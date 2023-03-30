Gecina : Invitation to attend including proposer resolutions

Contents
Message from the Chairman
"On behalf of the
Board of Directors,
I am pleased to invite you to our General Meeting on April 20, 2023."
Dear Sir, Madam,
Dear Shareholder,
On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to invite you to Gecina's Ordinary General Meeting, which will be held on Thursday April 20, 2023 from 3 pm at Hotel Kimpton St Honoré, 20 rue Daunou, 75002 Paris, France.
For those of you who may be unable to attend in person, we would like to inform you that it will also be streamed live on our website: www.gecina.fr.
This General Meeting will be an opportunity for exchanges with you concerning the operational and financial performance achieved in 2022, and the key developments from the past year, in addition to taking a more detailed look at Gecina's strategy and outlook.
This will also be an opportunity for you to vote on the resolutions submitted for your approval. I hope that you will be able to attend this General Meeting in person, but if this is not possible, I would like to remind you that you have the option to vote by post or electronically, to appoint a representative or to authorize me to vote in your name.
In this brochure, you will also be able to find all the practical information for this General Meeting, including the conditions for taking part and voting, the agenda and a detailed presentation of the resolutions.
The Board of Directors, Gecina's teams and I would like to thank you for your continued confidence, trust and support.
Jérôme Brunel
Chairman of the Board of Directors
Financial and non financial figures
|
In million euros
|
GROSS RENTAL INCOME
|
OFFICES
|
Central locations
|
Paris City
|
▶ Paris CBD & 5-6-7 - Offices
|
▶ Paris CBD & 5-6-7 - Retail
|
▶ Paris Other
|
|
|
Other locations (Peri-Défense, Inner and outer rim, and Other regions)
|
RESIDENTIAL
|
RECURRENT NET INCOME (GROUP SHARE)(1)
|
BLOCK VALUE OF THE PROPERTY PORTFOLIO(2)
|
BUREAUX
|
Offices
|
Central locations
|
Paris City
|
▶ Paris CBD & 5-6-7 - Offices
|
▶ Paris CBD & 5-6-7 - Retail
|
▶ Paris Other
|
Core Western Crescent (Neuilly/Levallois, Southern Loop)
|
Other locations (Peri-Défense, Inner and outer rim, and Other regions)
|
RESIDENTIAL
|
HOTEL & FINANCIAL LEASE
|
NET YIELD ON PROPERTY PORTFOLIO(3)
|
Data per share (in euros)
|
RECURRENT NET INCOME (GROUP SHARE)(1)
|
EEPRA NRV (Net Reinstatement Value)(4)
|
EPRA NTA (Net Tangible Asset Value)(4)
|
EPRA NDV (Net Dissolution Value)(4)
|
Net dividend(5)
|
Number of shares
|
Comprising the share capital
|
Excluding treasury shares
|
Diluted number of shares excluding treasury shares
|
Average number of shares excluding treasury shares
|
Change (%)
|
12/31/2022
|
12/31/2021
|
+2.0
|
625.9
|
613.3
|
+1.6
|
498.5
|
490.4
|
+2.3
|
362.6
|
354.3
|
+2.4
|
289.8
|
282.9
|
+4.3
|
145.6
|
139.6
|
-3.4
|
34.1
|
35.3
|
+1.8
|
110.1
|
108.1
|
Core Western Crescent
|
+2.0
|
72.8
|
71.4
|
La Défense
|
+15.2
|
65.0
|
56.5
|
-11.0
|
70.9
|
79.7
|
+3.6
|
127.3
|
122.9
|
+4.6
|
409.9
|
392.0
|
-0.1
|
20,092
|
20,102
|
-0.4
|
16,082
|
16,147
|
+1.4
|
13,631
|
13,444
|
+1.6
|
11,210
|
11,038
|
+5.7
|
6,631
|
6,274
|
-6.1
|
1,594
|
1,698
|
-2.7
|
2,984
|
3,067
|
+0.7
|
2,421
|
2,405
|
-10.6
|
1,227
|
1,372
|
-8.0
|
1,225
|
1,332
|
+1.9
|
3,951
|
3,878
|
-24.8
|
58
|
77
|
24 BP
|
4.0%
|
3.7%
|
Change (%)
|
12/31/2022
|
12/31/2021
|
+4.5
|
5.56
|
5.32
|
-2.1
|
189.5
|
193.5
|
-2.3
|
172.2
|
176.3
|
6.3
|
183.8
|
173.0
|
0.0
|
5.30
|
5.30
|
Change (%)
|
12/31/2022
|
12/31/2021
|
+0.1
|
76,623,192
|
76,572,850
|
+0.1
|
73,802,548
|
73,714,032
|
+0.1
|
73,975,931
|
73,866,201
|
+0.1
|
73,763,378
|
73,681,782
(Neuilly/Levallois, Southern Loop)
-
(1) EBITDA after deduction of net financial expenses, recurring taxes, minority interests, including income from equity-accounted investments, and after restatement of certain exceptional items.
-
(2) See Note 1.5 Appraisal of property portfolio of the 2022 Universal Registration Document.
-
(3) Like-for-like basis 2022.
-
(4) See Note 1.1.7 Net Asset Value of the 2022 Universal Registration Document.
-
(5) Dividend 2022 submitted for approval by General Meeting 2023.
Key figures
Property portfolio appraisal by business
Breakdown of rental revenues by business
Geographic breakdown of the office property portfolio
Residential
Recurrent net income (Group Share)
(€ million)
420.6
392.0
409.9
EPRA NTA
(Net Tangible Asset Value)
(in euros)
170.1
176.3
172.2
LTV ratio
Dec. 2020
Dec. 2021
Dec. 2022
Dec. 2020
Dec. 2021
Dec. 2022
|
29.4%
|
Dec.
|
Dec.
|
Dec.
|
Dec.
|
Dec.
|
Dec.
|
Dec.
|
Dec.
|
Dec.
|
Dec.
|
Dec.
|
2012
|
2013
|
2014
|
2015
|
2016
|
2017
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
Net Debt (€m)
Debt maturity breakdown after taking into account revolving credit lines
(€ bn)
1.5 1.3
1.0
1.1
1.0
0.7
0.6
0.6
0.5
8,331
LTV (%)
Revolving credit linesGreen Bonds
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
2034
2035
2036
GHG emissions linked to operating property assets
(in kgCO2 per sq.m, adjusted for climate hazards)
50
47.0
45
42.0
40
35
34.9
30.0
30
27.2
25
20
18.8
17.4
16.2
14.6
15
14.9
10
14.0
13.1
10.8
5
0
Residual emissions
2008
2019
2020
2021
2022
2030
Offices emissions in common and private areas (scope 1+2+3 partial)
Residential emissions in common and private areas (scope 1 + 2 + 3 partial)
Overall Group emissions in common and private areas (scope 1+2+3 partial)
Surface areas with
HQE Operation/BREEAM in Use - Offices
0%
2008
2018
2019
2020
2021
Office certification rate in Paris.
2 sources: OID (2022) and CBRE (2022)
100%
2025