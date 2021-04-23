Log in
GECOSS CORPORATION

Gecoss : Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021 (Japanese GAAP)

04/23/2021
Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021 (Japanese GAAP)

GECOSS CORPORATION

Tokyo, Japan

April 23, 2021

Stock code:

9991 (URL: https://www.gecoss.co.jp)

Shares listed: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Representative:

Manabu Umakoshi, President and CEO

Contact:

Takashi Togi, General Manager, General Administration Department

Phone: +81-3-3660-0776

Scheduled date of annual general meeting of shareholders:

June 17, 2021

Scheduled commencement date of dividend payments:

June 18, 2021

Scheduled filing date of securities report:

June 17, 2021

Preparation of earnings presentation materials:

Yes

Holding of earnings announcement:

Yes (for analysts and institutional investors)

(All amounts are rounded up or down to the nearest million yen.)

1. Results for the year ended March 31, 2021 (From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)

(1) Consolidated results of operations:

(Millions of yen) (Percentage changes relative to previous corresponding period)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

%

%

%

%

Year ended Mar. 31, 2021

¥110,206

(3.6)

¥6,072

(3.9)

¥6,500

(3.1)

¥4,549

3.2

Year ended Mar. 31, 2020

¥114,327

5.5

¥6,316

5.1

¥6,708

4.7

¥4,406

1.2

Note: Comprehensive income

Year ended Mar. 31, 2021:

5,277 million yen [35.5%]

Year ended Mar. 31, 2020:

3,895 million yen [(10.2)%]

Basic earnings

Diluted earnings

Rate of return

Ordinary income/

Operating income/

per share

per share

on equity

Total assets

Net sales

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

Year ended Mar. 31, 2021

¥124.97

7.9

6.4

5.5

Year ended Mar. 31, 2020

¥121.05

8.1

6.7

5.5

Reference: Income (loss) on investment by the equity method of accounting

Year ended Mar. 31, 2021: 239 million yen

Year ended Mar. 31, 2020: 288 million yen

(2) Consolidated financial position:

(Millions of yen)

Total assets

Net assets

Equity capital ratio

Net assets per share

%

Yen

As of Mar. 31, 2021

¥102,847

¥59,794

58.1

¥1,642.82

As of Mar. 31, 2020

¥98,881

¥55,791

56.4

¥1,532.77

Reference: Shareholders' equity

As of Mar. 31, 2021:

59,792 million yen

As of Mar. 31, 2020:

55,788 million yen

(3) Consolidated cash flows:

(Millions of yen)

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash equivalents

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

at end of year

Year ended Mar. 31, 2021

¥8,504

¥(2,432)

¥(1,275)

¥7,017

Year ended Mar. 31, 2020

¥11,315

¥(3,916)

¥(5,934)

¥2,225

2. Dividend payments

Dividends per share

Total

Dividend

Dividends/

dividends

payout ratio

Net assets

First

Second

Third

Year-end

Total

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

(Total)

(Consolidated)

(Consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Millions of

%

%

yen

Year ended Mar. 31, 2020

¥15.00

¥20.00

¥35.00

¥1,274

28.9

2.3

Year ended Mar. 31, 2021

¥15.00

¥20.00

¥35.00

¥1,274

28.0

2.2

Year ending Mar. 31, 2022

¥15.00

¥20.00

¥35.00

31.5

(Forecast)

3. Earnings forecast for the year ending March 31, 2022 (From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)

(Millions of yen) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary income

Profit attributable to

Basic earnings

owners of parent

per share

%

%

%

%

Yen

First half

¥51,500

1.3

¥2,050

(25.0)

¥2,250

(24.0)

¥1,550

(25.3)

¥42.59

Full year

¥111,000

0.7

¥5,550

(8.6)

¥5,900

(9.2)

¥4,050

(11.0)

¥111.27

* Notes to the Consolidated Financial Results

  1. Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period
    (changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): None
  2. Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and re-disclosure of revisions
    1. Changes in accounting policies pursuant to revision in accounting standards, etc.: Yes
    2. Changes in accounting policies other than those in (i) above: None
    3. Changes in accounting estimates: None
    4. Re-disclosureof revisions: None
  4. Number of issued shares (common stock)

(Unit: shares)

1)

Number of issued shares at end of period

Mar. 31, 2021:

36,436,125

Mar. 31, 2020:

36,436,125

(including treasury stock)

2)

Number of shares of treasury stock at end of

Mar. 31, 2021:

39,855

Mar. 31, 2020:

39,281

period

3)

Average number of shares during period

Mar. 31, 2021:

36,396,588

Mar. 31, 2020:

36,397,238

  • This earnings report is exempt from the auditing procedures by certified public accountants or audit corporations.
  • Summaries for relevant use of forecasts and other specific affairs

The earnings forecast and other forward-looking statements presented in this document are prepared based on currently available information and certain preconditions that the Company believes to be reasonable, and do not constitute any guarantee of future performance achievements. Actual results may substantially differ from any forecasts presented herein due to various factors.

Disclaimer

GECOSS Corporation published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 06:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
