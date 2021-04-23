Gecoss : Consolidated Financial Results for the Year Ended March 31, 2021 (Japanese GAAP)

Takashi Togi, General Manager, General Administration Department
Phone: +81-3-3660-0776
Scheduled date of annual general meeting of shareholders:
June 17, 2021
Scheduled commencement date of dividend payments:
June 18, 2021
Scheduled filing date of securities report:
June 17, 2021
Preparation of earnings presentation materials:
Yes
Holding of earnings announcement:
Yes (for analysts and institutional investors)
(All amounts are rounded up or down to the nearest million yen.)
1. Results for the year ended March 31, 2021 (From April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021)
(1) Consolidated results of operations:
(Millions of yen) (Percentage changes relative to previous corresponding period)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
%
%
%
%
Year ended Mar. 31, 2021
¥110,206
(3.6)
¥6,072
(3.9)
¥6,500
(3.1)
¥4,549
3.2
Year ended Mar. 31, 2020
¥114,327
5.5
¥6,316
5.1
¥6,708
4.7
¥4,406
1.2
Note: Comprehensive income
Year ended Mar. 31, 2021:
5,277 million yen [35.5%]
Year ended Mar. 31, 2020:
3,895 million yen [(10.2)%]
Basic earnings
Diluted earnings
Rate of return
Ordinary income/
Operating income/
per share
per share
on equity
Total assets
Net sales
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
Year ended Mar. 31, 2021
¥124.97
―
7.9
6.4
5.5
Year ended Mar. 31, 2020
¥121.05
―
8.1
6.7
5.5
Reference: Income (loss) on investment by the equity method of accounting
Year ended Mar. 31, 2021: 239 million yen
Year ended Mar. 31, 2020: 288 million yen
(2) Consolidated financial position:
(Millions of yen)
Total assets
Net assets
Equity capital ratio
Net assets per share
%
Yen
As of Mar. 31, 2021
¥102,847
¥59,794
58.1
¥1,642.82
As of Mar. 31, 2020
¥98,881
¥55,791
56.4
¥1,532.77
Reference: Shareholders' equity
As of Mar. 31, 2021:
59,792 million yen
As of Mar. 31, 2020:
55,788 million yen
(3) Consolidated cash flows:
(Millions of yen)
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash equivalents
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
at end of year
Year ended Mar. 31, 2021
¥8,504
¥(2,432)
¥(1,275)
¥7,017
Year ended Mar. 31, 2020
¥11,315
¥(3,916)
¥(5,934)
¥2,225
2. Dividend payments
Dividends per share
Total
Dividend
Dividends/
dividends
payout ratio
Net assets
First
Second
Third
Year-end
Total
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
(Total)
(Consolidated)
(Consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Millions of
%
%
yen
Year ended Mar. 31, 2020
―
¥15.00
―
¥20.00
¥35.00
¥1,274
28.9
2.3
Year ended Mar. 31, 2021
―
¥15.00
―
¥20.00
¥35.00
¥1,274
28.0
2.2
Year ending Mar. 31, 2022
―
¥15.00
―
¥20.00
¥35.00
31.5
(Forecast)
3. Earnings forecast for the year ending March 31, 2022 (From April 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022)
(Millions of yen) (% indicates changes from the previous corresponding period)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary income
Profit attributable to
Basic earnings
owners of parent
per share
%
%
%
%
Yen
First half
¥51,500
1.3
¥2,050
(25.0)
¥2,250
(24.0)
¥1,550
(25.3)
¥42.59
Full year
¥111,000
0.7
¥5,550
(8.6)
¥5,900
(9.2)
¥4,050
(11.0)
¥111.27
* Notes to the Consolidated Financial Results
Changes in significant subsidiaries during the period
(changes in specified subsidiaries resulting in changes in scope of consolidation): None
Changes in accounting policies, changes in accounting estimates and re-disclosure of revisions
Changes in accounting policies pursuant to revision in accounting standards, etc.: Yes
Changes in accounting policies other than those in (i) above: None
Changes in accounting estimates: None
Re-disclosureof revisions: None
Number of issued shares (common stock)
(Unit: shares)
1)
Number of issued shares at end of period
Mar. 31, 2021:
36,436,125
Mar. 31, 2020:
36,436,125
(including treasury stock)
2)
Number of shares of treasury stock at end of
Mar. 31, 2021:
39,855
Mar. 31, 2020:
39,281
period
3)
Average number of shares during period
Mar. 31, 2021:
36,396,588
Mar. 31, 2020:
36,397,238
This earnings report is exempt from the auditing procedures by certified public accountants or audit corporations.
Summaries for relevant use of forecasts and other specific affairs
The earnings forecast and other forward-looking statements presented in this document are prepared based on currently available information and certain preconditions that the Company believes to be reasonable, and do not constitute any guarantee of future performance achievements. Actual results may substantially differ from any forecasts presented herein due to various factors.
