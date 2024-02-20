Stock GFC GECINA
Gecina

Equities

GFC

FR0010040865

Diversified REITs

Real-time Euronext Paris
 03:49:00 2024-02-20 am EST 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
93.8 EUR -0.27% Intraday chart for Gecina -2.04% -14.80%
09:22am GECINA : Growing gap between CBD and suburban rents Alphavalue
Feb. 19 Gecina: in the green, a broker raises his target CF
Chart Gecina
Company Profile

Gecina is a leading French real estate company. Net rental income breaks down by type of asset as follows: - offices and commercial spaces (81.8%); - residential buildings (15.7%); - student facilities (2.3%). At the end of 2022, the group's real estate holdings amounted, in market value, to EUR 20.1 billion distributed between offices and commercial spaces (81.8%), residential buildings (15.4%) and other (2.8%).
Sector
Diversified REITs
Calendar
2024-04-24 - Q1 2024 Sales and Revenue Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Income Statement Evolution

Ratings for Gecina

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
A
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
94.05 EUR
Average target price
114 EUR
Spread / Average Target
+21.23%
Sector Diversified REITs

1st Jan change Capi.
GECINA Stock Gecina
-14.90% 7 480 M $
W. P. CAREY INC. Stock W. P. Carey Inc.
-11.43% 12 552 M $
MIRVAC GROUP Stock Mirvac Group
+6.70% 5 750 M $
THE GPT GROUP Stock The GPT Group
-4.96% 5 433 M $
NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND, INC. Stock Nomura Real Estate Master Fund, Inc.
-9.45% 4 704 M $
ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC. Stock Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc.
-3.40% 4 101 M $
DAIWA HOUSE REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION Stock Daiwa House REIT Investment Corporation
-4.25% 3 689 M $
UNITED URBAN INVESTMENT CORPORATION Stock United Urban Investment Corporation
-2.15% 2 887 M $
INVINCIBLE INVESTMENT CORPORATION Stock Invincible Investment Corporation
+0.98% 2 768 M $
ICADE Stock Icade
-18.12% 2 474 M $
Diversified REITs
