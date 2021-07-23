Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Gecina SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GFC   FR0010040865

GECINA SA

(GFC)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 07/23 09:33:15 am
132.8 EUR   -1.01%
09:18aGECINA : Half-year report 2021
PU
03:28aGECINA : Résultats semestriels 2021 (en anglais)
PU
07/22Gecina SA Affirms Earnings Guidance for the Year 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gecina : Half-year report 2021

07/23/2021 | 09:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Contents

1

2

Key figures

3

Business review

7

2.1

Factors that will drive value creation

8

and growth over the coming half-year periods

2.2

Rental income

9

2.3

Recurrent net income (Group share) resilient

14

2.4

Portfolio rotation

16

2.5

Appraisal of the property portfolio

19

2.6

Financial structure

22

2.7

Net asset value

27

2.8

Strategy and outlook

29

2.9

EPRA reporting at June 30, 2021

30

3

4

Risks

35

3.1

Updated as of June 30, 2021

36

Board of Directors and Executive Management

41

4.1

Board of Directors and its Committees

42

4.2

Executive Management

45

5

Consolidated financial statements

47

5.1

Consolidated statement of financial position

48

5.2

Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

50

5.3

Statement of changes in consolidated equity

51

5.4

Consolidated statement of cash flows

52

5.5

Notes to the consolidated financial statements

53

6

Declaration by the responsible party

95

6.1

Statement of the person responsible for this Amendment

96

to the Universal Registration Document

7

Report of the Statutory Auditors

99

7.1

Report of the Statutory Auditors

100

on the halfyear financial information

8

Correspondence table

103

8.1

Correspondence table of the Amendment to the Universal

104

Registration Document

8.2

Public documents

107

8.3

Person responsible for the half-year financial report

107

8.4

Persons responsible for financial communications

107

Half-year

Report

2021

PHOTOS CREDITS

Charly Broyez, Patrick Lazic, @Myphotoagency/Arthur Minot, Javier Callejas, Alexis Paoli, Eric Laignel, MyPhotoAgency/Florian Beaupère, Farshid Momayez

This Amendment to the 2020 Universal Registration Document has been submitted without prior approval to the AMF on July 23, 2021, in its capacity as the competent authority under Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, in accordance with Article 9 of that Regulation. The Universal Registration Document may be used for a public offer of financial securities or the admission of financial securities to trading on a regulated market if it is accompanied by a prospectus and, if applicable, an abstract and any amendments to the Universal Registration Document. The resulting collection of documents shall then be approved by the AMF in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129.

- 2021 Half-year Report - 1

2 - - 2021 Half-year Report

1

1.Key figures

- 2021 Half-year Report - 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Gecina SA published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 13:17:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GECINA SA
09:18aGECINA : Half-year report 2021
PU
03:28aGECINA : Résultats semestriels 2021 (en anglais)
PU
07/22Gecina SA Affirms Earnings Guidance for the Year 2021
CI
07/22Gecina Sa Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
07/22GECINA : Earnings at June 30, 2021
PU
07/12GECINA : Information notice concerning the early redemption of a bond issue due ..
PU
07/06Gecina and Latham & Watkins Signs New Lease for 45-47 Rue Saint-Dominique in ..
CI
07/06GECINA : and Latham & Watkins sign a new lease for 45-47 rue Saint-Dominique in ..
PU
07/01GECINA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/30Gecina Announces the Early Redemption of Bond Issue Due to Mature in June 202..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 621 M 731 M 731 M
Net income 2021 0,40 M 0,48 M 0,48 M
Net Debt 2021 7 079 M 8 335 M 8 335 M
P/E ratio 2021 53,8x
Yield 2021 3,95%
Capitalization 9 883 M 11 644 M 11 637 M
EV / Sales 2021 27,3x
EV / Sales 2022 26,2x
Nbr of Employees 498
Free-Float 65,9%
Chart GECINA SA
Duration : Period :
Gecina SA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GECINA SA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 134,15 €
Average target price 134,34 €
Spread / Average Target 0,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Méka Brunel Chief Executive Officer & Director
Nicolas Dutreuil CFO, Executive Director-Finance & Deputy CEO
Jérôme Brunel Chairman
Sabine Desnault Executive Director-Research & Development
Jacques-Yves Nicol Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GECINA SA6.22%11 715
MIRVAC GROUP8.33%8 914
GPT GROUP5.56%7 136
ICADE SA19.87%6 798
SAFEHOLD INC.18.31%4 329
DIGITALBRIDGE GROUP, INC.41.79%3 995