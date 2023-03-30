Gecina : Invitation to attend including proposer resolutions

Contents

Message from the Chairman

3

Financial and non financial figures

4

Key figures

5

Highlights of 2022

7

Pick up the pace on our CSR commitments

8

Activity review

10

The Company's results over the last five financial years

17

Governance and Board of Directors

18

Summary of financial authorizations

22

Agenda of the Meeting

23

Board of Directors' report and text of the draft resolutions

24

Participation in the General Meeting

45

Practical information

48

Personal data protection regulation

49

Document request form

51

Message from the Chairman

"On behalf of the

Board of Directors,

I am pleased to invite you to our General Meeting on April 20, 2023."

Dear Sir, Madam,

Dear Shareholder,

On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to invite you to Gecina's Ordinary General Meeting, which will be held on Thursday April 20, 2023 from 3 pm at Hotel Kimpton St Honoré, 20 rue Daunou, 75002 Paris, France.

For those of you who may be unable to attend in person, we would like to inform you that it will also be streamed live on our website: www.gecina.fr.

This General Meeting will be an opportunity for exchanges with you concerning the operational and financial performance achieved in 2022, and the key developments from the past year, in addition to taking a more detailed look at Gecina's strategy and outlook.

This will also be an opportunity for you to vote on the resolutions submitted for your approval. I hope that you will be able to attend this General Meeting in person, but if this is not possible, I would like to remind you that you have the option to vote by post or electronically, to appoint a representative or to authorize me to vote in your name.

In this brochure, you will also be able to find all the practical information for this General Meeting, including the conditions for taking part and voting, the agenda and a detailed presentation of the resolutions.

The Board of Directors, Gecina's teams and I would like to thank you for your continued confidence, trust and support.

Jérôme Brunel

Chairman of the Board of Directors

Financial and non financial figures

In million euros GROSS RENTAL INCOME OFFICES Central locations Paris City ▶ Paris CBD & 5-6-7 - Offices ▶ Paris CBD & 5-6-7 - Retail ▶ Paris Other Other locations (Peri-Défense, Inner and outer rim, and Other regions) RESIDENTIAL RECURRENT NET INCOME (GROUP SHARE)(1) BLOCK VALUE OF THE PROPERTY PORTFOLIO(2) BUREAUX Offices Central locations Paris City ▶ Paris CBD & 5-6-7 - Offices ▶ Paris CBD & 5-6-7 - Retail ▶ Paris Other Core Western Crescent (Neuilly/Levallois, Southern Loop) Other locations (Peri-Défense, Inner and outer rim, and Other regions) RESIDENTIAL HOTEL & FINANCIAL LEASE NET YIELD ON PROPERTY PORTFOLIO(3) Data per share (in euros) RECURRENT NET INCOME (GROUP SHARE)(1) EEPRA NRV (Net Reinstatement Value)(4) EPRA NTA (Net Tangible Asset Value)(4) EPRA NDV (Net Dissolution Value)(4) Net dividend(5) Number of shares Comprising the share capital Excluding treasury shares Diluted number of shares excluding treasury shares Average number of shares excluding treasury shares Change (%) 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 +2.0 625.9 613.3 +1.6 498.5 490.4 +2.3 362.6 354.3 +2.4 289.8 282.9 +4.3 145.6 139.6 -3.4 34.1 35.3 +1.8 110.1 108.1 Core Western Crescent +2.0 72.8 71.4 La Défense +15.2 65.0 56.5 -11.0 70.9 79.7 +3.6 127.3 122.9 +4.6 409.9 392.0 -0.1 20,092 20,102 -0.4 16,082 16,147 +1.4 13,631 13,444 +1.6 11,210 11,038 +5.7 6,631 6,274 -6.1 1,594 1,698 -2.7 2,984 3,067 +0.7 2,421 2,405 -10.6 1,227 1,372 -8.0 1,225 1,332 +1.9 3,951 3,878 -24.8 58 77 24 BP 4.0% 3.7% Change (%) 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 +4.5 5.56 5.32 -2.1 189.5 193.5 -2.3 172.2 176.3 6.3 183.8 173.0 0.0 5.30 5.30 Change (%) 12/31/2022 12/31/2021 +0.1 76,623,192 76,572,850 +0.1 73,802,548 73,714,032 +0.1 73,975,931 73,866,201 +0.1 73,763,378 73,681,782 (Neuilly/Levallois, Southern Loop)

(1) EBITDA after deduction of net financial expenses, recurring taxes, minority interests, including income from equity-accounted investments, and after restatement of certain exceptional items.

(2) See Note 1.5 Appraisal of property portfolio of the 2022 Universal Registration Document.

(3) Like-for-like basis 2022.

(4) See Note 1.1.7 Net Asset Value of the 2022 Universal Registration Document.

(5) Dividend 2022 submitted for approval by General Meeting 2023.

Key figures

Property portfolio appraisal by business

Breakdown of rental revenues by business

Geographic breakdown of the office property portfolio

Residential

Residential

Recurrent net income (Group Share)

(€ million)

420.6

392.0

409.9

EPRA NTA

(Net Tangible Asset Value)

(in euros)

170.1

176.3

172.2

LTV ratio

Dec. 2020

Dec. 2021

Dec. 2022

Dec. 2020

Dec. 2021

Dec. 2022

29.4% Dec. Dec. Dec. Dec. Dec. Dec. Dec. Dec. Dec. Dec. Dec. 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022

Net Debt (€m)

Debt maturity breakdown after taking into account revolving credit lines

(€ bn)

1.5 1.3

1.0

0.3

0.6

1.1

0.7

0.7

1.0

0.6

0.7

0.6

0.6

0.5

0.5

0.5

8,331

LTV (%)

Revolving credit linesGreen Bonds

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

2032

2033

2034

2035

2036

GHG emissions linked to operating property assets

(in kgCO2 per sq.m, adjusted for climate hazards)

50

47.0

45

42.0

40

35

34.9

30.0

30

27.2

25

24.6 24.4

20

18.8

17.4

16.2

14.6

15

14.9

10

14.0

13.1

10.8

5

0

Residual emissions

2008

2019

2020

2021

2022

2030

Offices emissions in common and private areas (scope 1+2+3 partial)

Residential emissions in common and private areas (scope 1 + 2 + 3 partial)

Overall Group emissions in common and private areas (scope 1+2+3 partial)

Surface areas with

HQE Operation/BREEAM in Use - Offices

0%

2022

2008

2018

2019

2020

2021

Office certification rate in Paris.

2 sources: OID (2022) and CBRE (2022)

100%

2025