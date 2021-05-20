Montrouge Porte Sud ©Agence SCAU

Paris, May 20, 2021

Gecina pre-lets the Montrouge Porte Sud building

to Edenred France for 12,000 sq.m

Gecina is pleased to announce that it has signed a new lease with Edenred France for a firm nine-year period for the entire Montrouge Porte Sud building located at the gateway to Paris, close to Porte d'Orléans. The building, which is currently being redeveloped, will offer around 12,000 sq.m, where Edenred France will be able to set up its teams from autumn 2024.

While waiting for this future building to be delivered, Edenred France has renewed the lease for its current premises in Colombus, a Gecina

building on Boulevard Gabriel

Péri in Malakoff (Hauts-de-Seine).

The signing of these two leases is aligned with

Gecina's commitment to supporting its clients

with their development, illustrating its YouFirst approach.

The Montrouge Porte Sud project will involve redeveloping an existing building and adding timber-frame extensions. With around 1,400 sq.m of gardens and 1,800 sq.m of landscaped terraces, it is targeting the following

labels and certification: HQE Excellent, LEED Gold, BBCA low-carbon building, WELL Gold, BiodiverCity and Wiredscore.

The pre-letting of Montrouge Porte Sud highlights the search for outstanding buildings by users where they can develop their strategies. With this transaction, Gecina is continuing to improve the pre-letting of its development pipeline, reflecting the gradual normalization of the rental markets. Alongside this, talks are already at an advanced stage for other projects that are currently being developed.

"We are delighted to sign this lease, which represents a new step forward with our long-

term relationship with the Edenred Group, which we have already welcomed in our Be Issy building in Issy-Les-Moulineaux and Colombus in Malakoff. It also shows the quality of

Gecina's portfolio and project pipeline, driving value creation", confirms Valérie Britay,

Deputy CEO in charge of Gecina's Office Division.

"I am delighted to have signed this agreement with Gecina, our trusted, long-term partner.

This new building located at the gateway to Paris is fully aligned with our strategy to

provide the best working conditions for our teams. In line with our Group's purpose - Enrich

connections. For good. - we have chosen a building that is targeting the highest environmental certification standards, for the good of our teams, as well as the world around us. We are committed to improving quality of life, preserving the environment and

creating value responsibly", confirms Vianney du Parc, Chief Executive Officer of Edenred France.

