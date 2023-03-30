Gecina : Total amount, certified as accurate by the statutory auditors, of tax-deductible payments as well as the list of corporate philanthropy and sponsoring actions

Gecina SA

Statement by the Statutory Auditors on the information disclosed under article L.225-115-5 of the French Commercial Code relating to the total amount of payments made pursuant to article 238 bis, paragraphs 1 to 5, of the French Tax Code (Code général des impôts) for the year ended December 31, 2022

Annual General Meeting for the approval of the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022

PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit KPMG S.A. 63, rue de Villiers Tour Eqho 92208 Neuilly-sur-Seine Cedex, France 2 avenue Gambetta CS 60055 92066 Paris La Défense Cedex, France

Statement by the Statutory Auditors on the information disclosed under article L.225-115-5 of the French Commercial Code relating to the total amount of payments made pursuant to article 238 bis, paragraphs 1 to 5, of the French Tax Code (Code général des impôts) for the year ended December 31, 2022

Annual General Meeting for the approval of the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022

This is a free translation into English of the Statutory Auditors' statement issued in French and is provided solely for the convenience of English speaking readers. This statement should be read in conjunction with, and construed in accordance with, French law and professional auditing standards applicable in France.

To the Shareholders, Gecina SA 14-16, rue des Capucines 75084 Paris Cedex 02, France

In our capacity as Statutory Auditors of Gecina SA, and in accordance with article L.225-115-5 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce), we have prepared this statement on the information relating to the total amount of payments made pursuant to article 238 bis, paragraphs 1 to 5, of the French Tax Code for the year ended December 31, 2022, as presented in the enclosed document.

The Board of Directors was responsible for preparing this information.

Our role was to attest to the accuracy of this information.

As part of our statutory audit work, we have audited the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022. Our audit, which we conducted in accordance with professional standards applicable in France, was planned and performed solely for the purpose of issuing an opinion on the financial statements taken as a whole and not on any individual items of the financial statements used to determine the total amount of payments made pursuant to article 238 bis, paragraphs 1 to 5, of the French Tax Code. Accordingly, our audit tests and samples were not performed with this objective and we do not express any opinion on any specific items of the financial statements.

We performed the procedures that we deemed necessary in accordance with professional standards applicable in France to such engagements. These procedures, which did not constitute an audit or a review, consisted of making the necessary reconciliations between the total amount of payments made pursuant to article 238 bis, paragraphs 1 to 5, of the French Tax Code and the underlying accounting data, and verifying that it was consistent with the data used to prepare the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Based on our work, we have no matters to report as to the consistency of the total amount of payments made pursuant to article 238 bis, paragraphs 1 to 5, of the French Tax Code, as presented in the enclosed document, i.e., €495,000, and the accounting data used to prepare the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Gecina SA

Statement by the Statutory Auditors on the information disclosed under article L.225-115-5 of the French Commercial Code relating to the total amount of payments made pursuant to article 238 bis, paragraphs 1 to 5, of the French Tax Code (Code général des impôts) for the year ended December 31, 2022 - Page 2

This statement attests to the accuracy of the total amount of payments made pursuant to article 238 bis, paragraphs 1 to 5, of the French Tax Code, within the meaning of article L.225-115-5 of the French Commercial Code.

This statement has been prepared for your attention in the context set out in the first paragraph above, and must not be used, redistributed or quoted for any other purposes.

Neuilly-sur-Seine and Paris La Défense, March 20, 2023

The Statutory Auditors

PricewaterhouseCoopers Audit

KPMG S.A.

Jean-Baptiste Deschryver

Régis Chemouny