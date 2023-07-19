Press release July 19, 2023 Earnings at June 30, 2023 Operational and strategic successes in a changing environment 2023 guidance revised upwards First-half Recurrent Net Income (Group share) up +7.5% (€2.93 per share) Like-for-like rental income growth of +6.9% (+7.5% for offices) driven by: Improvement in occupancy (+1.6%), with the average occupancy rate up +80bp over six months Indexation that is ramping up (+4.2%) o Rental uplifts (+1.1%) Pipeline's positive net contribution (+€7m over six months) Average cost of debt under control at 1.4% (1.1% for drawn debt) Operational performances and market trends that confirm Gecina's positioning Leaing trends confirmed in central areas Reversion captured on offices, with +33% for Paris and +15% overall o Residential reversion of +13% captured Market vacancy rate in Paris' Central Business District at an all-time low (c.2% source JLL) o Pipeline deliveries scheduled over the next 12 months, 82% already pre-let Significant improvement in all debt indicators in an uncertain financial context €1bn of disposals with an average premium of +10% versus the latest appraisals and a loss of rental income of 2.5% , executed in a quiet investment market, resulting in:

o LTV down -150bp in six months to 32.2% (including duties) despite the -4% drop in valuations like-for-like (with the NTA down by -6%)

o Liquidity further strengthened , now covering bond maturities until 2028 o Debt now 95% hedged on average through to 2027 Strong reduction in energy consumption with the efficiency plan launched in 2022 Average energy consumption reduced by around -17% over six months for the office buildings managed by Gecina following the efficiency action plan rolled out Roadmap to reduce carbon emissions per sq.m by -75% since 2008 , in line with the carbon ambition

"CAN0P-2030" Recurrent net income per share growth of +6% to +8% now expected for 2023 Operational performances exceeding expectations (positive trends on central markets) o Disposals carried out with an accretive impact on recurrent net income

o Strong control over operating expenses in an inflationary environment 2023 recurrent net income growth guidance upwards, with €5.9 to €6.0 per share now expected (vs. €5.8 to €5.9 initially), up +6% to +8% compared with 2022 (vs. +4% to +6% initially)

Beñat Ortega, Chief Executive Officer: "The first half of this year confirms the performance achieved in 2022, reflecting Gecina's strong operational successes in central areas and our proactive long-term debt management, giving us visibility over our financial expenses. The confirmation of these trends further strengthens our confidence, enabling us to raise our guidance in recurrent income per share for 2023. In an uncertain context, with a disrupted macroeconomic environment, but favorable leasing trends for Paris City, we have decided to optimize and accelerate the Group's dynamic capital allocation strategy. During the first half of 2023, we sold €1bn of mature real estate assets, above their appraisal values and with a loss of rental income of only 2.5%, enabling us to further strengthen the quality of our balance sheet, which was already particularly robust, in addition to financing our pipeline, concentrated primarily in Paris and driving strong value creation, and offering us an opportunistic financial headroom. In the context of a new reality on the real estate markets, today we are building the foundations for a Group that will be better positioned to deliver sustainable outperformance". Jun-22 Jun-23 Change Like-for-like Offices 244.7 266.6 +9.0% +7.5% Traditional residential 53.4 55.6 +4.1% +4.6% Student residences 10.1 10.7 +6.1% +6.2% Gross rental income 308.2 332.9 +8.0% +6.9% Recurrent net income (Group share)1 201.2 216.5 +7.6% Per share (€) 2.73 2.93 +7.5% Dec-22 Jun-23 Change LTV (excluding duties) 35.7% 34.1% -160bp LTV (including duties) 33.7% 32.2% -150bp EPRA Net Reinstatement Value (NRV) per share 189.5 176.9 -6.6% EPRA Net Tangible Assets (NTA) per share 172.2 161.4 -6.3% EPRA Net Disposal Value (NDV) per share 183.8 172.2 -6.3% 1 EBITDA excluding IFRIC 21 after deducting net financial expenses, recurrent tax, minority interests, including income from associates and restated for certain non-recurring items. Gecina - 2023 half-year earnings - Paris, July 19, 2023 2

Recurrent net income:strong growth In million euros Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2023 Change (%) Gross rental income 308.2 332.9 +8.0% Net rental income 277.8 301.3 +8.5% Operating margin for other business 1.4 1.0 -28.1% Services and other income (net) 1.3 1.9 +52.7% Overheads (39.1) (39.7) +1.6% EBITDA - recurrent 241.4 264.6 +9.6% Net financial expenses (38.5) (47.5) +23.4% Recurrent gross income 202.9 217.0 +7.0% Recurrent net income from associates 0.7 1.1 +55.2% Recurrent minority interests (0.9) (0.9) +6.0% Recurrent tax (1.6) (0.8) -52.4% Recurrent net income (Group share) (1) 201.2 216.5 +7.6% Recurrent net income (Group share) per share 2.73 2.93 +7.5% EBITDA excluding IFRIC 21 after deducting net financial expenses, recurrent tax and minority interests, including income from associates and restated for certain non-recurring items. Recurrent net income (Group share) came to €2.93 per share, up +7.5%, thanks to the combination of robust leasing trends, the increase in the rental margin and the good control of overheads and financial expenses. Like-for-likerental performance:+€19m This change takes into account the increase in the occupancy rate, the gradual impact of indexation and the positive rental reversion secured. Pipeline(deliveries and redevelopments): +€7m net change in rental income Recurrent net income (Group share) benefited from a positive effect of the pipeline, with the impact of building deliveries higher than the temporary effects of the assets made unavailable for rent with a view to being redeveloped. +€13m of additional rental income generated by the recent deliveries of buildings under development: "157 CDG" in Neuilly and "l1ve" Paris-CBD in 2022, as well as Boétie Paris-CBD and a residential building in Ville d'Avray during the first half of 2023. The buildings to be redeveloped reduced first-half rental income by -€6m , including the launch of work to redevelop the Icône building (previously 32 Marbeuf in Paris CBD) and 27 Canal (previously

