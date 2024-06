Gecina: increased budget for liquidity contract

June 06, 2024 at 01:11 am EDT Share

Real estate group Gecina announces that it has signed an amendment to the liquidity contract signed with Rothschild Martin Maurel on November 4, 2021, increasing the amount allocated to the liquidity account from 12 million to 20 million euros.



The liquidity contract may be suspended at Gecina's request for technical reasons, and may be terminated at any time by the company or with prior notice by Rothschild Martin Maurel under the conditions provided for.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.