

In an uncertain context, best in class balance sheet provides agility and capacity to fund development projects Stable LTV at 35.0% (incl. duties) vs. 34.4% end-2023 ICR up to 6.7x (vs. 5.9x end-2023) €4.1bn extra liquidities covering bonds redemptions until end-2028

New emblematic large projects to be launched, with strong accretive potential in central locations 2 new redevelopment projects in Paris City and Neuilly: 55,000 sq.m to be delivered by 2027. Nearly €280m capex required for more than €30m potential new rents Total « committed » or « to be committed » pipeline requiring €850m capex from 2024 to 2027, for c .€100m to €120m potential new rents

Deploying promising new business approach on « ready to use » operated offices and residential assets Yourplace, a « plug and play » office solution, to be progressively deployed (5,000 sq.m today), floor by floor in c. 40 assets in Paris, providing extra rental return of more than +20% Fully-amenitized apartments also to be progressively deployed on residential segment in the coming years, 150 units on going that way, 600 expected by early 2025

Energy consumption reduction: -3.4% further decline in H1, after already strong achievement in 2023, illustrating Gecina’s CSR leadership

2024 Guidance confirmed

Recurring Net Income expected between €6.35 and €6.40 per share (i.e. +5.5% to +6.5%)

Beñat Ortega, Chief Executive Officer: “The first-half performance is particularly strong and reflects Gecina’s unique position, which benefits from both the quality and the very favorable location of its portfolio, generating organic growth, and an accretive pipeline, ramping up this growth, as well as a particularly robust balance sheet, protecting our cost of debt. As a result, recurrent net income shows a rarely achieved level of growth with +8.4%.

But looking beyond this very solid performance for the first half of the year, Gecina has an opportunistic strategic position, with a financial structure able to not only withstand the uncertainties faced, but also finance projects to create value and drive growth. While the valuation of our portfolio stabilized over the first half of this year, we are increasing our visibility and the rental markets in central areas are positive, our balance sheet enables us to launch the development of two major operations, in Paris (Gamma) and Neuilly (Carreau de Neuilly), which will help drive the Group’s outperformance over time. Alongside this, we are ramping up the rollout of new “serviced” offers for both offices and residential, which will also support the Group’s ability to deliver sustainable outperformance”.

In €m Jun-23 Jun-24 Current basis Like-for-like Offices 266.6 279.3 +4.8% +6.5% Residential 66.3 63.8 -3.8% +5.4% Gross rental income 332.9 343.1 +3.1% +6.3% Recurrent net income (Group share) 216.5 235.1 +8.6% Per share (€) 2.9 3.2 +8.4% Dec-23 Jun-24 LTV (including duties) 34.4% 35.0% EPRA Net Reinstatement Value (NRV) per share 158.1 156.5 -1.0% EPRA Net Tangible Assets (NTA) per share 143.6 142.1 -1.0% EPRA Net Disposal Value (NDV) per share 150.1 149.5 -0.4%

Recurrent net income: robust growth confirmed over the past three years

In million euros Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2024 Change (%) Gross rental income 332.9 343.1 +3.1% Net rental income 301.3 313.1 +3.9% Operating margin for other business 1.0 0.8 -25.7% Services and other income (net) 1.9 0.5 -71.7% Overheads (39.7) (39.4) -0.8% EBITDA - recurrent 264.6 275.1 +4.0% Net financial expenses (47.5) (39.4) -17.1% Recurrent gross income 217.0 235.7 +8.6% Recurrent net income from associates 1.1 1.3 +17.3% Recurrent minority interests (0.9) (1.0) +5.9% Recurrent tax (0.8) (1.0) +29.9% Recurrent net income (Group share) (1) 216.5 235.1 +8.6% Recurrent net income (Group share) per share 2.93 3.18 +8.4%

(1) EBITDA after deducting net financial expenses, recurrent tax, minority interests, including income from associates and restated for certain non-recurring items, excl. IFRIC 21

Recurrent net income (Group share) is up +8.4% per share to €3.2, thanks to the combination of robust rental trends and the optimization of rental expenses, overheads and financial expenses.

Like-for-like rental performance: +€19m

Growth driven by particularly favorable rental trends on Gecina’s core markets, reflected in the rental uplift captured and the positive impacts of indexation.

Operations relating to the pipeline (deliveries and redevelopments): +€7m in rental income

Recurrent net income (Group share) benefited from the positive impact of the assets delivered following redevelopments or long-term renovations. In total, +€7m of additional rental income was generated by the recent deliveries of office and residential buildings. These include the Boétie-Paris CBD and Ville d’Avray buildings, as well as various buildings relet following long-term renovations (3 Opéra, Horizons) and, to a lesser extent, the Montrouge-Porte Sud building, delivered during the second quarter of this year.

Asset disposals: -€16m net change in rental income

The high volume of disposals completed in 2023 (€1.3bn of disposals, with a loss of rental income of around 2.5%) was concentrated primarily at the end of the first half of the year, with a negative impact on half-year gross rental income, while also making it possible to achieve a significant reduction in financial expenses.

Rental margin up +80bp

Group Offices Residential Rental margin at June 30, 2023 90.5% 93.2% 79.6% Rental margin at June 30, 2024 91.3% 93.6% 81.0%

The rental margin is up +80bp over 12 months. This increase is linked primarily to the higher average occupancy rate and costs being charged back to tenants more effectively.

EBITDA margin up +70bp: overheads under control

In a still inflationary context over the past 12 months, the Group paid particularly close attention to changes in its overheads. This focus delivered benefits across all of the Company’s cost areas, including a reduction in overheads. As a result, the EBITDA margin shows a significant increase, up +70bp year-on-year.

Net margin up +3.5pts: favorable trend for financial expenses

Financial expenses are down -€8m, reflecting the reduction in the volume of net debt following the disposals completed at the end of the first half of 2023, as well as the strategy built by Gecina over the past few years to hedge the Group’s debt. With an average cost of drawn debt that remained at 1.1% (1.5% including undrawn credit lines) and net debt reduced by an average of -€800m between the start of 2023 and the first half of 2024, Gecina is benefiting from an accretive contribution from its financial expenses to recurrent net income growth.

Gross rental income growth, particularly on a like-for-like basis

Gross rental income Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2024 Change (%) In million euros Current basis Like-for-like (%) (%) Offices 266.6 279.3 +4.8% +6.5% Residential 66.3 63.8 -3.8% +5.4% Total gross rental income 332.9 343.1 +3.1% +6.3%

Like-for-like, rental income growth exceeded the already high level reported at end-2023, with growth of +6.3% overall (vs. +6.1% at end-2023) and +6.5% for offices.

