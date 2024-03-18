GECINA : HSBC downgrades recommendation to 'hold

HSBC announced on Monday that it had lowered its recommendation on Gecina shares from 'buy' to 'hold', as part of a review of French property companies.



While praising the French property management company's focus on its most promising assets, the quality of its portfolio and the promise of 6% growth in earnings per share (EPS) this year, the broker also considers it less exposed to a potential fall in interest rates, a factor it sees as the main catalyst capable of driving the sector.



The broker also highlights the company's lower valuation compared to its competitor Covivio.



