Gecina : Résultats semestriels 2021 (en anglais)

HY-2021 Earnings
July 23, 2021
Contents
1 Strategic update: Normalization & Recovery through Polarization
2 Transaction markets & operational performance:
Recovering trends building confidence in central locations
3 Portfolio rotation: Strong investment markets on core locations and core assets, strengthening our long-termstrategic convictions
Residential portfolio: Ready for better, faster, stronger
Pushing our CSR leadership further
Further value creation from our pipeline:
A non-replicable pipeline in central areas
Financial performance in H1-2021
Appendix
H1-2021
1Strategic update
Normalization & Recovery through Polarization
H1-2021
62/64 Lisbonne, Paris
Tenant's requirements moving further towards Grade A assets in core locations …
Tenant's assessment criteria: Office matters!
Location, well-living, flexibility, digitized and sustainability increasingly important for tenants
Accessibility /
Flexibility /
Sustainability /
Centrality
Agility
Well-living
Central & well-connected
Agile and digitized
Responsible buildings facing
to public transportation
buildings
climate change targets,
locations
to collaborate, innovate,
reducing greenhouse gas
Adapted to soft mobility
built for social interactions
emissions, contributing to
and walkable access
and to enjoy community
biodiversity and well-living
Tim Cook, Apple CEO "My gut says that, for us, it's still very important to physically be in touch with one another because collaboration & innovation isn't always a planned activity"
Costas Markides, London Business School (strategy & entrepreneurship) "The more decentralized we become, the more important it will be to create opportunities to come together and learn together"
-
with Polarization of the office markets as a consequence
On rental markets
On investment markets
Take-up recovering…
-
in central locations
(H1-21 vs. H1-20)
+24%
+14%
|
-1%
|
Paris City Western Inner Rim
Total
|
|
-9%
|
Market rents holding well…
… in central locations
+2.4% (changes 6 months)
+1.0%
|
+0.3%
Total
|
-5.7%
Capital value driven upwards…
-
in central locations
(H1-21 vs. H1-20)
Paris CBD
+3.0%
Western Crescent
(incl. La Défense)
+2.5%
Outer rim
-15.8%
-
and on residential portfolio as well
(Paris Region at end Q1-21)
+27%
+3%
Sources: Immostat & Chambre des notaires de Paris