The like-for-like performance primarily reflects the impact of indexation and the rental uplift captured in central sectors:

- Impacts of indexation, for +5.4%

- Rental uplift, contributing +1.2%

- Contribution by the change in the occupancy rate and other marginal effects stable overall for the first half of 2024 (-0.3%)

On a current basis, rental income is up +3.1%, benefiting from not only the robust like-for-like rental performance (+€19m), but also the pipeline’s significant net rental contribution (+€7m), offsetting the impacts of the volume of disposals, primarily completed at the end of the first half of 2023 (-€16m).

Offices: positive rental trends in central areas

Gross rental income- Offices Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2024 Change (%) In million euros Current basis Like-for-like Offices 266.6 279.3 +4.8% +6.5% Central areas (Paris, Neuilly, Southern Loop) 194.2 203.6 +4.8% +7.1% Paris City 154.7 159.1 +2.9% +6.0% Core Western Crescent 39.5 44.5 +12.7% +11.7% La Défense 35.2 37.9 +7.7% +7.7% Other locations 37.2 37.8 +1.5% +2.7%

For the first half of this year, the rental market shows an outperformance by the Paris Region’s most central sectors. The volume of rental transactions on the Paris Region market for the first half of 2024 is slightly lower year-on-year (-5%), masking significant contrasts in trends between the areas.

In Paris for instance, take-up shows an increase of nearly +12%, with supply close to an all-time low (vacancy rate of 2.7% in Paris-CBD), while the volume of rental transactions is down -18% for the rest of the Paris Region.

In this context of a scarcity of supply in central sectors, the volume of transactions signed by Gecina since the start of the year (nearly 30,000 sq.m) reflects the spaces available for letting across its portfolio, helping capture significant rental uplift in central areas.

Like-for-like office rental income growth came to +6.5% year-on-year, benefiting from the positive indexation effect which is continuing to ramp up (+6%), passing on - with a delayed impact - the return of an inflationary context, as well as the impact of the positive reversion captured (+1.1%).

Since the start of the year, nearly 30,000 sq.m have been let, relet or renegotiated.

The vast majority of the transactions carried out during the first half of the year concerned relettings or renewals of leases.

Overall, the average reversion captured came to +14% .

. This performance was driven by central sectors in particular, with reversion reaching nearly + 28% in Paris City.

- In the most central sectors (86% of Gecina’s office portfolio) in Paris City, Neuilly-Levallois and Boulogne-Issy, like-for-like rental income growth came to +7.1%. The impact of rental reversion on these sectors is particularly marked, contributing +2% to like-for-like growth.

- On La Défense market (7% of the Group’s office portfolio), Gecina’s rental income is up +7.7% like-for-like, linked mainly to the effects of indexation and occupancy, while no impact was recorded for rental reversion.

- In secondary sectors (Péri-Défense, Inner and Outer Rims, and Other regions), like-for-like rental income growth (+2.7%) was supported by high indexation (+5.1%), but significantly limited by the effects in terms of occupancy (-2.3%) and the contraction in market rents (-1%).

Rental income growth on a current basis came to +4.8% for offices. The robust like-for-like performance and the pipeline’s positive contribution more than offset the full impact of the disposals carried out in 2023.

Gecina is continuing to gradually roll out its Yourplace office solutions

Since mid-2023, Gecina has been gradually rolling out its Yourplace range of serviced offices, with a “ready to use” approach (furnished and featuring a wide range of services), in the Paris City’s most central areas. This offer is a response to growing demand for small and mid-size units (under 1,000 sq.m) in Paris’ Central Business District that are flexible and ready to be used.

Nearly 5,000 sq.m have already been let based on this format, enabling Gecina to capture a significantly higher operating margin than with traditional ways of operating. This model will be developed floor by floor, at around 40 of the Group’s buildings – meeting the criteria needed to ensure the relevance of this letting approach - over the coming years, along tenant’s rotation on this part of the portfolio. From 2025, nearly 15,000 sq.m could be let in line with this model.

Residential: operational trends confirmed

Gross rental income Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2024 Change (%) In million euros Current basis Like-for-like (%) (%) Residential 66.3 63.8 -3.8% +5.4% YouFirst Residence 55.6 51.5 -7.4% +4.0% YouFirst Campus 10.7 12.4 +15.1% +11.0%

The residential division’s rental income is up + 5.4% like-for-like. This performance reflects the impact of indexation, occupancy and the rental reversion captured with the rotation of tenants.

YouFirst Residence: strong operational trends

Like-for-like, rental income from residential properties is up +4.0%. This growth benefited from a significant favorable effect resulting from the reversion captured (+15% on average) through our tenant rotation, which has been ramping up steadily for the past two years.

YouFirst Campus: very strong rental trends

Rental income from the student housing portfolio is up +11% like-for-like and +15% on a current basis, linked primarily to the high level of positive reversion captured thanks to the rapid rotation of tenants with this type of product, as well as the very significant improvement in lettings processes, particularly with the possibility offered for young workers to become tenants, improving the occupancy rates in our residences. Illustrating this, the number of leases signed during the first half of 2024 was 40% higher than over the same period in 2023.

Gecina is gradually rolling out a “serviced” YouFirst residential offering

Building on Gecina’s experience operating student residences, the Group has been developing an offer since mid-2023 to respond to the growing demand for furnished “turnkey” residential properties, with dimensions adapted for new uses and an extensive range of shared services (coworking spaces, fitness center, reception areas, etc.).

The performance recorded on the student scope in the past few years is therefore encouraging the Group to roll out this new “managed” offer across its YouFirst Residence portfolio. To date, nearly 150 apartments have already been let or are in the process of being let under this model. By 2025, this number could reach nearly 600 apartments.

Financial occupancy rate improving

Average financial occupancy rate - Offices Dec 31, 2022 Jun 30, 2023 Dec 31, 2023 Jun 30, 2024 Offices 92.8% 93.8% 93.7% 93.8% Paris City 94.5% 93.5% 93.0% 93.5% Core Western Crescent 89.9% 93.9% 94.3% 95.2% La Défense 91.2% 97.9% 98.3% 99.5% Other locations (Péri-Défense, Inner / Outer Rims and Other regions) 90.5% 91.5% 91.9% 88.5% Residential 94.5% 94.4% 94.7% 95.2% - YouFirst Residence 96.7% 96.3% 96.4% 96.6% - YouFirst Campus 86.0% 86.8% 87.7% 90.6% Group total 93.1% 93.9% 93.9% 94.1%

The Group’s average financial occupancy rate is up +20bp over 12 months to 94.1%.

