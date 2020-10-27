Log in
Gecina : and AP-HP sign a partnership agreement to facilitate access to housing for healthcare workers

10/27/2020 | 03:10am EDT

Paris, October 27, 2020

Gecina and AP-HP sign a partnership agreement to facilitate access to housing for healthcare workers

Gecina and Assistance Publique - Hôpitaux de Paris, AP-HP are announcing that they have signed an agreement to provide housing for healthcare workers within the network of YouFirst Campus residences.

Gecina and Assistance Publique - Hôpitaux de Paris, AP-HP are linking up to provide accommodation for nursing staff after they graduate, making it easier for them to access housing.

This partnership will help AP-HP to position itself more attractively in order to meet its recruitment needs.

Gecina has set out a commitment to offering 70 rental properties to AP-HP, primarily one-bed furnished apartments, spread across residences in Paris City, La Défense, Bagnolet and Saint-Denis. These residences combine outstanding locations close to hospitals and excellent transport links, with travel times of less than 30 minutes for healthcare staff to reach their workplaces. The future residents will benefit from good quality functional housing and a practical and welcoming living environment. The first tenants are scheduled to arrive at the end of October and start of November 2020.

During the health crisis, Gecina actively responded to France's national solidarity effort by offering accommodation, within its residences where apartments had been vacated by students, for healthcare workers based at or deployed in hospitals across the Paris Region.

"With AP-HP, Gecina, through its YouFirst Campus brand, aims to make life easier for healthcare workers and support their first steps in their careers by enabling them to access good quality housing that is aligned with their needs. This partnership illustrates Gecina's commitment to offering housing for the middle classes and helping create inclusive cities", confirms Méka Brunel, Gecina's Chief Executive Officer.

"For AP-HP, the high cost of housing in the Paris Region represents a real obstacle to recruiting and retaining professionals. Our goal is to facilitate access to housing, particularly for young graduates who are starting out in their careers with AP-HP", explains Martin Hirsch, Director General of AP-HP.

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: "Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces". For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our label setting out our commitment to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, Euronext 100, FTSE4Good, DJSI Europe and World, Stoxx Global ESG Leaders and Vigeo indices. In 2020, Gecina was awarded the maximum A rating in the CDP climate change rankings.

www.gecina.fr

1

GECINA CONTACTS

Financial communications

Press relations

Samuel Henry-Diesbach

Julien Landfried

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 52 22

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 65 74

samuelhenry-diesbach@gecina.fr

julienlandfried@gecina.fr

Virginie Sterling

Armelle Miclo

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 62 48

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 51 98

virginiesterling@gecina.fr

armellemiclo@gecina.fr

About AP-HP

AP-HP is a world-renowned university hospital center with a European dimension. It is organized around six university hospital groups (AP-HP. Center - University of Paris; AP-HP. Sorbonne University; AP-HP. North - University of Paris; AP-HP. University of Paris Saclay; AP-HP. Henri Mondor University Hospitals, and AP-HP. Paris Seine-Saint-Denis University Hospitals) and five universities in the Paris Region. Each year, its 39 hospitals welcome

8.3 million patients: consultations, emergencies, scheduled hospitalizations or home care. It provides a 24-7 public health service for everyone, and this is both its duty and a source of pride. AP-HP is the Paris Region's leading employer: 100,000 people, from doctors to researchers, paramedics, administrative and support staff. http://www.aphp.fr

AP-HP CONTACTS

Press office:

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 27 37 22 service.presse@aphp.fr

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gecina SA published this content on 27 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2020 07:09:09 UTC

