Gecina : Statutory auditor's report on capital increase reserved for employees (resolution 31)

Gecina SA

STATUTORY AUDITORS' REPORT ON THE ISSUE OF

ORDINARY SHARES OR SECURITIES GRANTING ACCESS TO THE SHARE CAPITAL/CAPITAL INCREASE RESERVED FOR MEMBERS OF A COMPANY SAVINGS PLAN

(Combined General Meeting of April 21, 2022 - 31st resolution)

Mazars PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit 61, rue Henri Regnault 63, rue de Villiers 92400 Courbevoie, France 92208 Neuilly-sur-Seine Cedex, France

GECINA SA 14-16, rue des Capucines 75002 Paris, France

This is a free translation into English of the Statutory Auditors' report issued in French and is provided solely for the convenience of English speaking readers. This report should be read in conjunction with, and construed in accordance with, French law and professional auditing standards applicable in France.

To the Shareholders,

In our capacity as Statutory Auditors of Gecina SA, and in compliance with articles L.228-92 and L.225-135 et seq. of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), we hereby report to you on the proposed delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to issue ordinary shares or securities governed by articles

L.228-92 paragraph 1, L.228-93 paragraphs 1 and 3 or L.228-94 of the French Commercial Code giving immediate or future access to the Company's share capital, at any time or at a fixed date, by subscription,

conversion, exchange, reimbursement, presentation of a warrant or by any other means, without pre-emptive subscription rights, which is submitted to you for approval.

This issue of ordinary shares or securities would be reserved for members of one or more savings plans (or any other plan that allows for the reservation of a capital increase under equivalent conditions, in accordance with articles L.3332-1 et seq. of the French Commercial Code) set up within a French or international company or group of companies included in the Company's consolidated or combined financial statements, in

accordance with article L.3344-1 of the French Labor Code (Code du travail).

The maximum nominal amount of the share capital increase resulting from the issue is set at €2 million, it being specified that this amount will be charged against the overall ceiling of €150 million set in the

23rd resolution.

The maximum nominal amount of the debt securities that may be issued under this resolution may not exceed €1 billion, it being specified that the securities representing debt securities issued under the 23rd, 24th, 25th,

26th, 27th and 28th resolutions of the Meeting will be charged against this amount.

This share capital increase is submitted to the shareholders for approval pursuant to the provisions of article L.225-129-6 of the French Commercial Code and articles L.3332-18 et seq. of the French Labor Code.

The Board of Directors proposes that, on the basis of its report, the shareholders delegate to the Board, with the possibility to sub-delegate, for a period of 26 months, the authority to carry out an issue and to cancel their pre-emptive rights to subscribe for the securities to be issued. Where applicable, the Board will be responsible for setting the final terms and conditions of this transaction.

It is the Board of Directors' responsibility to prepare a report in accordance with articles R.225-113 et seq. of the French Commercial Code. It is our responsibility to express an opinion on the fair representation of the figures taken from the financial statements, on the proposed cancellation of shareholders' pre-emptive subscription rights, and on other information relating to the issue, provided in this report.

We performed the procedures that we deemed necessary in accordance with professional standards applicable in France to such engagements. These procedures consisted in verifying the information provided in the Board of Directors' report relating to the operation and the methods used to set the issue price of the equity securities to be issued.

Subject to a subsequent examination of the terms and conditions of the proposed issue, we have no matters to report as regards the methods used to set the issue price of the equity securities to be issued, provided in the Board of Directors' report.

Since the final terms and conditions of the issue have not been set, we do not express an opinion in this respect or, consequently, on the proposed cancellation of shareholders' pre-emptive subscription rights.

In accordance with article R.225-116 of the French Commercial Code, we will prepare an additional report if and when the Board of Directors uses this delegation of authority to issue shares and securities that are equity securities giving access to other equity securities, and to issue securities granting access to equity securities to be issued.

Paris La Défense and Neuilly-sur-Seine, March 23, 2022

The Statutory Auditors

Mazars

PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit

Baptiste Kalasz

Jean-Baptiste Deschryver