For the office scope, the average occupancy rate is stable at 93.8%. This rate reflects the impact of the buildings vacated during the year in Paris City, which have already been relet, but were classed as financial vacancies during the time when minor renovation work was carried out. If we include these buildings that have now been let as occupied, the normative occupancy rate reaches 95.2%.

The financial occupancy rate is up year-on-year for both central areas (Paris, Neuilly, Boulogne) and La Défense. These sectors represent 93% of the Group’s office portfolio. It is only down for the secondary sectors and other French regions, which represent less than 7% of the commercial portfolio.

For residential, the average financial occupancy rate shows a year-on-year increase of +80bp, linked primarily to the student portfolio benefiting from the new lettings platforms and the ramping up of the residences delivered recently.

CSR: Further reduction in energy consumption following an already particularly virtuous year in 2023

Energy performance plan already particularly effective

In 2022, Gecina launched an energy performance plan aiming to rapidly reduce energy consumption, while supporting its tenants to use their offices more efficiently.

This efficiency plan already showed very significant progress in 2023. Average energy consumption across the commercial portfolio on which Gecina directly manages the technical equipment consuming energy was reduced by nearly -10%, contributing to the reduction in carbon emissions.

2023 already saw particularly strong progress with reducing energy consumption, and Gecina continued building on this trend through a reduction in its average consumption per square meter by -3.4% over six months for the buildings in which technical equipment and facilities are managed directly by Gecina. This rate of progress is especially significant as it is already higher than the average annual reduction rate seen before the efficiency plan was rolled out, i.e. between 2008 and 2021 (annual average of -2.2%).

This performance was achieved thanks in particular to the task forces1 set up, promoting ongoing dialogue with the Group’s tenants to support them with rolling out efficiency measures, such as reducing the periods and temperatures for heating and air conditioning.

Since 2008, based on the trend for the first half of this year, Gecina expects to reduce average energy consumption (per sq.m and per year) by -38% and carbon emissions by -74% across its entire portfolio by the end of 2024.

Portfolio value up in central sectors

Breakdown by segment Appraised values Net capitalization rates Like-for-like change In million euros Jun 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2024 Dec 31, 2023 Jun 2024 vs. Dec 2023 Offices (incl. retail units) 13,551 5.2% 5.1% +0.4% Central areas 11,672 4.5% 4.4% +1.1% - Paris City 9,695 4.2% 4.1% +1.8% - Core Western Crescent 1,977 6.3% 6.0% -2.3% La Défense 947 8.3% 8.0% -2.0% Other locations 932 10.0% 9.6% -5.0% Residential (block) 3,540 3.6% 3.4% -0.3% Hotels & finance leases 39 Group total 17,130 4.9% 4.8% +0.2%

The portfolio value (block) came to €17.1bn, with a like-for-like value revaluation of +0.2% over six months and nearly -7% over 12 months.

This change includes contrasting trends depending on the areas, reflecting a polarization of the markets, benefiting the most central sectors, where values are now rising (+1.1%), while values for the residential portfolio are stable.

Overall, this stabilization of values factors in:

A “yield effect” that is still negative, with an adjustment in yields having a negative impact across all sectors (around -1.6% over six months).

(around -1.6% over six months). This is combined with a positive “rent effect” of around +1.8%.

These trends reflect the observations made on the investment market, with volumes - still very restricted - concentrated in the most central areas.

Offices: contrasting trends between areas – slight growth for central sectors

On a like-for-like basis, the portfolio value increased slightly over the first half of the year (+0.4%), but is still down -8% year-on-year.

- In central sectors: increase in values by around +1.1% like-for-like over six months, with close to +2% for Paris City. This increase in value reflects a yield effect that is still marginally negative for these areas, but offset by a rent effect showing a positive trend on these markets where supply is scarce.

- In La Défense: moderate contraction in values (-2% over six months), reflecting the combination of a still negative yield effect (-2.7%) and a marginally positive rent effect (+0.8%)

- In peripheral areas: more marked decrease in values (-5% over six months), combining negative yield and rent effects.

Residential: resilient values

The residential portfolio value is relatively stable for the first half of the year (-0.3% over six months, -2.7% over 12 months).

NAV: Net Tangible Assets (NTA) stabilized at €142 per share

- The EPRA Net Disposal Value (NDV) came to €149.5 per share (-0.4%), with €156.9 based on unit values for the residential portfolio.

- The EPRA Net Tangible Assets (NTA) came to €142.1 per share (-1%), with €149.5 based on unit values for the residential portfolio.

- The EPRA Net Reinstatement Value (NRV) came to €156.5 per share (-1%), with €164.5 based on unit values for the residential portfolio.

The stabilization of NAV primarily reflects the stabilization of asset values on a like-for-like basis, with the following breakdown:

- Dividend paid in the first half of 2024: - €2.65

- Recurrent income: + €3.2

- Value adjustment linked to the yield effect: - €3.8

- Value adjustment linked to the “rent” effect: + €2.9

- Other (including IFRS 16, IAS 17): - €1.1

Balance sheet and financial structure: agile structure making it possible to capitalize on opportunities in an uncertain context

Ratios Covenant June 30, 2024 Loan to value (block, excl. duties) < 60% 37.1% EBITDA / net financial expenses > 2.0x 6.7x Outstanding secured debt / net asset value of portfolio (block, excl. duties) < 25% 0.0% Net asset value of portfolio (block, excl. duties) in billion euros > 6.0 17.1

In the current context, Gecina has a particularly beneficial and flexible financial structure in place, which supports its strategic flexibility, enabling opportunistic headroom, as well as long-term visibility over the maintenance of its current balance sheet structure.

In an environment that shows encouraging signs (decrease in inflation and rates during the first half of the year), as well as various factors for national and international economic and political uncertainty, Gecina’s balance sheet structure sets out the Group’s agility to adapt to an uncertain context. The Group is therefore positioned to benefit from the sustainably precautionary structure of its balance sheet, while adopting potentially more proactive choices to move forward, illustrated by the launch of new development operations in Paris and Neuilly-sur-Seine.

Favorable access to financing and all indicators maintained at excellent levels or improving

Since the start of 2024, thanks to its recently confirmed strong financial ratings (S&P A-, Moody’s A3), Gecina has proactively anticipated the refinancing of its undrawn credit lines, signing €1.0bn of new bank credit lines with an average maturity of nearly seven years.

