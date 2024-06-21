The enterprise value implied by the transaction is EUR 12mn payable over the next few years depending on achievement of development milestones.

BCI identifies novel kinase inhibitors from its proprietary library of kinase inhibitors (small chemical molecules) and proprietary database derived from HTS (High-Throughput Screening). Drug candidates are identified using state of the art screening assays versus clinically validated biological targets.

"By applying their expertise in kinase research, BCI identified highly valuable preclinical candidates," said Dr. Péter Turek, Head of the Women's Healthcare (WHC) business unit at Richter. "This acquisition is a perfect strategic fit to the previous deal we announced recently as it contributes to define the framework of our original research expansion into WHC territory localized in Liege. I look forward to working with the seasoned BCI team to establish a new paradigm of precision treatments for women's health conditions".

About BCI Pharma

The company has been founded in March 2013 by Dominique Surleraux and Dr. Elisabeth Picou. Supported by molecular modelling, BCI designed and created novel molecules/compounds able to inhibit target kinases with a very high selectivity and thus improving the safety & tolerability profile in patients. In September 2017 the company raised a Series A by Noshaq and other private Belgian investors, moved its headquarters to Belgium and set-up a biology lab in Liège. Currently the company is located on two sites: a medicinal chemistry team based in Montpellier, France and a biology team located in Liège, Belgium.

About Gedeon Richter Plc.

Gedeon Richter Plc. (www.gedeonrichter.com), headquartered in Budapest/Hungary, is a major pharmaceutical company in Central Eastern Europe, with an expanding direct presence in Western Europe, China, Latin America, and Australia. Having reached a market capitalization of EUR 4.3bn (USD 4.7bn) by the end of 2023, Richter's consolidated sales were approximately EUR 2.1bn (USD 2.3bn) during the same year. The product portfolio of Richter covers many important therapeutic areas, including Women's Healthcare, Central Nervous System, and Cardiovascular areas. Having the largest R&D unit in Central Eastern Europe, Richter's original research activity focuses on CNS disorders. With its widely acknowledged steroid chemistry expertise, Richter is a significant player in the Women's Healthcare field worldwide. Richter is also active in biosimilar product development.

