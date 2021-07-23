Gecina : Résultats semestriels 2021 (en anglais)

Further value creation from our pipeline:

Tenant's requirements moving further towards Grade A assets in core locations …

Tenant's assessment criteria: Office matters!

Location, well-living, flexibility, digitized and sustainability increasingly important for tenants

Accessibility / Flexibility / Sustainability / Centrality Agility Well-living Central & well-connected Agile and digitized Responsible buildings facing to public transportation buildings climate change targets, locations to collaborate, innovate, reducing greenhouse gas Adapted to soft mobility built for social interactions emissions, contributing to and walkable access and to enjoy community biodiversity and well-living

Tim Cook, Apple CEO "My gut says that, for us, it's still very important to physically be in touch with one another because collaboration & innovation isn't always a planned activity"

Costas Markides, London Business School (strategy & entrepreneurship) "The more decentralized we become, the more important it will be to create opportunities to come together and learn together"