Proactive management helping maintain the core indicators at excellent levels

- Debt maturity came to 7.1 years

- LTV (including duties) of 35.0% (vs. 34.4% end-2023) is still in line with the best levels on Continental Europe

- The ICR is now 6.7x (vs. 5.9x end-2023)

- The debt is c.100% covered by fixed-rate hedging through to the end of 2026, and 84% on average through to the end of 2029

- €4.1bn of available liquidity (including undrawn credit lines) covering all the bond maturities through to the end of 2028

The average cost of drawn debt was 1.1%, stable compared with end-2023, reflecting the relevance of the rate hedging strategy rolled out by Gecina in previous years.

Capital allocation:

€280m of additional investments committed to (new pipeline)

For reference, the Group sold €1.3bn of real estate assets in 2023, with an average loss of rental income of 2.5%:

- 10 office buildings, for over €1bn, with a loss of rental income of around +2.4% and a premium versus the latest appraisal values of around +10%

seven office buildings in Paris City (129 Malesherbes, 142 Haussmann, 43 Friedland, 209 Université, Pyramides, 189 Vaugirard and 101 Champs Elysées), representing 21,400 sq.m

three office buildings located in secondary sectors, representing around 15,000 sq.m

- three residential buildings and a number of unit sales for a total of €258m, with a +3% premium versus the appraisals and a loss of rental income of 3.1%

Use of proceeds from disposals: opportunistic acceleration of the development pipeline

€850m (with €159m paid out during the first half of the year) are being or will be redeployed between early 2024 and 2027 through value-creating redevelopment operations, with around €100m to €120m of additional potential rental income

€600m of investments recently paid out or to be paid out for the committed pipeline

- €313m for operations already launched at end-2023 and to be delivered in 2024 or 2025, with €159m already paid out during the first half of 20242.

- Additional total of nearly €300m by 2027, on two new redevelopment projects in Paris and Neuilly (Carreau de Neuilly and Gamma), representing 55,000 sq.m of offices. These projects will create strong levels of value in terms of both capital and rental performance.

€250m of additional investments in potential redevelopment operations to be launched over the coming half-year periods

In terms of potential redevelopment projects that are now controlled, Gecina could invest a further €250m over the coming years. These projects, located in Paris City, are expected to generate a yield on cost of around 6%.

Volume of debt reduced

Since the start of 2023, the Group has reduced its net debt by over€0.8bn, enabling its LTV to remain at around 35%.

For reference, the proceeds from these disposals were used to replace short-term financing facilities (commercial paper) with an average cost of around 3.5%, resulting in an accretive impact on recurrent net income per share. These disposals also had a positive impact on Gecina’s debt aggregates (LTV, ICR, net debt/EBITDA), as well as the level of available liquidity.

Project pipeline: €100m to €120m additional annualized potential rental income by 2027

Main changes expected or recorded in 2024

Seven projects delivered or to be delivered in 2024 (74,000 sq.m), representing c.€40m of annualized potential rental income

During the first half of 2024, the Porte Sud building (Montrouge) was delivered. It offers 12,600 sq.m and is fully let to the Edenred Group.

building (Montrouge) was delivered. It offers 12,600 sq.m and is fully let to the Edenred Group. Six other projects representing nearly 62,000 sq.m will be delivered during the second half of 2024. Two office buildings in Paris’ Central Business District , with Mondo (30,100 sq.m) , fully let to the Publicis Group, and 35-Capucines (6,400 sq.m), fully let to various luxury industry companies and a law firm. Four residential buildings (two in Paris and two in the Paris Region) representing 25,000 sq.m.

will be delivered during the second half of 2024.

Two new development operations, which have now been launched (over 55,000 sq.m), will be delivered from 2027, representing over €30m of additional rental income

In a favorable rental context in central areas, Gecina has launched two new projects, representing over 55,000 sq.m at central locations in Paris and Neuilly, with the Carreau de Neuilly project (36,000 sq.m) in Neuilly and the Gamma project in Paris (19,000 sq.m).

These two projects will require €280m of investment before their scheduled deliveries from 2027 and could generate more than €30m of potential additional rental income.

Major new operations to be launched over the coming half-year periods

By the end of this year, Gecina expects to launch a major new operation in Paris. This project represents around 40,000 sq.m and could also be delivered from 2027. Several other projects could be launched over the coming half-year periods, also in Paris.

Before these projects can be launched, the tenants in place will need to vacate these assets. At the end of 2024, Gecina expects to see the departure of tenants representing an annualized rental volume of around €20m.

Pipeline committed or to be committed representing €2.6bn to date (2024-2027)

€691m still to be paid out from H2 2024 to end 2027

Nearly €100/120m of additional potential rental income

Yield on cost of nearly 6% on the office projects

on the office projects Office projects exclusively in Paris and Neuilly

220,000 sq.m of projects expected to be delivered by 2027 171,000 sq.m of projects launched (70% offices, 30% residential) 51,000 sq.m to be launched over the coming half-year periods (92% offices)

of projects expected to be delivered by 2027

At end-June, €437m were still to be invested out of a total investment of €2bn including land (existing building) on committed projects, with €140m by end-2024, €163m in 2025, €101m in 2026 and €32m in 2027.

2024 guidance confirmed:

Recurrent net income per share growth of +5.5% to +6.5% expected (i.e. €6.35 to €6.40)

The results published for the first half of 2024 reflect the good level of the rental markets in Gecina's preferred sectors. This robust operational performance is further strengthened through indexation, which remains high, and the pipeline’s positive contribution to the Group’s rental income growth.

With the good trends for rental income growth, the improvement in its operating margin and the visibility over financial expenses, Gecina is on track to achieve its objectives for 2024.

Gecina confirms that recurrent net income (Group share) growth is expected to range from +5.5% to +6.5% in 2024, with between €6.35 and €6.40 per share.

2024 first-half earnings

1- APPENDICES

1.1 Financial statements / Net asset value (NAV) / Pipeline

CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENT AND RECURRENT INCOME

At the Board meeting on July 23, 2024, chaired by Jérôme Brunel, Gecina’s Directors approved the financial statements at June 30, 2024. The audit procedures have been completed on these accounts, and the certification reports have been issued.

