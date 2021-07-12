Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Gecina
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GFC   FR0010040865

GECINA

(GFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gecina : Information notice concerning the early redemption of a bond issue due to mature in June 2024

07/12/2021 | 08:33am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Paris, July 12, 2021

Information notice concerning the early redemption of

a bond issue due to mature in June 2024

As announced on June 30, Gecina will proceed with the early redemption on July 16, 2021 of all of the 2.00% bonds due to mature on June 17, 2024, issued on June 17, 2015 (ISIN: FR0012790327), in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Base Prospectus dated March 16, 2015, approved by the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF) with no. 15-090. The nominal amount of the bonds redeemed represents 377.8 million euros.

The amount of the early redemption has been calculated, in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Base Prospectus dated March 16, 2015, by the calculation agent, Société Générale Securities Services. This amount will represent 107,445.51 euros per 100,000 euro bond, plus 158.90 euros for the interest accrued through to the redemption date (excluded). The reference Bund rate observed by the calculation agent at 11:00 CET is -0.723%.

The bonds redeemed will be delisted from Euronext Paris on July 16, 2021.

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 19.7 billion euros at end-2020.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: "Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces". For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our program setting out our solidarity-based commitments to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, CAC 40 ESG and Euronext 100 indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability benchmarks and rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS ESG and CDP).

www.gecina.fr

GECINA CONTACTS

Financial communications

Press relations

Samuel Henry-Diesbach

Julien Landfried

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 52 22

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 65 74

samuelhenry-diesbach@gecina.fr

julienlandfried@gecina.fr

Virginie Sterling

Armelle Miclo

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 62 48

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 51 98

virginiesterling@gecina.fr

armellemiclo@gecina.fr

Disclaimer

Gecina SA published this content on 12 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2021 12:32:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GECINA
08:33aGECINA  : Information notice concerning the early redemption of a bond issue due..
PU
07/06Gecina and Latham & Watkins Signs New Lease for 45-47 Rue Saint-Dominique in ..
CI
07/06GECINA  : and Latham & Watkins sign a new lease for 45-47 rue Saint-Dominique in..
PU
07/01GECINA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/30Gecina Announces the Early Redemption of Bond Issue Due to Mature in June 202..
CI
06/30GECINA  : Information notice concerning the early redemption of a bond issue due..
PU
06/29Gecina Signs Two-Year Lease with Café Joyeux to Set Up an Inclusive Cafe-Rest..
CI
06/29GECINA  : welcomes a Café Joyeux inclusive cafe-restaurant at 1 Madeleine in Par..
PU
06/25GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Facebook, Toshiba, Fedex, Nike, Microsoft...
06/23GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Microsoft, Morgan Stanley, Heineken, Twitter, AstraZeneca...
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 632 M 749 M 749 M
Net income 2021 -103 M -122 M -122 M
Net Debt 2021 7 040 M 8 345 M 8 345 M
P/E ratio 2021 84,8x
Yield 2021 3,93%
Capitalization 9 787 M 11 611 M 11 601 M
EV / Sales 2021 26,6x
EV / Sales 2022 25,8x
Nbr of Employees 498
Free-Float 65,9%
Chart GECINA
Duration : Period :
Gecina Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GECINA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 132,85 €
Average target price 133,62 €
Spread / Average Target 0,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Méka Brunel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicolas Dutreuil CFO, Executive Director-Finance & Deputy CEO
Jérôme Brunel Chairman
Sabine Desnault Executive Director-Research & Development
Jacques-Yves Nicol Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GECINA5.19%11 715
MIRVAC GROUP10.98%8 914
GPT GROUP7.56%7 136
ICADE20.59%6 798
SAFEHOLD INC.15.89%4 329
DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.59.88%3 995