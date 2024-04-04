KPMG S.A. PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit 63 rue de Villiers Tour Eqho 92 208 Neuilly-sur-Seine Cedex France 2 avenue Gambetta CS 60055 92066 Paris la Défense Cedex

GECINA

14-16, rue des Capucines - 75 002 Paris

This is a translation into English of the statutory auditor's report on the financial statements of the Company issued in French and it is provided solely for the convenience of English speaking users. This report should be read in conjunction with, and construed in accordance with, French law and professional auditing standards applicable in France.

Statutory auditors' report on the issue of ordinary shares or securities granting access to the share capital/capital increase reserved for members of a company savings plan

Combined General Meeting of April 25, 2024 - 24th resolution

To shareholders,

In our capacity as the statutory auditors of your company and in performance of the assignment provided for in Articles L.228-92 and L.225-135 et seq. of the French Commercial Code, we present our report on the proposal to delegate to the Board of Directors, with the power to sub-delegate under the conditions provided for by law, the power to decide on the issue of ordinary shares or securities governed by Articles L.228-92 paragraph 1, L.228-93 paragraphs 1 and 3 or L.228-94 of the French Commercial Code giving access to the capital, immediately or in the future, at any time or on a fixed date, by subscription, conversion, exchange, redemption, presentation of a warrant or in any other way in the capital of the company or other companies, with cancellation of preferential subscription rights, a transaction on which you are required to vote.

This issue would be reserved for members of one or more employee savings plans (or any other plan to members of which Articles L.3332-1 et seq. of the French Labour Code would make it possible to reserve a capital increase under equivalent conditions) set up within a French or foreign company or group of companies falling within the scope of consolidation or combination of the company's financial statements pursuant to Article L.3344-1 of the Labour Code.

The maximum nominal amount of the capital increase that may result from this issue is 0.5% of the share capital on the date of the decision of the Board of Directors to decide the allocation reserved for employees participating in the Employee Savings Plan, it being specified that this amount will be deducted from the overall ceiling of €150 million provided for in the 18th resolution.

The maximum nominal amount of debt securities that may be issued under this resolution may not exceed the ceiling of €1 billion, it being specified that the issues of securities representing debt