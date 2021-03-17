Log in
Gecina : Launches an Online Space for Its Individual Pure Registered Shareholders

03/17/2021 | 05:41am EDT
Regulatory News:

To further strengthen its relations with its individual shareholders over the long term, Gecina (Paris:GFC) is launching its online “Shareholder Space” for shareholders whose securities are held on a pure registered basis and managed directly by the Group’s Securities & Stock Market team.

This space will make it possible to improve the quality and responsiveness of the close relations that Gecina is committed to maintaining over the long term with its individual shareholders. Including more than 72% of the Group’s employees who are also shareholders, which is one of the highest levels of employee shareholding in value terms on the SBF 120, individual shareholders represent more than 5% of the Group’s capital.

Available from the Investors page on gecina.fr or at espace-actionnaires.gecina.fr, this space has been designed to provide shareholders with simple access to all the useful information needed for managing their securities account.

It supplements Gecina’s existing range of services for its shareholders, from a dedicated team to shareholder meetings, a toll-free number, a Shareholders Club and a range of publications for shareholders, including the Shareholder Newsletter.

This new tool illustrates the Group’s digital transformation and confirms its ambition to offer a full range of services for all its stakeholders, including its shareholders.

Acknowledging its commitments, Gecina received the 2020 Le Revenu Silver Award for Best Shareholder Relations on the SBF 120.

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe’s leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 19.7 billion euros at end-2020.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: “Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces”. For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our our solidarity commitment program to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60 and Euronext 100 indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability benchmarks and rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS ESG and CDP).

www.gecina.fr


© Business Wire 2021
