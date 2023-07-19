Press release
July 19, 2023
Earnings at June 30, 2023
Operational and strategic successes in a changing environment
2023 guidance revised upwards
First-half Recurrent Net Income (Group share) up +7.5% (€2.93 per share)
- Like-for-likerental income growth of +6.9% (+7.5% for offices) driven by:
- Improvement in occupancy (+1.6%), with the average occupancy rate up +80bp over six
months
- Indexation that is ramping up (+4.2%)o Rental uplifts (+1.1%)
- Pipeline's positive net contribution (+€7m over six months)
- Average cost of debt under controlat 1.4% (1.1% for drawn debt)
Operational performances and market trends that confirm Gecina's positioning
- Leaing trendsconfirmed in central areas
- Reversion captured on offices, with +33% for Paris and +15% overallo Residential reversion of +13% captured
- Market vacancy rate in Paris' Central Business District at an all-timelow (c.2% source JLL) oPipeline deliveries scheduled over the next 12 months, 82% alreadypre-let
Significant improvement in all debt indicators in an uncertain financial context
- €1bn of disposals with anaverage premium of +10% versus the latest appraisals and a loss of rental income of 2.5%, executed in a quiet investment market, resulting in:
oLTV down -150bp in six months to 32.2% (including duties) despite the -4% drop in valuations like-for-like (with the NTA down by -6%)
oLiquidity further strengthened, now covering bond maturities until 2028 oDebt now 95% hedged on average through to 2027
Strong reduction in energy consumption with the efficiency plan launched in 2022
- Averageenergy consumption reduced by around -17% over six months for the office buildings managed by Gecina following the efficiency action plan rolled out
- Roadmap to reduce carbon emissions per sq.m by-75%since 2008, in line with the carbon ambition
"CAN0P-2030"
Recurrent net income per share growth of +6% to +8% now expected for 2023
- Operational performances exceeding expectations (positive trends on central markets) oDisposals carried out with an accretive impact on recurrent net income
o Strong control over operating expenses in an inflationary environment
2023 recurrent net income growth guidance upwards, with €5.9 to €6.0 per share now expected (vs. €5.8 to €5.9 initially), up +6% to +8% compared with 2022 (vs. +4% to +6% initially)
Beñat Ortega, Chief Executive Officer: "The first half of this year confirms the performance achieved in 2022, reflecting Gecina's strong operational successes in central areas and our proactive long-term debt management, giving us visibility over our financial expenses. The confirmation of these trends further strengthens our confidence, enabling us to raise our guidance in recurrent income per share for 2023.
In an uncertain context, with a disrupted macroeconomic environment, but favorable leasing trends for Paris City, we have decided to optimize and accelerate the Group's dynamic capital allocation strategy.
During the first half of 2023, we sold €1bn of mature real estate assets, above their appraisal values and with a loss of rental income of only 2.5%, enabling us to further strengthen the quality of our balance sheet, which was already particularly robust, in addition to financing our pipeline, concentrated primarily in Paris and driving strong value creation, and offering us an opportunistic financial headroom.
In the context of a new reality on the real estate markets, today we are building the foundations for a Group that will be better positioned to deliver sustainable outperformance".
Jun-22
Jun-23
Change
Like-for-like
Offices
244.7
266.6
+9.0%
+7.5%
Traditional residential
53.4
55.6
+4.1%
+4.6%
Student residences
10.1
10.7
+6.1%
+6.2%
Gross rental income
308.2
332.9
+8.0%
+6.9%
Recurrent net income (Group share)1
201.2
216.5
+7.6%
Per share (€)
2.73
2.93
+7.5%
Dec-22
Jun-23
Change
LTV (excluding duties)
35.7%
34.1%
-160bp
LTV (including duties)
33.7%
32.2%
-150bp
EPRA Net Reinstatement Value (NRV) per share
189.5
176.9
-6.6%
EPRA Net Tangible Assets (NTA) per share
172.2
161.4
-6.3%
EPRA Net Disposal Value (NDV) per share
183.8
172.2
-6.3%
1 EBITDA excluding IFRIC 21 after deducting net financial expenses, recurrent tax, minority interests, including income from associates and restated for certain non-recurring items.
Recurrent net income:strong growth
In million euros
Jun 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2023
Change (%)
Gross rental income
308.2
332.9
+8.0%
Net rental income
277.8
301.3
+8.5%
Operating margin for other business
1.4
1.0
-28.1%
Services and other income (net)
1.3
1.9
+52.7%
Overheads
(39.1)
(39.7)
+1.6%
EBITDA - recurrent
241.4
264.6
+9.6%
Net financial expenses
(38.5)
(47.5)
+23.4%
Recurrent gross income
202.9
217.0
+7.0%
Recurrent net income from associates
0.7
1.1
+55.2%
Recurrent minority interests
(0.9)
(0.9)
+6.0%
Recurrent tax
(1.6)
(0.8)
-52.4%
Recurrent net income (Group share) (1)
201.2
216.5
+7.6%
Recurrent net income (Group share) per share
2.73
2.93
+7.5%
- EBITDA excluding IFRIC 21 after deducting net financial expenses, recurrent tax and minority interests, including income from associates and restated for certain non-recurring items.
