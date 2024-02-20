Gecina is a leading French real estate company. Net rental income breaks down by type of asset as follows: - offices and commercial spaces (81.8%); - residential buildings (15.7%); - student facilities (2.3%). At the end of 2022, the group's real estate holdings amounted, in market value, to EUR 20.1 billion distributed between offices and commercial spaces (81.8%), residential buildings (15.4%) and other (2.8%).

Sector Diversified REITs