In million euros Jun 30, 2023 Jun 30, 2024 Change (%) Gross rental income 332.9 343.1 +3.1% Net rental income 301.3 313.1 +3.9% Operating margin for other business 1.0 0.8 -25.7% Services and other income (net) 1.9 0.5 -71.7% Overheads (39.7) (39.4) -0.8% EBITDA - recurrent 264.6 275.1 +4.0% Net financial expenses (47.5) (39.4) -17.1% Recurrent gross income 217.0 235.7 +8.6% Recurrent net income from associates 1.1 1.3 +17.3% Recurrent minority interests (0.9) (1.0) +5.9% Recurrent tax (0.8) (1.0) +29.9% Recurrent net income (Group share) (1) 216.5 235.1 +8.6% Recurrent net income (Group share) per share 2.93 3.18 +8.4% Gains from disposals 76.5 (0.1) na Change in fair value of properties (862.9) (133.1) -84.6% Depreciation and amortization (5.7) (5.4) -6.0% Change in value of financial instruments and debt (12.0) 7.6 na Other (7.5) (2.5) -66.6% Consolidated net income attributable to owners of the parent (2) (595.1) 101.5 na (1) EBITDA excluding IFRIC 21 after deducting net financial expenses, recurrent tax, minority interests, including income from associates and restated for certain non-recurring items. (2) Excluding impact of IFRIC 21

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

ASSETS Dec 31, 2023 Jun 30, 2024 LIABILITIES Dec 31, 2023 Jun 30, 2024 In million euros In million euros Non-current assets 17,174.9 17,169.2 Shareholders’ equity 10,599.5 10,293.4 Investment properties 15,153.5 14,833.6 Share capital 575.0 575.0 Buildings under redevelopment 1,398.4 1,722.3 Additional paid-in capital 3,307.6 3,307.6 Operating properties 81.8 81.8 Consolidated reserves 8,487.3 6,305.2 Other property, plant and equipment 9.3 9.6 ‏Consolidated net income (1,787.2) 89.5 Goodwill 165.8 165.8 Intangible assets 12.8 11.5 Shareholders’ equity attributable to owners of the parent 10,582.7 10,277.3 Financial receivables on finance leases 32.8 29.5 Non-controlling interests 16.7 16.1 Financial fixed assets 51.2 38.2 Investments in associates 86.7 79.9 Non-current liabilities 6,051.0 5,585.3 Non-current financial instruments 181.9 196.1 Non-current financial debt 5,784.7 5,310.7 Deferred tax assets 0.9 0.9 Non-current lease obligations 49.6 49.6 Non-current financial instruments 123.9 131.2 Current assets 473.9 790.5 Non-current provisions 92.7 93.9 ‏Properties for sale 184.7 231.0 Trade receivables and related 35.4 55.8 Current liabilities 998.3 2,081.0 Other receivables 82.9 91.3 Current financial debt 599.6 1,429.1 Prepaid expenses 23.6 30.5 Security deposits 86.4 87.3 Current financial instruments 3.6 4.3 Trade payables and related 185.6 170.0 Cash and cash equivalents 143.7 377.5 Current tax and employee-related liabilities 58.0 108.5 Other current liabilities 68.7 286.1 TOTAL ASSETS 17,648.7 17,959.8 TOTAL LIABILITIES 17,648.7 17,959.8

NET ASSET VALUE

At June 30, 2024 EPRA NRV

(Net Reinstatement Value) EPRA NTA

(Net Tangible Asset Value) EPRA NDV

(Net Disposal Value) IFRS equity attributable to shareholders 10,277.3 10,277.3 10,277.3 Receivable from shareholders 195.8 195.8 195.8 Includes / Excludes Impact of exercising stock options - - - Diluted NAV 10,473.1 10,473.1 10,473.1 Includes Revaluation of investment property 166.1 166.1 166.1 Revaluation of investment property under construction - - - Revaluation of other non-current investments - - - Revaluation of tenant leases held as finance leases 0.4 0.4 0.4 Revaluation of trading properties - - - Diluted NAV at fair value 10,639.6 10,639.6 10,639.6 Excludes Deferred tax - - x Fair value of financial instruments (69.2) (69.2) x Goodwill as a result of deferred tax - - - Goodwill as per the IFRS balance sheet x (165.8) (165.8) Intangibles as per the IFRS balance sheet x (11.5) x Includes Fair value of debt (1) x x 605.3 Revaluation of intangibles to fair value - x x Transfer duties 1,034.4 140.6 x NAV 11,604.7 10,533.7 11,079.2 Fully diluted number of shares 74,132,098 74,132,098 74,132,098 NAV per share €156.5 €142.1 €149.5 Unit NAV per share (2) €164.5 €149.5 €156.9 (1) Fixed-rate debt has been measured at fair value based on the yield curve at June 30, 2024. (2) Taking into account the residential portfolio’s unit values

DEVELOPMENT PIPELINE OVERVIEW

Project Location Delivery date Total space (sq.m) Total investment (€m) Already invested (€m) Still to invest (€m) Yield on cost (est.) Pre-let (%) Paris - 35 Capucines Paris CBD Q3-24 6,400 182 100% Paris - Mondo Paris CBD Q3-24 30,100 387 100% Paris - Icône Paris CBD Q1-25 13,500 210 12% Paris - 27 Canal Paris Q2-25 15,300 124 - Paris - Tour Gamma Paris Q1-27 19,200 214 - Carreau de Neuilly Western Crescent Q2-27 36,300 465 - Total offices 120,800 1,582 1,207 375 5.6% 32% Paris - Wood'up Paris Q3-24 8,000 94 na Paris - Dareau Paris Q3-24 5,500 52 na Rueil - Arsenal Rueil Q3-24 6,000 47 na Rueil - Doumer Rueil Q3-24 5,500 45 na Bordeaux - Belvédère Bordeaux Q1-25 8,000 38 na Garenne Colombes - Madera La Garenne Colombes Q1-25 4,900 42 na Bordeaux - Brienne Bordeaux Q3-25 5,500 26 na Paris - Glacière Paris Q3-25 800 10 na Paris - Porte Brancion Paris Q1-25 2,100 16 na Paris - Vouillé Paris Q1-25 2,400 24 na Paris - Lourmel Paris Q2-25 1,600 17 na Total residential 50,300 411 350 61 3.8% Total committed pipeline 171,100 1,993 1,556 437 5.2% Controlled and certain: Offices 46,900 540 317 223 6.0% Controlled and certain: Residential 4,200 31 0 31 4.5% Total controlled and certain 51,100 571 317 254 5.9% Total committed + controlled 222,200 2,564 1,873 691 5.4% Total controlled and likely 48,500 141 57 84 5.7% TOTAL PIPELINE 270,700 2,705 1,930 775 5.4%

1.2 EPRA reporting at June 30, 2024

Gecina applies the EPRA(1) best practices recommendations regarding the indicators listed hereafter. Gecina has been a member of EPRA, the European Public Real Estate Association, since its creation in 1999. The EPRA best practice recommendations include, in particular, key performance indicators to make the financial statements of real estate companies listed in Europe more transparent and more comparable across Europe.

Gecina reports on all the EPRA indicators defined by the “Best Practices Recommendations” available on the EPRA website.

Moreover, EPRA defined recommendations related to corporate social responsibility (CSR), called “Sustainable Best Practices Recommendations.”