Recurrent net income (Group share) came to €2.93 per share, up +7.5%, thanks to the combination of robust leasing trends, the increase in the rental margin and the good control of overheads and financial expenses.
Like-for-likerental performance:+€19m
This change takes into account the increase in the occupancy rate, the gradual impact of indexation and the positive rental reversion secured.
Pipeline(deliveries and redevelopments): +€7m net change in rental income
Recurrent net income (Group share) benefited from a positive effect of the pipeline, with the impact of building deliveries higher than the temporary effects of the assets made unavailable for rent with a view to being redeveloped.
- +€13m of additional rental income generated by the recent deliveries of buildings under
development: "157 CDG" in Neuilly and "l1ve" Paris-CBD in 2022, as well as Boétie Paris-CBD and a residential building in Ville d'Avray during the first half of 2023.
- The buildings to be redeveloped reduced first-half rental income by -€6m, including the launch of work to redevelop the Icône building (previously 32 Marbeuf in Paris CBD) and 27 Canal (previously
"Flandre" in Paris City).
Asset disposals:-€2m net change in rental income
The significant volume of disposals completed since the start of the year (€1bn of disposals, with a loss of rental income of around 2.5%) was concentrated primarily at the end of the second quarter. The impact on rental income is therefore moderate for the first half of the year.
Rental margin up +40bp
Group
Offices
Residential
Student
Rental margin at Jun 30, 2022
90.1%
92.1%
82.5%
82.4%
Rental margin at Jun 30, 2023
90.5%
93.2%
80.5%
75.5%
The rental margin is up +40bp over 12 months. This growth is linked primarily to the higher average occupancy rate and costs being charged back to tenants more effectively, offsetting the increase in local taxes.
Overheads under control
In an inflationary context, the Group paid particularly close attention to changes in its overheads. This focus has started to deliver benefits across all of the Company's cost areas. As a result, the EBITDA margin shows a significant increase, up +110bp year-on-year.
Financial expenses:up +€9m
The disposals completed during the first half of the year have not yet had any impact on financial expenses. However, the impact on them will be immediately visible from the start of the second half of the year. Financial expenses are up +€9m over 12 months. This increase is firstly due to a volume effect because the average net debt is up +€239m between the first half of 2022 and the first half of 2023. However, this increase also reflects a base effect compared with the first half of 2022, before the hedging facilities (caps) were fully activated. The average cost of debt has virtually stabilized since the second half of 2022 following the activation of these instruments (with an average cost of 0.2%), confirming the effectiveness of the Group's debt hedging and further strengthening its visibility over the cost of its debt for the coming half-year periods.
Gross rental income up +8% on a current basis
Gross rental income
Jun 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2023
Change (%)
In million euros
Current basis
Like-for-like
(%)
(%)
Offices
244.7
266.6
+9.0%
+7.5%
Traditional residential
53.4
55.6
+4.1%
+4.6%
Student residences
10.1
10.7
+6.1%
+6.2%
Total gross rental income
308.2
332.9
+8.0%
+6.9%
Like-for-like, the acceleration in performance exceeded the levels reported at end-2022, with rental income growth of +6.9% overall (vs. +4.4% at end-2022) and +7.5% for offices (vs. +4.6% at end-2022).
All of the components contributing to like-for-like rental income growth during the first half of this year are trending up.
- The impact of the increase in the occupancy ratecontributed +1.6% tolike-for-likegrowth.
- The gradual impacts of the acceleration in indexationcontributed +4.2%.
- Rental reversion was captured for both offices and residential: the capturing of this reversion contributed +1.1% to organic rental income growth.
With these positive trends on all Gecina's business lines, like-for-likerental income growth of around +6% is expected for the full year in 2023.
On a current basis, rental income is up by nearly +8%, benefiting from not only the robust like-for-like rental performance, but also the pipeline's strong net rental contribution (+€7m), particularly following two major deliveries of office buildings in 2022 in Paris and Neuilly and two new deliveries in 2023 with the "Boétie" office building (Paris CBD) and a residential building in Ville d'Avray.
Offices:positive rental trends
Gross rental income - Offices
Jun 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2023
Change (%)
In million euros
Current basis
Like-for-like
Offices
244.7
266.6
+9.0%
+7.5%
Central areas (Paris, Neuilly, Southern Loop)
179.3
194.2
+8.3%
+5.8%
Paris City
143.3
154.7
+8.0%
+6.3%
- Paris CBD & 5-6-7
88.4
99.1
+12.1%
+6.9%
- Paris - Other
54.8
55.6
+1.3%
+5.4%
Core Western Crescent
36.0
39.5
+9.8%
+3.6%
La Défense
30.7
35.2
+14.5%
+14.5%
Other locations
34.7
37.2
+7.3%
+8.8%
Increase in occupancy rate, positive reversion, indexation
Gecina has let, relet or renegotiated nearly 84,000 sq.m since the start of the year, with a strong level of lettings activity, in the context of a reduction in the vacancy rate in the central markets where Gecina operates.
