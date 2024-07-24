H1-2024 Earnings
July 24, 2024
Sustainable outperformance
Content
1
2
3
Operating achievements
Refueling growth
Valuation stabilizing supported by central locations
4 CSR-wise, outperformance as well
5
6
Leading KPIs
Appendix
2 - July 24, 2024
H1-2024
H1-2024 in a nutshell - Quick facts
A third consecutive year of growth
1
Accretive centrality / pipeline & balance sheet
RNI per share
Guidance 2024 reiterated
(Recurring Net Income)
+8.4% H1-24
From €6.35 to
€3.2 per share
€6.40/share
Strong balance sheet
3
Offering room for optionality and visibility
Stable LTV
Debt hedging
2
4
Stabilized portfolio valuation
after a challenging year
LfL valuation change
(6 months)
+0.2% in total / +0.4% on Offices
(+2% Paris City)
Refueling growth potential
Accretive in NAV & RNI
LTV 35.0%
c.100%hedged
(incl. duties)
in average 2024-2026
84% in average until
end-2029
Reloading pipeline €850m / €120m
Capex requirement / Potential additional rents
+ 55,000 sq.m
New projects in H1
Deploying new businesses Furnished / serviced flats
c.600 flats by 2025
"Ready to use" offices
15,000 sq.m to be deployed short term by end 2025
3 - July 24, 2024
H1-2024
1.
Operating achievements & supportive markets providing outperformance
4 - July 24, 2024
H1-2024
A third consecutive year of Growth (Recurring Net Income per share)
Outperforming central locations
RNI per share growth 2022/2024e
(86% of Gecina's office portfolio)
(+c.20% since 2020)
Capacity to capture indexation
+8.2%
+8.4%
Rental uplifts above inflation
High occupancy ratio
Strong balance sheet
Capacity to fund accretive pipeline
No need for distressed disposals
Low and stable cost of debt (long maturity and hedging)
+4.5%
Profitable and accretive pipeline
Centrally-located projects
Energy-efficient / low carbon buildings
Highly amenitized buildings
SG&A and service charges under control
Net rental and operating margins improved
2022
2023
2024 H1
5 - July 24, 2024
H1-2024
Office portfolio optimization over the last years
2016-2024
c.€7bn disposals
(Southern Loop)(Southern Loop)
Disposals
Acquisitions
6 - July 24, 2024
H1-2024
Constrained supply/sustained demand in central locations
Structurally imbalanced Supply / Demand markets in Paris City
Scarce supply
Paris
13%
City
Rest of the Paris Region
VS.
Take-up breakdown
Paris
City
50% 50%
Rest of the Paris Region
Vacancy historically low in central locations
A structural lack of office supply in Paris City, where
tenants' appetite grows
26,80%
(H1 2024)
Centrality
16,00%
& scarcity
14,80%
15,20%
Paris
Region
10,40%
9%
4,59%
2,70%
Paris CBDParis City Southern
Western
La
Inner rim Inner rim
River
Crescent
Defense
South
North
Bend
7 - July 24, 2024
H1-2024
Sources: BNP Paribas RE, Immostat
Structurally bifurcating office markets within the Paris Region
Vacancy rate (%)
Prime rents IFRS (€/sq.m/year)
(ERV's after incentives)
Paris CBD
Inner Rim
+25%
18%
(Paris CBD extended)
9%
5,7%
-10%
(Peri-Défense, Inner Rim
2,7%
North & South, La Défense)
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Q2
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
S1 2024
2024
Vacancy rate
2.7% vacancy rate in Paris CBD indicative of an undersupplied market
Prime rents
Prime rents reaching historically high levels (>€1,100/sq.m/year in Paris CBD)
8 - July 24, 2024
H1-2024
Sources : BNP Paribas RE, Immostat
Leading to strong releasing spreads
+14% releasing spreads captured in H1 2024 on Offices, +15% on Residential portfolio
Residential
+15%
+13%
+10%
+7%
+6%
+2%
+2%
9
- July 24, 2024
H1-2024
Offices
Paris City
Paris City
+32%
+28%
+24%
+14% +14%
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
H1 2024
Offices: active leasing strategy
Capturing uplift in core locations while securing long term visibility / occupancy
Main transactions in H1 in core locations
Icône (Paris CBD)
5 royale
18-20 Madeleine
1,700 sq.m already pre-let
Several transactions during H1 2024
in the range of
€1,000-1,200
per year / sq.m
32 Haussmann
45-49 Monceau
55 Amsterdam
151-155 Haussmann
Main transactions in H1 in secondary locations
Capturing releasing spread
in central locations
+28%
in Paris City / Neuilly
Securing rental visibility
and occupancy in secondary
areas
10 - July 24, 2024
H1-2024
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Gecina SA published this content on 24 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2024 07:24:01 UTC.