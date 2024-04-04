PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit KPMG S.A. 63 rue de Villiers Tour Eqho 92 208 Neuilly-sur-Seine Cedex France 2 avenue Gambetta CS 60055 92066 Paris la Défense Cedex

Gecina S.A.

Registered office: 14-16 rue des Capucines 75002 Paris, France

Statutory Auditors' report on the planned distribution of interim dividends

This is a translation into English of the statutory auditor's report on the financial statements of the Company issued in French and it is provided solely for the convenience of English speaking users. This report should be read in conjunction with, and construed in accordance with, French law and professional auditing standards applicable in France.

To the Board of Directors,

In our capacity as statutory auditors of Gecina S.A. and pursuant to the provisions of Article L.232-12 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), we have prepared this report relating to the planned distribution of interim dividends for an amount of €2.65 per share, as communicated to us by Management.

It is your responsibility, in your capacity as the Board of Directors of the company, to decide the distribution of interim dividends, as well as to set the amount and date thereof, on the basis of a balance sheet showing, after taking into account the retained earnings and the amounts to be added to the reserve, a distributable profit at least equal to the amount of the planned interim dividend distribution.The balance sheet as at 31 December 2023, attached to this report, was prepared under the responsibility of Management. It is our responsibility to certify whether the distributable profit is at least equal to the amount of the planned interim dividend distribution.

We performed the procedures that we deemed necessary in accordance with professional doctrine of the Compagnie nationale des commissaires aux comptes relating to this assignment. Our work consisted in assessing the level of the distributable profit with regard to the amount of the planned interim dividend distribution.

We certify that the distributable profit from the balance sheet as at 31 December 2023 is at least equal to the amount of the planned interim dividend distribution.