"Flandre" in Paris City). Asset disposals:-€2m net change in rental income The significant volume of disposals completed since the start of the year (€1bn of disposals, with a loss of rental income of around 2.5%) was concentrated primarily at the end of the second quarter. The impact on rental income is therefore moderate for the first half of the year. Rental margin up +40bp Group Offices Residential Student Rental margin at Jun 30, 2022 90.1% 92.1% 82.5% 82.4% Rental margin at Jun 30, 2023 90.5% 93.2% 80.5% 75.5% The rental margin is up +40bp over 12 months. This growth is linked primarily to the higher average occupancy rate and costs being charged back to tenants more effectively, offsetting the increase in local taxes. Overheads under control In an inflationary context, the Group paid particularly close attention to changes in its overheads. This focus has started to deliver benefits across all of the Company's cost areas. As a result, the EBITDA margin shows a significant increase, up +110bp year-on-year. Financial expenses:up +€9m The disposals completed during the first half of the year have not yet had any impact on financial expenses. However, the impact on them will be immediately visible from the start of the second half of the year. Financial expenses are up +€9m over 12 months. This increase is firstly due to a volume effect because the average net debt is up +€239m between the first half of 2022 and the first half of 2023. However, this increase also reflects a base effect compared with the first half of 2022, before the hedging facilities (caps) were fully activated. The average cost of debt has virtually stabilized since the second half of 2022 following the activation of these instruments (with an average cost of 0.2%), confirming the effectiveness of the Group's debt hedging and further strengthening its visibility over the cost of its debt for the coming half-year periods. Gecina - 2023 half-year earnings - Paris, July 19, 2023 3

Gross rental income up +8% on a current basis Gross rental income Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2023 Change (%) In million euros Current basis Like-for-like (%) (%) Offices 244.7 266.6 +9.0% +7.5% Traditional residential 53.4 55.6 +4.1% +4.6% Student residences 10.1 10.7 +6.1% +6.2% Total gross rental income 308.2 332.9 +8.0% +6.9% Like-for-like, the acceleration in performance exceeded the levels reported at end-2022, with rental income growth of +6.9% overall (vs. +4.4% at end-2022) and +7.5% for offices (vs. +4.6% at end-2022). All of the components contributing to like-for-like rental income growth during the first half of this year are trending up. The impact of the increase in the occupancy rate contributed +1.6% to like-for-like growth.

The gradual impacts of the acceleration in indexation contributed +4.2%.

Rental reversion was captured for both offices and residential: the capturing of this reversion contributed +1.1% to organic rental income growth. With these positive trends on all Gecina's business lines, like-for-likerental income growth of around +6% is expected for the full year in 2023. On a current basis, rental income is up by nearly +8%, benefiting from not only the robust like-for-like rental performance, but also the pipeline's strong net rental contribution (+€7m), particularly following two major deliveries of office buildings in 2022 in Paris and Neuilly and two new deliveries in 2023 with the "Boétie" office building (Paris CBD) and a residential building in Ville d'Avray. Offices:positive rental trends Gross rental income - Offices Jun 30, 2022 Jun 30, 2023 Change (%) In million euros Current basis Like-for-like Offices 244.7 266.6 +9.0% +7.5% Central areas (Paris, Neuilly, Southern Loop) 179.3 194.2 +8.3% +5.8% Paris City 143.3 154.7 +8.0% +6.3% - Paris CBD & 5-6-7 88.4 99.1 +12.1% +6.9% - Paris - Other 54.8 55.6 +1.3% +5.4% Core Western Crescent 36.0 39.5 +9.8% +3.6% La Défense 30.7 35.2 +14.5% +14.5% Other locations 34.7 37.2 +7.3% +8.8% Increase in occupancy rate, positive reversion, indexation Gecina has let, relet or renegotiated nearly 84,000 sq.m since the start of the year, with a strong level of lettings activity, in the context of a reduction in the vacancy rate in the central markets where Gecina operates. The vast majority of the transactions carried out during the first half of the year concerned relettings or renewals of leases .

o Overall, the average reversion captured came to +15%

o This performance, driven by central sectors in particular, was further strengthened during the first half of the year, with reversion reaching over +30% in Paris City .

carried out during the first half of the year concerned . average reversion captured came to +15% This performance, driven by central sectors in particular, was further strengthened during the first half of the year, with reversion reaching over . The remaining 10% of transactions mainly concerned buildings that were delivered recently or under development : they included the signing of a lease for the 35 Capucines building in Paris' Central Business District. Iconic transactions confirming the Group's strategic positioning Among the latest rental transactions secured since the start of the year, some operations highlight the very good performance by central markets for high-quality buildings. During the first half of the year, the Group secured several rental transactions at close to or over €1,000/sq.m/year in Paris' Central Business District, confirming the widespread adoption of a new rental benchmark, including: 35 Capucines (6,300 sq.m): nearly half of the building pre-let to a law firm (delivery expected for the second quarter of 2024)

(6,300 sq.m): nearly half of the building pre-let to a law firm (delivery expected for the second quarter of 2024) 24-26 Saint-Dominique (7,900 sq.m): half of the building pre-let to a private equity player (from the second half of 2024), following the BCG Group's relocation to the l1ve building in Paris' CBD Gecina - 2023 half-year earnings - Paris, July 19, 2023 4