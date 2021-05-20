Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Gecina
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GFC   FR0010040865

GECINA

(GFC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gecina : pre-lets the Montrouge Porte Sud building to Edenred France for 12,000 sq.m

05/20/2021 | 11:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Montrouge Porte Sud ©Agence SCAU

Paris, May 20, 2021

Gecina pre-lets the Montrouge Porte Sud building

to Edenred France for 12,000 sq.m

Gecina is pleased to announce that it has signed a new lease with Edenred France for a firm nine-year period for the entire Montrouge Porte Sud building located at the gateway to Paris, close to Porte d'Orléans. The building, which is currently being redeveloped, will offer around 12,000 sq.m, where Edenred France will be able to set up its teams from autumn 2024.

While waiting for this future building to be delivered, Edenred France has renewed the lease for its current premises in Colombus, a Gecina

building on Boulevard Gabriel

Péri in Malakoff (Hauts-de-Seine).

The signing of these two leases is aligned with

Gecina's commitment to supporting its clients

with their development, illustrating its YouFirst approach.

The Montrouge Porte Sud project will involve redeveloping an existing building and adding timber-frame extensions. With around 1,400 sq.m of gardens and 1,800 sq.m of landscaped terraces, it is targeting the following

labels and certification: HQE Excellent, LEED Gold, BBCA low-carbon building, WELL Gold, BiodiverCity and Wiredscore.

The pre-letting of Montrouge Porte Sud highlights the search for outstanding buildings by users where they can develop their strategies. With this transaction, Gecina is continuing to improve the pre-letting of its development pipeline, reflecting the gradual normalization of the rental markets. Alongside this, talks are already at an advanced stage for other projects that are currently being developed.

"We are delighted to sign this lease, which represents a new step forward with our long-

term relationship with the Edenred Group, which we have already welcomed in our Be Issy building in Issy-Les-Moulineaux and Colombus in Malakoff. It also shows the quality of

Gecina's portfolio and project pipeline, driving value creation", confirms Valérie Britay,

Deputy CEO in charge of Gecina's Office Division.

"I am delighted to have signed this agreement with Gecina, our trusted, long-term partner.

This new building located at the gateway to Paris is fully aligned with our strategy to

provide the best working conditions for our teams. In line with our Group's purpose - Enrich

connections. For good. - we have chosen a building that is targeting the highest environmental certification standards, for the good of our teams, as well as the world around us. We are committed to improving quality of life, preserving the environment and

creating value responsibly", confirms Vianney du Parc, Chief Executive Officer of Edenred France.

1

About Gecina

As a specialist for centrality and uses, Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 19.7 billion euros at end-2020.

Gecina has firmly established its focus on innovation and its human approach at the heart of its strategy to create value and deliver on its purpose: "Empowering shared human experiences at the heart of our sustainable spaces". For our 100,000 clients, this ambition is supported by our client-centric brand YouFirst. It is also positioned at the heart of UtilesEnsemble, our program setting out our solidarity-based commitments to the environment, to people and to the quality of life in cities.

Gecina is a French real estate investment trust (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris, and is part of the SBF 120, CAC Next 20, CAC Large 60, CAC 40 ESG and Euronext 100 indices. Gecina is also recognized as one of the top-performing companies in its industry by leading sustainability benchmarks and rankings (GRESB, Sustainalytics, MSCI, ISS ESG and CDP).

www.gecina.fr

GECINA CONTACTS

Financial communications

Press relations

Samuel Henry-Diesbach

Julien Landfried

Tel: + 33 (0)1 40 40 52 22

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 65 74

samuelhenry-diesbach@gecina.fr

julienlandfried@gecina.fr

Virginie Sterling

Armelle Miclo

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 62 48

Tel: +33 (0)1 40 40 51 98

virginiesterling@gecina.fr

armellemiclo@gecina.fr

2

Disclaimer

Gecina SA published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 15:46:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GECINA
11:47aGECINA  : pre-lets the Montrouge Porte Sud building to Edenred France for 12,000..
PU
05/11Gecina Signs 18-Year Lease Agreement With Louis Vuitton For France Building
MT
05/10GECINA  : signs a memorandum of understanding with Louis Vuitton for a new 18-ye..
PU
05/07GECINA  : Partners With Woodeum To Develop Low-Carbon Housing Units
MT
05/06GECINA  : and Woodeum sign a partnership agreement to develop 1,000 low-carbon, ..
PU
05/05ETF OVERVIEW  : Travel, biotechs and pets
04/23GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Honeywell, American Express, Intel...
04/23GECINA  : Rental Income Drops In Q1 On Lower Office Sales
MT
04/22GECINA  : All resolutions approved at the Ordinary General Meeting on April 22, ..
PU
04/22GECINA  : Business at March 31, 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 633 M 772 M 772 M
Net income 2021 -139 M -170 M -170 M
Net Debt 2021 7 077 M 8 636 M 8 636 M
P/E ratio 2021 602x
Yield 2021 4,04%
Capitalization 9 459 M 11 561 M 11 542 M
EV / Sales 2021 26,1x
EV / Sales 2022 25,3x
Nbr of Employees 498
Free-Float 65,9%
Chart GECINA
Duration : Period :
Gecina Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GECINA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 128,24 €
Last Close Price 128,40 €
Spread / Highest target 16,8%
Spread / Average Target -0,12%
Spread / Lowest Target -47,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Méka Brunel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicolas Dutreuil CFO, Executive Director-Finance & Deputy CEO
Jérôme Brunel Chairman
Sabine Desnault Executive Director-Research & Development
Jacques-Yves Nicol Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GECINA1.66%11 561
MIRVAC GROUP4.55%8 296
GPT GROUP1.78%6 727
ICADE11.05%6 317
SAFEHOLD INC.-7.38%3 576
SEKISUI HOUSE REIT, INC.20.27%3 559