- The vast majority of the transactions carried out during the first half of the year concerned relettings or renewals of leases.
oOverall, the average reversion captured came to +15%
o This performance, driven by central sectors in particular, was further strengthened during the first half of the year, with reversion reaching over +30% in Paris City.
- The remaining 10% of transactions mainly concernedbuildings that were delivered recently or under development: they included the signing of a lease for the 35 Capucines building in Paris' Central Business District.
Iconic transactions confirming the Group's strategic positioning
Among the latest rental transactions secured since the start of the year, some operations highlight the very good performance by central markets for high-quality buildings.
During the first half of the year, the Group secured several rental transactions at close to or over €1,000/sq.m/year in Paris' Central Business District, confirming the widespread adoption of a new rental benchmark, including:
- 35 Capucines (6,300 sq.m): nearly half of the building pre-let to a law firm (delivery expected for the second quarter of 2024)
- 24-26Saint-Dominique (7,900 sq.m): half of the building pre-let to a private equity player (from the second half of 2024), following the BCG Group's relocation to the l1ve building in Paris' CBD
These transactions add to the list of rental transactions secured recently over the last 12 months based on these same levels of rent, with the 3 Opéra, 16 Capucines and 44 Champs-Elysées buildings.
The Group also let 8,700 sq.m in Boulogne-Billancourt in the Horizons building, with rents now over €500/sq.m.
85% of the Group's portfolio is located in Paris City, Neuilly-sur-Seine/Levallois or the Southern Loop (primarilyBoulogne-Billancourt),concentrated in the sectors with the most positive trends, benefiting from the polarization of the markets. In these sectors, the theoretical timeframe to clear the stock of vacant space is short, particularly in Paris and Neuilly (around 0.4 years), where it has been decreasing regularly in the last few years.
Change in gross rental income for offices
Like-for-likeoffice rental income growth came to +7.5%year-on-year(vs. +4.6% at end-2022),benefiting from an improvement in the occupancy rate across our buildings for +1.9%, as well as a positive indexation effect which is continuing to ramp up (+4.8%), passing on the return of an inflationary context, as well as the impact of the positive reversion captured in the last few years (+0.8%).
- In the most central sectors(85% of Gecina's office portfolio) in Paris City, Neuilly-Levallois and Boulogne-Issy,like-for-like rental income growth came to +5.8%, benefiting from an improvement in the occupancy rate(+0.7%), positive indexation(+4.5%) and other effects including positive rental reversion(+0.9%).
- On the La Défense market(8% of the Group's office portfolio), Gecina's rental income is up
+14.5% like-for-like:
o Two thirds of this performance factor in a significant increase in the occupancy ratefor the
Group's buildings, resulting from the arrival of tenants in the second half of 2022 with the leases signed previously on buildings that were vacant (Carré Michelet, Adamas).
oReversionhad a marginally positive impact on this sector (+0.2%).
Rental income growth on a current basiscame to nearly +9% for offices, reflecting the impact of the pipeline's positive net contribution (+€7m net of tenant departures from buildings to be redeveloped), notably taking into account the delivery of the "l1ve" building during the second half of 2022 and the "Boétie" building during the first half of 2023, which are both located in Paris' Central Business District, largely offsetting the buildings vacated and currently being redeveloped (Icône-Marbeuf and 27 Canal-Flandre in Paris).
The impact of disposals completed during the first half of the year is moderate at this stage (-€2m).
Residential:operational trends confirmed during the first half of the year
Gross rental income
Jun 30, 2022
Jun 30, 2023
Change (%)
In million euros
Current basis
Like-for-like
Total residential
63.5
66.3
+4.4%
+4.9%
Traditional residential
53.4
55.6
+4.1%
+4.6%
Student residences
10.1
10.7
+6.1%
+6.2%
The residential division's rental income is up +4.9% like-for-like. This performance reflects the impact, on an equivalent basis, of indexation, rental reversion and the higher occupancy rate in our buildings (+190bp year-on-year).
YouFirst Residence:strong operational trends
Like-for-like, rental income from traditional residential properties is up +4.6%.
This performance takes into account the impacts of positive indexation (+2.5%) and the positive reversion (+1.2%) secured on the apartments relet, with an verage uplift of +13%.
YouFirst Campus:strong upturn in activity
Rental income from student housing portfolio is up +6.2% like-for-like and +6.1% on a current basis, reflecting the gradual improvement since the third quarter of 2021.
This performance is linked primarily to the significant reversion captured (contributing +5.5%).
