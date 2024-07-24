Gecina is a leading French real estate company. Gross rental income breaks down by type of asset as follows: - offices and commercial spaces (80.1%); - residential buildings (16.5%); - student facilities (3.4%). At the end of 2023, the group's real estate holdings amounted, in market value, to EUR 17.1 billion distributed between offices and commercial spaces (78.9%), residential buildings (20.9%) and other (0.2%).