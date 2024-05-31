Acquisition of biotechnology assets in Germany closed

Budapest, 31 May 2024 - Gedeon Richter Plc. ("Richter") announces today that the conditions of the closing of acquisition agreement concluded in February with HELM AG to buy 50% stake in Richter-Helm BioTec GmbH & Co. KG ("RHT"); and 30% stake in Richter-Helm BioLogics GmbH & Co. KG. ("RHB") were met, thus the transaction was closed today. Richter consequently becomes 100% owner of both companies.

About Gedeon Richter Plc.

Gedeon Richter Plc. (www.gedeonrichter.com), headquartered in Budapest/Hungary, is a major pharmaceutical company in Central Eastern Europe, with an expanding direct presence in Western Europe, China, Latin America, and Australia. Having reached a market capitalization of EUR 4.3bn (USD 4.7bn) by the end of 2023, Richter's consolidated sales were approximately EUR 2.1bn (USD 2.3bn) during the same year. The product portfolio of Richter covers many important therapeutic areas, including Women's Healthcare, Central Nervous System, and Cardiovascular areas. Having the largest R&D unit in Central Eastern Europe, Richter's original research activity focuses on CNS disorders. With its widely acknowledged steroid chemistry expertise, Richter is a significant player in the Women's Healthcare field worldwide. Richter is also active in biosimilar product development.