(1) European Public Real Estate Association.

06/30/2024 06/30/2023 See Note EPRA Earnings (in million euros) 229.7 211.3 2.2.1. EPRA Earnings per share €3.11 €2.86 2.2.1. EPRA Net Tangible Asset Value (in million euros) 10,533.7 10,638.1(1) 2.2.2. EPRA Net Tangible Asset Value per share (in euros) 142.1 143.6(1) 2.2.2. EPRA Net Initial Yield 4.0% 3.9%(1) 2.2.3. EPRA “Topped-up” Net Initial Yield 4.4% 4.2%(1) 2.2.3. EPRA Vacancy Rate 6.1% 7.0% 2.2.4. EPRA Cost Ratio (including direct vacancy costs) 20.9% 22.3% 2.2.5. EPRA Cost Ratio (excluding direct vacancy costs) 18.5% 20.2% 2.2.5. EPRA Property related Capex (in million euros) 211 160 2.2.6. EPRA Loan-to-Value (including duties) 35.7% 34.5% 2.2.7. EPRA Loan-to-Value (excluding duties) 37.8% 36.6% 2.2.7. (1) At December 31, 2023.

1.2.1 EPRA recurrent net income

The table below indicates the transition between the recurrent net income disclosed by Gecina and the EPRA recurrent net income:

In thousand euros 06/30/2024 06/30/2023 Recurrent net income (Group share)(1) 235,080 216,532 Depreciation and amortization, net impairments and provisions (5,351) (5,199) EPRA recurrent net income (A) 229,730 211,333 Weighted average number of shares before dilution (B) 73,914,585 73,832,958 EPRA recurrent net income per share (A/B) €3.11 €2.86 (1) EBITDA excluding IFRIC 21 after deducting net financial expenses, recurring tax, minority interests, including income from associates and restated for certain non-recurring items.

1.2.2 Net Asset Value

The calculation for the net asset value is explained in section “Net asset value.”

In euros/share 06/30/2024 12/31/2023 EPRA NAV NRV €156.5 €158.1 EPRA NAV NTA €142.1 €143.6 EPRA NAV NDV €149.5 €150.1

1.2.3 EPRA net initial yield and EPRA “Topped-up” net initial yield

The table below indicates the transition between the yield disclosed by Gecina and the yields defined by EPRA:

In % 06/30/2024 12/31/2023 Gecina net capitalization rate(1) 4.9% 4.8% Impact of estimated costs and duties -0.3% –0.3% Impact of changes in scope 0.1% 0.0% Impact of rent adjustments -0.7% –0.6% EPRA net initial yield(2) 4.0% 3.9% Exclusion of lease incentives 0.4% 0.3% EPRA “Topped-up” net initial yield(3) 4.4% 4.2% (1) Like-for-like June 2024. (2) The EPRA net initial yield is defined as the annualized contractual rent, net of property operating expenses, excluding lease incentives, divided by the portfolio value including duties. (3) The EPRA “Topped-up” net initial yield is defined as the annualized contractual rent, net of property operating expenses, excluding lease incentives, divided by the portfolio value including duties.

EPRA net initial yield and EPRA “Topped-up” net initial yield (in million euros) Offices Residential Total H1 2024 Investment properties 13,551 3,540 17,091 (3) Adjustment of assets under development and land reserves -2,108 -324 -2,432 Value of the property portfolio in operation excluding duties 11,443 3,216 14,659 Transfer duties 734 213 947 Value of the property portfolio in operation including duties B 12,177 3,429 15,606 Gross annualized rents 533 128 661 Non recoverable property charges 16 23 39 Net annualized rents A 517 105 622 Rents at the expiration of the lease incentives or other rent discounts 57 0 57 “Topped-up” net annualized rents C 575 105 680 EPRA net initial yield(1) A/B 4.2% 3.1% 4.0% EPRA “Topped-up” net initial yield(2) C/B 4.7% 3.1% 4.4% (1) The EPRA net initial yield is defined as the annualized contractual rent, net of property operating expenses, excluding lease incentives, divided by the portfolio value including duties. (2) The EPRA “Topped-up” net initial yield is defined as the annualized contractual rent, net of property operating expenses, excluding lease incentives, divided by the portfolio value including duties. (3) Except finance leases and hotel.

1.2.4 EPRA vacancy rate

In % 06/30/2024 06/30/2023 Offices 6.0% 6.9% Residential 6.5% 7.2% YouFirst Residence 5.8% 5.8% YouFirst Campus 9.4% 13.2% EPRA vacancy rate 6.1% 7.0%

EPRA vacancy rate corresponds to the vacancy rate “spot” at the end of the period, excepted for YouFirst Campus, for which an average financial occupancy rate is used to neutralize the business seasonality. Spot EPRA vacancy rate at the end of the period for YouFirst Campus was 23.8% at June 30, 2024 and 32.0% at June 30, 2023.

EPRA vacancy rate is calculated as the ratio between the estimated market rental value of vacant spaces and potential rents for the operating property portfolio.

EPRA vacancy rate does not include leases signed with a future effect date

The financial occupancy rate reported in other parts of this document corresponds to the average financial occupancy rate of the operating property portfolio.

Market rental value of vacant spaces (in million euros) Potential rents (in million euros) EPRA vacancy rate at the end of June 2024 (in %) Offices 36 593 6.0% Residential 9 135 6.5% YouFirst Residence 6 107 5.8% YouFirst Campus 3 28 9.4% EPRA vacancy rate 44 728 6.1%

1.2.5 EPRA cost ratios

In thousand euros/In % 06/30/2024 06/30/2023 Property expenses(1)(2) (129,521) (135,153) Overheads(1)(2) (42,521) (44,888) Recharges to tenants 99,561 103,527 Rental expenses charged to tenants in gross rent 0 0 Other income/income covering overheads 549 1,940 Share in costs of associates (85) (147) Ground rent 0 0 EPRA costs (including vacancy costs) (A) (72,016) (74,720) Vacancy costs 8,255 7,086 EPRA costs (excluding vacancy costs) (B) (63,762) (67,634) Gross rental income less ground rent 343,106 332,932 Rental expenses charged to tenants in gross rent 0 0 Share in rental income from associates 1,675 1,469 Gross rental income (C) 344,781 334,401 EPRA cost ratio (including vacancy costs) (A/C) 20.9% 22.3% EPRA cost ratio (excluding vacancy costs) (B/C) 18.5% 20.2% (1) Marketing costs, eviction allowances, and time spent by the operational teams directly attributable to marketing, development or disposals are capitalized or reclassified as gains or losses on disposals of €5.7 million in 2024 and €7.2 million in 2023. (2) Without IFRIC 21.

