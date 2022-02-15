Paris, February 15, 2022

Gecina pre-lets 80% of "Boétie" in Paris' 8th arrondissement

Gecina has signed an off-plan lease with Eight Advisory, one of Europe's leading independent financial and operations consulting firms specialized in transaction, restructuring and transformation, for a 12-year firm period. This 7,800 sq.m lease takes the pre-letting rate for the Boétie building in Paris, at the heart of the Central Business District, up to 80%. The space will be made available to the tenant when the building is delivered at the start of 2023.

This lease is based on a prime rent level, illustrating the appetite among businesses for high- quality buildings in ideal locations in Paris, Gecina's preferred sector, with 68% of its Office portfolio located in Paris City.

Currently being redeveloped, the Boétie building is a 10,200 sq.m complex, with 500 sq.m of retail units, located at the corner of Rue la Boétie and Avenue Delcassé. This project has been entrusted to the architects Wilmotte & Associés. It aims to optimize the work spaces with a view to improving occupant comfort and quality of life, while landscaping and opening up access to all of the terraces and its rooftop with its urban farming greenhouse. The building will offer a range of services that will be accessible with the YouFirst Bureau mobile app, with the ground floor including a lounge area, meeting room hub and an auditorium that can be opened up to the public, as well as a concierge desk.

This project is in line with the roadmap for the operational portfolio to be carbon neutral by 2030, supported by the CAN0P-2030 plan and the policy of reuse. The Boétie building is targeting the following certificates and labels: HQE Excellent, LEED Gold, BBCA, WELL Gold, BiodiverCity and WiredScore.

On this operation, Gecina was advised by Allen & Overy, while Eight Advisory was advised by Lacourte Raquin Tatar.

