  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Gecina
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GFC   FR0010040865

GECINA

(GFC)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:12:16 2023-03-06 am EST
107.70 EUR   +1.22%
03/06GECINA : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
03/03Gecina : Terms of availability of the preparatory documents for the GM
PU
03/03Gecina : Press release – Ordinary General Meeting on April 20, 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gecina : publishes its 2022 Integrated Report

03/06/2023 | 10:35am EST
The Integrated report is divided into four main parts:

  1. An unrivalled portfolio in the heart of the most sought-after areas:hybrid work, centrality, energy efficiency, environmental responsibility, quality of the client experience: we are adressing these trends by making strategic choices that create value for all our stakeholders.
  2. A strategy with a positive impact: as an integrated player with a long-established presence in regional areas, our ambition is to create value in all aspects of our business lines, from the operation of our office and housing units to the transformation and improvement of our portfolio through our development projects and our selective disposal strategy.
  3. People-centered strategy: everyone in our company contributes through their expertise and performance to a sustainable growth strategy that benefits us all.
  4. Our performanceconfirms that we have a solid model and a valid long term strategy.

Read our full Integrated report 2022 here.

To go further, read our Universal Registration Document 2022 including the Integrated Report here.

To safeguard its communications, Gecina certifies its contents with Wiztrust. You can check their authenticity at www.wiztrust.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Gecina SA published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2023 15:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 665 M 705 M 705 M
Net income 2023 13,7 M 14,6 M 14,6 M
Net Debt 2023 7 138 M 7 566 M 7 566 M
P/E ratio 2023 95,3x
Yield 2023 4,55%
Capitalization 8 044 M 8 527 M 8 527 M
EV / Sales 2023 22,8x
EV / Sales 2024 21,7x
Nbr of Employees 478
Free-Float 65,9%
Chart GECINA
Duration : Period :
Gecina Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GECINA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 109,00 €
Average target price 114,31 €
Spread / Average Target 4,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Beñat Ortega Chief Executive Officer
Nicolas Dutreuil CFO, Executive Director-Finance & Deputy CEO
Jérôme Brunel Chairman
Sabine Desnault Executive Director-R&D, Innovation & CSR
Sylvain Metz Head-Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GECINA14.56%8 527
THE GPT GROUP9.05%5 922
MIRVAC GROUP2.35%5 807
NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND, INC.-8.28%5 174
ICADE18.79%3 833
ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST, INC.11.59%3 780