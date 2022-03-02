Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Gecina
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GFC   FR0010040865

GECINA

(GFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gecina : Two leases signed in Neuilly-sur-Seine and Boulogne-Billancourt (92). Nearly 26,000 sq.m let since the start of 2022

03/02/2022 | 11:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Paris, March 02, 2022

Two leases signed in Neuilly-sur-Seine and Boulogne-Billancourt (92)

Nearly 26,000 sq.m let since the start of 2022

At 96/104 avenue Charles de Gaulle in Neuilly-sur-Seine, Gecina has signed a firm nine-year lease for around 3,800 sq.m with a leading European hairdressing group. This space is currently occupied and will be relet from July 1, 2022, the day after the current tenant's departure.

This transaction highlights Gecina's ability to anticipate its letting challenges and reflects the attractive positioning of this building, located on the major Paris-La Défense corridor. With a total of 10,560 sq.m, 96/104 has once again benefited from a new lease being signed before its current occupants are scheduled to leave.

At Horizons in Boulogne-Billancourt, where the building's top section - floors 7 to 20 - is currently being renovated, Gecina will welcome a major French group listed on the CAC 40 from September 30, 2022. The nine-year lease covers a total of over 3,000 sq.m. This new lease represents a first transaction before the delivery of the work that is underway.

Designed by Ateliers Jean Nouvel, Horizons is currently benefiting from a renovation led by the architects Saguez Favretto, aimed at improving the comfort of its workspaces and the quality of life of its occupants thanks in particular to a range of services that has been completely rethought in order to ensure alignment with the standards required for YouFirst, Gecina's client-centric brand.

96-104 CDG communal areas

Horizons

Neuilly-sur-Seine

Boulogne-Billancourt

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with over 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20.1 billion euros at end-2021.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: "Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces". For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our program setting out our solidarity-based commitments to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities.

gecina.fr - follow us on twitter @gecina

To safeguard its communications, Gecina certifies its contents with

Wiztrust. You can check their authenticity at wiztrust.com.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60 and Euronext 100 indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability benchmarks and rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS ESG and CDP).

gecina.fr

GECINA CONTACTS

Financial communications

Press relations

Samuel Henry-Diesbach

Julien Landfried

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 52 22

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 65 74

samuelhenry-diesbach@gecina.fr

julienlandfried@gecina.fr

Virginie Sterling

Armelle Miclo

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 62 48

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 51 98

virginiesterling@gecina.fr

armellemiclo@gecina.fr

gecina.fr - follow us on twitter @gecina

To safeguard its communications, Gecina certifies its contents with

Wiztrust. You can check their authenticity at wiztrust.com.

Disclaimer

Gecina SA published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 16:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about GECINA
11:58aGECINA : Two leases signed in Neuilly-sur-Seine and Boulogne-Billancourt (92). Nearly 26,0..
PU
11:58aGECINA : Two leases signed in Neuilly-sur-Seine and Boulogne-Billancourt (92)
PU
03/01GECINA : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
02/21GECINA : Changes in the composition of Gecina's Board of Directors
PU
02/21GECINA : Nomination
CO
02/18TRANSCRIPT : Gecina SA, 2021 Earnings Call, Feb 18, 2022
CI
02/18GECINA : 2021 earnings - Presentation
PU
02/17Gecina Expects 3% Like-for-Like Growth in Rental Income for FY22
MT
02/17GECINA : Inside Information / News release on accounts, results
PU
02/17Gecina SA Proposes Dividend for the Year 2021
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GECINA
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 618 M 687 M 687 M
Net income 2021 653 M 726 M 726 M
Net Debt 2021 6 887 M 7 654 M 7 654 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
Yield 2021 4,93%
Capitalization 7 851 M 8 726 M 8 726 M
EV / Sales 2021 23,9x
EV / Sales 2022 23,3x
Nbr of Employees 490
Free-Float -
Chart GECINA
Duration : Period :
Gecina Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GECINA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 106,50 €
Average target price 136,08 €
Spread / Average Target 27,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Méka Brunel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicolas Dutreuil CFO, Executive Director-Finance & Deputy CEO
Jérôme Brunel Chairman
Sabine Desnault Executive Director-R&D, Innovation & CSR
Romain Veber Executive Director-Investment & Developments
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GECINA-13.34%8 726
MIRVAC GROUP-11.00%7 411
THE GPT GROUP-8.67%6 881
ICADE-16.80%4 417
DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.-14.29%4 064
SAFEHOLD INC.-24.35%3 421