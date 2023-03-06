Gecina : publishes its 2022 Integrated Report

The Integrated report is divided into four main parts:
An unrivalled portfolio in the heart of the most sought-after areas:hybrid work, centrality, energy efficiency, environmental responsibility, quality of the client experience: we are adressing these trends by making strategic choices that create value for all our stakeholders.
A strategy with a positive impact: as an integrated player with a long-established presence in regional areas, our ambition is to create value in all aspects of our business lines, from the operation of our office and housing units to the transformation and improvement of our portfolio through our development projects and our selective disposal strategy.
People-centered strategy: everyone in our company contributes through their expertise and performance to a sustainable growth strategy that benefits us all.
Our performanceconfirms that we have a solid model and a valid long term strategy.