1.2.6 Capital expenditure

06/30/2024 06/30/2023 In million euros Group Joint ventures Total Group Joint ventures Total Acquisitions 0 n.a. 0 0 n.a. 0 Pipeline 159 n.a. 159 115 n.a. 115 of which capitalized interest 8 n.a. 8 4 n.a. 4 Maintenance Capex(1) 52 n.a. 52 45 n.a. 45 Incremental lettable space 0 n.a. 0 0 n.a. 0 No incremental lettable space 47 n.a. 47 41 n.a. 41 Tenant incentives 5 n.a. 5 3 n.a. 3 Other expenses 0 n.a. 0 0 n.a. 0 Capitalized interest 0 n.a. 0 0 n.a. 0 Total Capex 211 n.a. 211 160 n.a. 160 Conversion from accrual to cash basis –13 n.a. –13 7 n.a. 7 Total Capex on cash basis 197 n.a. 197 166 n.a. 166 (1) Capex corresponding to: (i) renovation work on apartments or private areas to capture rental reversion, (ii) work on communal areas, (iii) lessees’ work.

1.2.7 EPRA Loan-to-Value

In million euros Group Share of joint ventures Share of material associates Non-controlling Interests Total Include Borrowings from financial institutions 165 13 - 178 Commercial papers 911 - - 911 Hybrids - - - - Bond loans 5,645 - - 5,645 Foreign currency derivatives - - - - Net payables 135 1 (2) 134 Owner-occupied property (debt) - - - - Current accounts (equity characteristic) 15 - (15) 0 Exclude - - Cash and cash equivalents (378) (3) 2 (378) Net debt (A) 6,494 12 (15) 6,490 Include Owner-occupied property 235 - - 235 Investment properties at fair value 14,862 89 (30) 14,921 Properties held for sale 231 - - 231 Properties under development 1,722 - - 1,722 Intangibles 12 - - 12 Financial assets 34 0 (0) 35 Total property value (excluding RETTs) (B) 17,096 90 (31) 17,155 Transfer duties 1,034 7 (2) 1,039 Total property value (including RETTs) (C) 18,131 96 (33) 18,194 EPRA LTV (excluding RETTs) (A/B) 38.0% 37.8% EPRA LTV (including RETTs) (A/C) 35.8% 35.7%

1.3 Additional information on rental income

1.3.1 Rental situation

Gecina’s tenants come from a wide range of sectors of activity, reflecting various macro-economic factors.

Breakdown of tenants by sector (offices – based on annualized headline rents)

Group Industry 37% Consulting/services 20% Technology 11% Public sector 8% Retail 7% Media – television 6% Finance 5% Hospitality 5% Total 100%

Weighting of the top 20 tenants (% of annualized total headline rents)

Breakdown for office only (not significant for the Residential portfolio):

Tenant Group Engie 7% Boston Consulting Group 3% Lagardère 3% WeWork 3% Solocal Group 2% Yves Saint Laurent 2% EDF 2% Eight Advisory 1% Ipsen 1% Renault 1% LVMH 1% Lacoste 1% Arkema 1% Edenred 1% Salesforce 1% Jacquemus 1% Orange 1% CGI France 1% MSD 1% Sanofi 1% Top 10 25% Top 20 35%

1.3.2 Annualized rental income

Annualized rental income increased by +€9 million compared with December 31, 2023, primarily reflecting higher like-for-like rents (+€8 million) and the delivery of buildings in the first half of the year (+€5 million), offset by disposals (–€1 million) and the release of assets for redevelopment (–€3 million).

Note that this annualized rental income includes €22 million from assets intended to be vacated for redevelopment.

In addition, the annualized rental income figures below do not yet include the rental income that will be generated by committed or controlled projects, which may represent nearly €137 million of potential headline rents, including almost €35 million pertaining to assets that are yet to be committed.

In million euros 06/30/2024 12/31/2023 Offices 546 534 Residential 129 132 YouFirst Residence 104 106 YouFirst Campus 26 26 Total 675 666

1.3.3 Like-for-like rent change factors for the first half of 2024 vs. the first half of 2023

Group

Like-for-like change Indexation Reversion Vacancy & other +6.3% +5.4% +1.2% -0,3%

Offices

Like-for-like change Indexation Reversion Vacancy & other +6.5% +6.0% +1.1% -0,5%

Residential

Like-for-like change Indexation Reversion Vacancy & other +5.4% +2.7% +1.9% +0.7%

1.3.4 Volume of rental income by three-year break and end of leases

Commercial lease schedule (in million euros) 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 >2030 Total Break-up options 38 95 76 137 43 43 31 130 594 End of leases 38 47 41 98 40 49 70 211 594

1.4 Financial resources

The first half of 2024 was marked by an initial 25-bp cut in key interest rates following 10 successive increases since July 2022, bringing the deposit rate down to 3.75%, the refinancing rate to 4.25% and the marginal rate to 4.50%. As this reduction was broadly anticipated by the market, long-term rates had already started to fall at the end of 2023, with rates stable on average in the first half of 2024.

In what remained an uncertain and volatile environment during the first half of the year, Gecina was able to rely on its strengths – a robust and flexible balance sheet, low debt, considerable cash, excellent access to different sources of financing, and a strong credit rating – to continue with the early refinancing of its undrawn credit lines, taking out €1.0 billion of new responsible bank loans with an average maturity of nearly seven years.

At June 30, 2024, Gecina therefore had immediate liquidity of €5.0 billion, or €4.1 billion excluding NEU CP, which is considerably higher than the long-term target of a minimum of €2.0 billion. This excess liquidity notably covers all bond maturities until 2028 (and in particular the 2025, 2027 and 2028 maturities).

This proactive and dynamic management of the Group’s financial structure further increases its strength, resilience and visibility for the coming years. It also ensures that the Group’s main credit indicators remain at an excellent level. The maturity of the debt is 7.1 years, the interest rate risk hedging is close to 100% until the end of 2026 and 84% on average until the end of 2029, and the average maturity of this hedging is 5.8 years. The loan-to-Value (LTV) ratio (including duties) was 35.0%, and the interest coverage ratio (ICR) stood at 6.7x. Gecina therefore has a significant margin with respect to all of its banking covenants. The average cost of the drawn debt was stable compared with 2023 at 1.1%.

1.4.1 Debt structure at June 30, 2024

Net financial debt amounted to €6,359 million at the end of June 2024.

