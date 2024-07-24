H1-2024 Earnings

July 24, 2024

Sustainable outperformance

2 - July 24, 2024

H1-2024

H1-2024 in a nutshell - Quick facts

A third consecutive year of growth

1

Accretive centrality / pipeline & balance sheet

RNI per share

Guidance 2024 reiterated

(Recurring Net Income)

+8.4% H1-24

From €6.35 to

€3.2 per share

€6.40/share

Strong balance sheet

3

Offering room for optionality and visibility

Stable LTV

Debt hedging

2

4

Stabilized portfolio valuation

after a challenging year

LfL valuation change

(6 months)

+0.2% in total / +0.4% on Offices

(+2% Paris City)

Refueling growth potential

Accretive in NAV & RNI

LTV 35.0%

c.100%hedged

(incl. duties)

in average 2024-2026

84% in average until

end-2029

Reloading pipeline €850m / €120m

Capex requirement / Potential additional rents

+ 55,000 sq.m

New projects in H1

Deploying new businesses Furnished / serviced flats

c.600 flats by 2025

"Ready to use" offices

15,000 sq.m to be deployed short term by end 2025

3 - July 24, 2024

H1-2024

1.

Operating achievements & supportive markets providing outperformance

4 - July 24, 2024

H1-2024

A third consecutive year of Growth (Recurring Net Income per share)

Outperforming central locations

RNI per share growth 2022/2024e

(86% of Gecina's office portfolio)

(+c.20% since 2020)

Capacity to capture indexation

+8.2%

+8.4%

Rental uplifts above inflation

High occupancy ratio

Strong balance sheet

Capacity to fund accretive pipeline

No need for distressed disposals

Low and stable cost of debt (long maturity and hedging)

+4.5%

Profitable and accretive pipeline

Centrally-located projects

Energy-efficient / low carbon buildings

Highly amenitized buildings

SG&A and service charges under control

Net rental and operating margins improved

2022

2023

2024 H1

5 - July 24, 2024

H1-2024

Office portfolio optimization over the last years

2016-2024

c.€7bn disposals

(Southern Loop)(Southern Loop)

Disposals

Acquisitions

6 - July 24, 2024

H1-2024

Constrained supply/sustained demand in central locations

Structurally imbalanced Supply / Demand markets in Paris City

Scarce supply

Paris

13%

City

Rest of the Paris Region

VS.

Take-up breakdown

Paris

City

50% 50%

Rest of the Paris Region

Vacancy historically low in central locations

A structural lack of office supply in Paris City, where

tenants' appetite grows

26,80%

(H1 2024)

Centrality

16,00%

& scarcity

14,80%

15,20%

Paris

Region

10,40%

9%

4,59%

2,70%

Paris CBDParis City Southern

Western

La

Inner rim Inner rim

River

Crescent

Defense

South

North

Bend

7 - July 24, 2024

H1-2024

Sources: BNP Paribas RE, Immostat

Structurally bifurcating office markets within the Paris Region

Vacancy rate (%)

Prime rents IFRS (€/sq.m/year)

(ERV's after incentives)

Paris CBD

Inner Rim

+25%

18%

(Paris CBD extended)

9%

5,7%

-10%

(Peri-Défense, Inner Rim

2,7%

North & South, La Défense)

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

Q2

2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

S1 2024

2024

Vacancy rate

2.7% vacancy rate in Paris CBD indicative of an undersupplied market

Prime rents

Prime rents reaching historically high levels (>€1,100/sq.m/year in Paris CBD)

8 - July 24, 2024

H1-2024

Sources : BNP Paribas RE, Immostat

Leading to strong releasing spreads

+14% releasing spreads captured in H1 2024 on Offices, +15% on Residential portfolio

Residential

+15%

+13%

+10%

+7%

+6%

+2%

+2%

9

- July 24, 2024

H1-2024

Offices

Paris City

Paris City

+32%

+28%

+24%

+14% +14%

2019

2020

2021

2022

2023

H1 2024

Offices: active leasing strategy

Capturing uplift in core locations while securing long term visibility / occupancy

Main transactions in H1 in core locations

Icône (Paris CBD)

5 royale

18-20 Madeleine

1,700 sq.m already pre-let

Several transactions during H1 2024

in the range of

€1,000-1,200

per year / sq.m

32 Haussmann

45-49 Monceau

55 Amsterdam

151-155 Haussmann

Main transactions in H1 in secondary locations

Capturing releasing spread

in central locations

+28%

in Paris City / Neuilly

Securing rental visibility

and occupancy in secondary

areas

10 - July 24, 2024

H1-2024

