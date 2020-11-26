Log in
Gecina : Sustainability Performance Levels Confirmed Once Again

11/26/2020 | 12:05pm EST
Regulatory News:

Once again this year, GRESB, MSCI, Sustainalytics and ISS ESG have recognized Gecina (Paris:GFC) as one of the best performers in its sector for CSR, ESG and risk management.

For the third consecutive year, Gecina achieved an overall score of 92/100 in the GRESB (Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark) rankings, with an improved score for environmental indicators. GRESB, which assesses companies’ CSR performance, made in-depth changes to its rating methodology this year. Specifically, it highlighted Gecina’s good CSR practices for redeveloping buildings, awarding a score of 95/100 for this scope, with 76,610 sq.m delivered in 2019. Gecina won first place in the dedicated group for listed office real estate companies in Western Europe.

Furthermore, since 2017, Gecina has maintained its triple A rating in the MSCI benchmark. Its rating is up 6% from 2019, thanks in particular to its higher “corporate governance” score and the strong certification rate for operational buildings (72% for Gecina, compared with a sector average of 25%).

The benchmark published by Sustainalytics, a world leader for ESG risk analysis, confirmed Gecina’s continued position as one of the world’s top 10 listed real estate companies out of the 415 companies assessed. According to its new methodology, Gecina’s CSR risk level is rated as negligible. More specifically, the rating for Gecina’s CSR action plans came in 4% higher than the last assessment.

Lastly, Gecina also confirmed its “B-” rating in the assessment by ISS ESG, positioning it as one of the best performers in its sector.

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe’s leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: “Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces”. For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our label setting out our commitment to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60 and Euronext 100 indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability benchmarks and rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS ESG and CDP).

www.gecina.fr


© Business Wire 2020
