Gecina : Meeting Report of the Ordinary General Meeting on April 20, 2023

skills. The Company has also been Great Place to Work certified

With regard to the capital increase reserved for employees, the Chairman indicated that the Company offers the possibility for its employees to invest in a reserved capital increase each year. In accordance with the legal provisions and the authorization granted by the General Shareholders' Meeting, the issue price for the shares is set by the Board of Directors and cannot be less than 70% of the reference price. For the capital increase reserved for employees proposed during 2022, the Board decided to set the discount on the reference price at 10%, offering, based on the level of the share price at the time, conditions that were considered to be very favorable for employees.

With regard to the number of performance shares awarded under the 2023 plan, it was indicated that as the new plan was set up with more demanding conditions than the previous plans, the number of performance shares distributed was set at 105,000 shares. It represents the same overall value as the previous plan, with a valuation reviewed by two independent external firms, AON and Mercer.

The proposed dividend of €5.30 per share and its potential development in 2024

Participants were reminded that, as for the three previous years, the proposed dividend for 2022 was €5.30 per share. Maintaining the dividend at this level, in a difficult economic context, highlights the Company's solid position. For the future, and as indicated in the presentations, recurrent net income for 2023 is expected to increase to between €5.80 and €5.90 per share, once again illustrating Gecina's robust position.

Bioclimatic local urban development plan (PLU)

Participants were reminded that the Bioclimatic local urban development plan that is currently being drawn up covers several key aspects, including major environmental and bioclimatic ambitions and the desire to promote mixed uses. Overall, the Company's strategy is already aligned