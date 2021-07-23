Log in
    GFC   FR0010040865

GECINA SA

(GFC)
  Report
Gecina : Résultats semestriels 2021 (en anglais)

07/23/2021 | 03:28am EDT
HY-2021 Earnings

July 23, 2021

Dareau, Paris

Contents

1 Strategic update: Normalization & Recovery through Polarization

2 Transaction markets & operational performance:

Recovering trends building confidence in central locations

3 Portfolio rotation: Strong investment markets on core locations and core assets, strengthening our long-termstrategic convictions

4

5

6

7

8

Residential portfolio: Ready for better, faster, stronger

Pushing our CSR leadership further

Further value creation from our pipeline:

A non-replicable pipeline in central areas

Financial performance in H1-2021

Appendix

2 - July 23, 2021

H1-2021

1Strategic update

Normalization & Recovery through Polarization

3

July 23, 2021

H1-2021

62/64 Lisbonne, Paris

Tenant's requirements moving further towards Grade A assets in core locations …

Tenant's assessment criteria: Office matters!

Location, well-living, flexibility, digitized and sustainability increasingly important for tenants

1

2

3

Accessibility /

Flexibility /

Sustainability /

Centrality

Agility

Well-living

Central & well-connected

Agile and digitized

Responsible buildings facing

to public transportation

buildings

climate change targets,

locations

to collaborate, innovate,

reducing greenhouse gas

Adapted to soft mobility

built for social interactions

emissions, contributing to

and walkable access

and to enjoy community

biodiversity and well-living

Tim Cook, Apple CEO "My gut says that, for us, it's still very important to physically be in touch with one another because collaboration & innovation isn't always a planned activity"

Costas Markides, London Business School (strategy & entrepreneurship) "The more decentralized we become, the more important it will be to create opportunities to come together and learn together"

4

July 23, 2021

H1-2021

  • with Polarization of the office markets as a consequence

On rental markets

On investment markets

Take-up recovering…

  • in central locations
    (H1-21 vs. H1-20)

+24%

+14%

-1%

Paris City Western Inner Rim

Total

Crescent

Paris

(incl. La

-9%

Region

Défense)

Market rents holding well…

… in central locations

+2.4% (changes 6 months)

+1.0%

+0.3%

Paris City Western Inner Rim

Total

Crescent

Paris

(incl. La

Region

Défense)

-5.7%

Capital value driven upwards…

  • in central locations
    (H1-21 vs. H1-20)

Paris CBD

+3.0%

Western Crescent

(incl. La Défense)

+2.5%

Outer rim

-15.8%

  • and on residential portfolio as well
    (Paris Region at end Q1-21)

+27%

+3%

1 year

5 years

5

July 23, 2021

H1-2021

Sources: Immostat & Chambre des notaires de Paris

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Gecina SA published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 07:27:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