The main characteristics of the debt are:

06/30/2024 12/31/2023 Gross financial debt (in million euros)(1) 6,736 6,380 Net financial debt (in million euros)(2) 6,359 6,236 Gross nominal debt (in million euros) 6,835 6,445 Unused credit lines (in million euros) 4,615 4,535 Average maturity of debt (years, restated from available credit lines) 7.1 7.4 LTV (including RETTs) 35.0% 34.4% LTV (excluding RETTs) 37.1% 36.5% ICR 6.7x 5.9x Secured debt/Properties – – (1) Gross financial debt (excluding fair value related to Eurosic’s debt) = Gross nominal debt + impact of the recognition of bonds at amortized cost + accrued interest not yet due + miscellaneous. (2) Excluding fair value related to Eurosic’s debt, €6,362 million including these items.

Debt by type

Breakdown of gross nominal debt (€6.8 billion)

Graphic omitted

Breakdown of authorized financing (€10.5 billion, including €4.6 billion of unused credit lines at June 30, 2024)

Graphic omitted

Gecina uses diversified sources of financing. Long-term bonds represent 84% of the Group’s nominal debt and 55% of the Group’s authorized financing.

At June 30, 2024, Gecina’s gross nominal debt was €6,835 million and comprised:

€5,750 million in long-term Green Bonds issued under the Euro Medium-Term Notes (EMTN) program;

€165 million in responsible bank loans;

€920 million in NEU CP covered by confirmed medium and long-term credit lines.

1.4.2 Liquidity

The main objectives of the liquidity are to provide sufficient flexibility to adapt the volume of debt to the pace of acquisitions and disposals, cover the refinancing of short-term maturities, allow refinancing under optimal conditions, meet the criteria of the credit rating agencies, and finance the Group’s investment projects.

Financing and refinancing transactions carried out since the start of 2024 amounted to €1.0 billion and related in particular to:

the setting up of eight responsible credit lines for a cumulative amount of €993 million (including €328 million in July 2024) with an average maturity of nearly seven years, through the early renewal of lines maturing in 2026. These new financing programs all have a margin dependent on the achievement of CSR objectives, and allowed the Group to renew a large part of the 2026 maturities early with longer maturities, mainly in 2031;

taking out €20 million in responsible bank loans, with an average term of six years.

Gecina updated its EMTN program with the AMF in June 2024 and its Negotiable European Commercial Paper (NEU CP) program with the Banque de France in May 2024, with caps of €8 billion and €2 billion, respectively.

In the first half of 2024, Gecina continued to use short-term resources via the issue of NEU CPs. At June 30, 2024, the Group’s short-term resources totaled €920 million.

1.4.3 Debt maturity breakdown

At June 30, 2024, the average maturity of Gecina’s debt, after allocation of unused credit lines and cash, was 7.1 years.

The following chart shows the debt maturity breakdown after allocation of unused credit lines at June 30, 2024, pro forma of the loans taken out in July 2024:

Debt maturity breakdown after taking into account undrawn credit lines (in billion euros)

Graphic omitted

All of the credit maturities up to 2028, including the 2025, 2027 and 2028 bond maturities in particular, were covered by unused credit lines as at June 30, 2024 (pro forma of the loans taken out in July 2024) and by free cash.

1.4.4 Average cost of debt

The average cost of the drawn debt amounted to 1.1% at the end of June 2024 (and 1.5% for total debt), stable compared with 2023. This stability in the average cost of debt, despite the very marked increase in interest rates on the financial markets, is due to the Group’s financial structure and in particular its hedging policy.

Average cost of drawn debt

Graphic omitted

Capitalized interest on development projects amounted to €8.6 million at the end of June 2024 (compared with €4.0 million in June 2023).

1.4.5 Credit rating

The Gecina group is rated by both Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s, which respectively maintained the following ratings in 2023 and 2024:

A– (stable outlook) for Standard & Poor’s;

A3 (stable outlook) for Moody’s.

1.4.6 Management of interest rate risk hedge

Gecina’s interest rate risk management policy is aimed at hedging the Company’s exposure to interest rate risk. To do so, Gecina uses fixed-rate debt and derivative products (mainly caps and swaps) in order to limit the impact of interest rate changes on the Group’s results and to keep the cost of debt under control.

In the first half of 2024, Gecina continued to adjust and optimize its hedging policy with the aim of:

maintaining an optimal hedging ratio;

maintaining a high average maturity of hedges (fixed-rate debt and derivative instruments), and;

securing favorable long-term interest rates.

At June 30, 2024, the average duration of the portfolio of firm hedges stood at 5.8 years.

Based on the current level of debt, the hedging ratio will average close to 100% until the end of 2026 and 84% until end-2029.

The chart below shows the profile of the hedge portfolio:

Graphic omitted

Gecina’s interest rate hedging policy is implemented mainly at Group level and on the long-term; it is not specifically assigned to certain loans.

Measuring interest rate risk

Gecina’s anticipated nominal net debt in 2024 is fully hedged against interest rate increase (depending on observed Euribor rate levels, due to caps).

Based on the existing hedge portfolio, contractual conditions as at June 30, 2024, and anticipated debt in the second half of 2024, a 50 basis point increase or decrease in the interest rate, compared to the forward rate curve of June 30, 2024, would have no material impact on financial expenses in 2024.

1.4.7 Financial structure and banking covenants

Gecina’s financial position as at June 30, 2024, meets all requirements that could affect the compensation conditions or early repayment clauses provided for in the various loan agreements.

The table below shows the status of the main financial ratios outlined in the loan agreements:

Benchmark standard Balance at 06/30/2024 LTV – Net financial debt/revalued block value of property holding (excluding duties) Maximum 60% 37.1% ICR – EBITDA/net financial expenses Minimum 2.0x 6.7x Outstanding secured debt/revalued block value of property holding (excluding duties) Maximum 25% – Revalued block value of property holding (excluding duties), (in billion euros) Minimum €6 bn €17.1 bn

The financial ratios shown above are the same as those used in the covenants included in all the Group’s loan agreements.

LTV excluding duties was 37.1% at June 30, 2024, (36.5% at the end of 2023). The ICR stood at 6.7x (5.9x in 2023).

1.4.8 Guarantees given

At the end of June 2024, the Group did not hold any debt guaranteed by real sureties (i.e. mortgages, lender’s liens, unregistered mortgages).

Thus, at June 30, 2024, there was no financing guaranteed by mortgage-backed assets for an authorized maximum limit of 25% of the total block value of the property portfolio in the various loan agreements.

L1ve, 75 avenue de la Grande Armée, Paris 16

1 Dedicated on-site team to reconfigure energy-consuming equipment to optimize its consumption based on each building’s specific features and occupancy

2 Nearly €270m was also paid out for the pipeline in 2023

