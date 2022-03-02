Gecina : Two leases signed in Neuilly-sur-Seine and Boulogne-Billancourt (92). Nearly 26,000 sq.m let since the start of 2022

Paris, March 02, 2022

Two leases signed in Neuilly-sur-Seine and Boulogne-Billancourt (92)

Nearly 26,000 sq.m let since the start of 2022

At 96/104 avenue Charles de Gaulle in Neuilly-sur-Seine, Gecina has signed a firm nine-year lease for around 3,800 sq.m with a leading European hairdressing group. This space is currently occupied and will be relet from July 1, 2022, the day after the current tenant's departure.

This transaction highlights Gecina's ability to anticipate its letting challenges and reflects the attractive positioning of this building, located on the major Paris-La Défense corridor. With a total of 10,560 sq.m, 96/104 has once again benefited from a new lease being signed before its current occupants are scheduled to leave.

At Horizons in Boulogne-Billancourt, where the building's top section - floors 7 to 20 - is currently being renovated, Gecina will welcome a major French group listed on the CAC 40 from September 30, 2022. The nine-year lease covers a total of over 3,000 sq.m. This new lease represents a first transaction before the delivery of the work that is underway.

Designed by Ateliers Jean Nouvel, Horizons is currently benefiting from a renovation led by the architects Saguez Favretto, aimed at improving the comfort of its workspaces and the quality of life of its occupants thanks in particular to a range of services that has been completely rethought in order to ensure alignment with the standards required for YouFirst, Gecina's client-centric brand.

96-104 CDG communal areas Horizons Neuilly-sur-Seine Boulogne-Billancourt

