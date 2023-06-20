Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Gecina
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GFC   FR0010040865

GECINA

(GFC)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:20 2023-06-20 am EDT
97.15 EUR   -0.66%
03:18pGecina : Inside Information / Operations of the issuer (acquisitions, sales...)
PU
06/02Gecina : Meeting Report of the Ordinary General Meeting on April 20, 2023
PU
05/31GECINA : Monthly statement on voting rights
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gecina : Inside Information / Operations of the issuer (acquisitions, sales...)

06/20/2023 | 03:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Paris, June 20, 2023

Gecina : €1bn of sales since the start of the year

With the sales agreement signed for the 101 Champs-Elysées building in the heart of the "triangle d'or" of the Paris CBD district, Gecina has completed or secured nearly €1bn of sales since the start of the year, representing around 42,000 sq.m of offices and residential assets.

In the first and second quarter of the year, the Group completed or secured the sale of three office buildings in Paris' Central Business District (129 Malesherbes, 142 Haussmann, and 43 Friedland), representing around 5,000 sq.m, as well as an office building in Cergy Pontoise (10,000 sq.m) and the Abreuvoir residential building in Courbevoie (16,600 sq.m).

Gecina also finalized today the disposal of the 101 Champs-Elysées building offering around 10,000 sq.m of space, including 40% retail, with the rest mainly comprising offices. It is currently occupied by the company Louis Vuitton Malletier.

All of the sales secured this year have achieved a premium versus the latest appraisal values, with an average premium of around +10% and an average rate for the loss of rental income of 2.5%.

Beñat Ortega, Chief Executive Officer:

"These transactions reflect Gecina's strategic commitment to continuing to optimize its capital allocation in order to further consolidate the solidity of its financial structure and secure financing for a pipeline located primarily in Paris and Neuilly, driving value creation and growth, while opening up opportunistic financial headroom in the current and future real estate markets".

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with over 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20.1 billion euros at end-2022.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: "Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces". For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our program setting out our solidarity-based commitments to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60 and Euronext 100 indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability benchmarks and rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS ESG and CDP). www.gecina.fr

GECINA CONTACTS

Financial communications

Press relations

Samuel Henry-Diesbach

Glenn Domingues

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 52 22

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 63 86

Samuelhenry-diesbach@gecina.fr

Glenndomingues@gecina.fr

Sofiane El Amri

Armelle Miclo

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 52 74

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 51 98

sofianeelamri@gecina.fr

armellemiclo@gecina.fr

Disclaimer

Gecina SA published this content on 20 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2023 19:17:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about GECINA
03:18pGecina : Inside Information / Operations of the issuer (acquisitions, sales...)
PU
06/02Gecina : Meeting Report of the Ordinary General Meeting on April 20, 2023
PU
05/31GECINA : Monthly statement on voting rights
CO
05/22Gecina : Resilient Paris CBD until H1 23
Alphavalue
05/05Gecina : Communique AMF CP. CP23898488
PU
04/30GECINA : Monthly statement on voting rights
CO
04/21Gecina : Compensation policy
PU
04/21Gecina : Prime positioning drives a remarkable performance
Alphavalue
04/21Transcript : Gecina, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, Apr 21, 2023
CI
04/20Gecina Approves Dividend for the Year 2022, Payable on July 5, 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GECINA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 671 M 732 M 732 M
Net income 2023 -325 M -354 M -354 M
Net Debt 2023 7 160 M 7 809 M 7 809 M
P/E ratio 2023 -47,3x
Yield 2023 5,27%
Capitalization 7 172 M 7 822 M 7 822 M
EV / Sales 2023 21,3x
EV / Sales 2024 20,5x
Nbr of Employees 478
Free-Float 65,9%
Chart GECINA
Duration : Period :
Gecina Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GECINA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 97,80 €
Average target price 113,64 €
Spread / Average Target 16,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Beñat Ortega Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicolas Dutreuil CFO, Executive Director-Finance & Deputy CEO
Jérôme Brunel Chairman
Sabine Desnault Executive Director-R&D, Innovation & CSR
Sylvain Metz Head-Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GECINA2.79%7 889
MIRVAC GROUP6.57%6 136
THE GPT GROUP-1.19%5 446
NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND, INC.-1.17%5 355
DAIWA HOUSE REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION-3.99%4 607
ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.5.11%3 672
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer