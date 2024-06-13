Sustainability report 2023
Sustainability report 2023 ● GEDEON RICHTER
CONTENTS
ABOUT RICHTER
3
MATERIAL TOPICS
4
SAFETY AND WELL-BEING OF PATIENTS
5
ACCESS TO HEALTH
9
ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION
10
RESPONSIBLE EMPLOYER
13
RESPONSIBLE GOVERNANCE
17
BUSINESS ETHICS, COMPLIANCE
17
CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
20
ESG DATA
21
2
Sustainability report 2023 ● GEDEON RICHTER
ABOUT RICHTER
Gedeon Richter Plc. is a publicly listed pharmaceutical company with a global market presence. The company's core business is the manufacture and sale of innovation-driven pharmaceutical products, supported by several manufacturing and trading subsidiaries, representative offices and joint management entities. Our company's mission is to preserve health and improve quality of life, including by bringing to market original and biosimilar products with high added value, which we have specific expertise in developing and manufacturing. Richter produces 2,800 types of medicine covering almost all therapeutic areas. We pay particular attention to the development and manufacture of products targeting the central nervous system, women's healthcare and bio- similar therapies. Headquartered in Budapest, the Group employs 11,600 people worldwide.
Our activities:
RESEARCH-DEVELOPMENT
PRODUCT MANUFACTURING
SALES AND MARKETING
The Richter Group is one of
Our goal is to make sustaina-
Richter's products are distri-
the largest research and de-
bility a priority at every stage
buted to six continents around
velopment centres in Central
of the manufacturing and de-
the world, thanks to the com-
and Eastern Europe, with
velopment process, through
pany's extensive distribution
1,200 professionals. Our aim
the use of innovative techno-
network with a direct presen-
is to provide the public with
logies and cost-effective ma-
ce in 50 countries, as well as
state-of-the-art products. We
nufacturing processes. Richter
partnership agreements. The
work tirelessly to ensure that
has production capacities in
Group's most important mar-
the results of our research
Poland, Romania, Germany,
kets in terms of turnover are
contribute to improving the
Russia and India in addition to
the European countries, the
quality of human life.
its Hungarian sites.
CIS region and the US.
2023 highlights
- Pharmaceutical sales revenue increased by 14% and operating profit by 23%.
- Production increased by 17.7% to more than 300 million units, despite the fact that the num- ber of employees in production did not change.
- Richter introduced its carbon footprint calculation at all key subsidiaries, which now enables group-level goal setting, guidelines and action plans.
- Emissions of greenhouse gases at our sites in Hungary decreased by a further 7.5%.
-
Our proprietary antipsychotic helped nearly six hundred thousand patients in the United
States and Europe.
3
Sustainability report 2023 ● GEDEON RICHTER
Our awards in Hungary in 2023
PwC Awards - Most attractive employer - Pharmaceutical industry category, 1st place Zynternship Awards - Medical and Health Sciences category, 1st place Zynternship Awards - Natural Sciences category I.
Zynternship Awards - TOP15 most attractive employers Dreamjo.bs portal - Lovable workplaces
Randstad Award - Pharmaceutical and chemical industry category, 1st place
Factory of the Year Project competition - HR Project of the Year in the industry, 1st place (Balance Programme)
Blood donor-friendly workplace
Extremely family-responsive place
ESG focus areas at Richter
The Richter Group is committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). We believe that the Group is making a fundamental contribution to the global SDGs through its core business of manufacturing pharmaceuticals that cure diseases and improve quality of life. The most important of the UN's sustainability goals for Richter is therefore SDG 3: Health and well-being, which is the focus of our report. In line with our corporate mission "Health is our mission", we aim to continue to position ourselves in the global pharmaceutical market and to help patients around the world to recover with innovative medicine.
SDG 3.4 A significant and growing share of the company's sales comes from a product that helps treat mental illness. Richter's original antipsychotic, cariprazine, which improves the quality of life for people with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, is now available in 64 countries, with reimbursement in most of them.
SDG 3.7 Another significant part of Richter's turnover comes from the sale of women's healthcare products. The company also conducts educational campaigns as well as CSR programs among women.
SDG 3.8 In addition, the company is able to increase access to treatment through its affordable generic and biosimilar products.
MATERIAL TOPICS
The purpose of the materiality assessment conducted in 2023 was to identify the most important and relevant topics for our organisation. The survey, which would also inform the content of our 2022 Sustainability Report, was carried out in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI Universal Standards 2021). The long and then short topic lists, which formed the basis of the materiality assessment, were compiled according to the topics considered most important for the Rich- ter Group, an analysis of the external environment, industry best practices, market recommendations and trends, and current challenges. The short list of topics was then scored according to the
4
Sustainability report 2023 ● GEDEON RICHTER
GRI 2021 definition of materiality, the results of the stakeholder survey and industry benchmarks of external organisations. Positive and negative impacts related to material issues were assessed according to three criteria: actual or potential, direct or indirect, and severity of impact. Based on the assessment, we identified 9 material topics as priorities for our operations, these are, in order of priority:
- Product liability and consumer safety
- Business ethics and compliance
- Access to healthcare
- Environmental footprint, pollution and waste management
- Employee well-being, talent management
- Employee rights
- Responsible energy use
- Responsible marketing and communication
- Data security and protection
We focus on the above topics in the current report.
Our report covers the financial year 2023 and uses the GRI Standards 2021 as guidelines. The con tents have not been verified by a third party. The scope of the report covers Gedeon Richter Plc. as the parent company and Richter Group's subsidiaries. The most important ESG data are listed at the end of the publication.
SAFETY AND WELL-BEING OF PATIENTS
The aim of Richter is to provide the public with state-of-the-art medicine and to contribute to improving the quality of human life. Drug safety permeates the entire operations of our Group: the primary focus of our product development and manufacturing processes is on the safe use of medicine, from animal testing, clinical trials and product manufacturing to pharmacovigilance and responsible marketing.
Research and development
Research and development have always played an important role in Richter's life, with research of original drug molecules, new product launches and innovation being top priorities in the com- pany's strategy since its foundation in 1901. Pharmaceutical research and development covers four strategic directions: recombinant biotechnology; research and development of potential original small molecule drugs; late development phase women's healthcare projects; and the development of generic drugs.
At the center of our original research activity are drugs that have an effect on psychiatric disea- ses. Our goal is to meet the significant medical and social need in these therapeutic areas by developing new small molecule drugs. We only include new potential drug targets in our research topics that represent a great challenge, but at the same time significant innovation value, and meet the needs of possible future multinational partners. During 2023, we made significant prog-
5
Sustainability report 2023 ● GEDEON RICHTER
ress on several projects, so our clinical portfolio grew to an unprecedented size. At the end of 2023, in addition to cariprazine, Richter had a research portfolio of 13 ongoing original research projects, one of which is in phase II status and four of them are in phase I, with the remainder in earlier preclinical research and development.
Animal testing
Regulatory requirements for the authorisation of medicines oblige pharmaceutical companies to demonstrate the safety and efficacy of active substances in animal studies. Richter strives to reduce the number of animal experiments by applying the "3R'' principle (Replacement, Reduction, and Refinement) in accordance with scientific goals. In order to achieve the goals of the 3R, we apply local ethical regulations - we use statistical analysis to determine the minimum number of animals required for a given experiment. As a result of decades of applying these principles, the number of animals used in tests was 71% lower in 2023 than in 2010. You can read more about our internal regulations regarding animal testing in our Sustainability Report for 2022.
Clinical trials
Clinical trials are an essential part of drug development. During the conduct of clinical trials, our company pays great attention to ethical behaviour and quality. All colleagues and contractual partners involved in our trials are expected to perform their duties in compliance with the ethical guidelines of the Helsinki Declaration, Good Clinical Practice (GCP), and local legislation. A clinical trial can only start after the test protocol is signed by the head of the test site and the documents necessary for running the trial are approved by the local or central ethics committees. In accordance with local regulations, the ethics committee issuing the approval is informed of the progress and status of the study, along with any significant events. The level of authority of ethics committees may vary in each country, but the committee may even initiate the termination of the trial in particular cases.
Monitoring and continuous quality assurance are essential in clinical development. The Richter Group ensures on-site clinical monitoring at the test site of each clinical trial and conducts regular audits at the test sites of contractual partners involved in our trials.
During clinical trials, only the minimally necessary number of participants and only at the minimally necessary level are burdened with any intervention. In addition, participants receive detailed and easy-to-understand information about their rights as well as the aims, benefits, and possible risks of the trial before any intervention takes place. After all their questions have been answered, they give their voluntary, written consent to their participation, which they can with draw at any point without explanation.
During the planning phase of clinical trials, we ensure the diversity of trial participants in order to guarantee representativeness of the drug's future target group. In 2023 we conducted clinical trials in 18 countries, the locations significantly overlapping with the company's most important markets.
6
Sustainability report 2023 ● GEDEON RICHTER
The Richter Group publishes clinical trial data on the relevant official websites in accordance with legal obligations. In addition, we regularly publish clinical trial results in international journals. In 2023, we published 3 such articles.
Product manufacturing and product quality
During production, we pay special attention to compliance with the applicable technological and quality regulations, national, European, and other international laws and regulations. We operate a comprehensive quality management system, based on current Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) requirements, which includes risk management in the design, development and control of all products, devices, processes and procedures that may pose a risk to patients or Richter. The number of Richter employees dealing with quality matters exceeds 510 people.
In order to achieve our strategic goals, we involve all our employees in quality management acti- vities, the planning, and the application and control of GMP guidelines, thereby promoting a con- tinuous, advanced quality approach to all employees of the company. This is ensured by regular training taking place around the year, the provision of adequate information to our employees as well as ensuring appropriate working conditions.
Our production operations and quality management system are regularly inspected by our contractual partners and the authorities at both the parent company and the manufacturing subsi- diaries. In 2023, we had 15 GxP audits and 6 official inspections, all of which concluded without identifying a critical problem.
The evaluation of the suppliers of purchased materials used in our production is an important element of our quality assurance system. In the selection of partners, the existence and application of a well-established quality assurance system is a priority, in addition to supplying a high-quality product.
To comply with licensing regulations, we operate a strict change tracking system. The purpose of this is to ensure that only those changes can be introduced into our procedures that our experts have thoroughly considered before implementation and that do not affect or positively affect the quality of our products. These changes may affect manufacturing technology, suppliers, packaging materials, regulations, etc.
Product sales is also covered by our quality system. We only sell our products through partners with a valid manufacturing or wholesale licence. It is a priority for Richter and our partners to prevent counterfeit products from being commercialised, which could even endanger the lives and health of patients. To this end, we use a special packaging technique with an antitampering device (seal) and a unique identifier for our products. We have safety regulations to control the disposal of rejected products and packaging materials. We closely monitor and investigate those quality reports where counterfeiting may be involved and we also handle related warnings from the supply chain in accordance with internal and external regulations. Patient safety is a priority, therefore we operate a separate quality management system to handle complaints about products. In 2023, we recalled products from six countries, these recalls were primarily for precautionary reasons or at the request of the authorities. We did not have to initiate a patient-level recall.
7
Sustainability report 2023 ● GEDEON RICHTER
Supply chain management
In the pharmaceutical industry, ensuring the expected quality of products is only possible with close control of the entire value chain, which is why the selection of suppliers is of paramount importance. In our procurement processes, we have the same high expectations of our suppliers as we do of our own performance.
In 2023, the total value of items acquired by the Richter Group exceeded HUF 370 billion. Purchases were made in 26 categories, through 3,510 partners. Within the total, 36% of the total value was accounted for by the purchase of materials and services related to the core activity (direct category), which were typically purchased through direct links with manufacturers and service providers. We also strive to keep our processes under close control in our indirect procurement, but category specialities and demand volumes often increase the number of partners involved in the process.
In 2020, the company updated its Procurement Policy, which sets out the most important procurement principles of the Richter Group. These also include sustainability criteria such as environmental protection, the protection of human rights, and the fight against human trafficking, child and forced labor, integrity, anti-corruption, and the protection of personal data. The policy is available on our website.
We require all our employees and partners to comply with and enforce these principles, and our Code of Conduct on Procurement provides for their practical implementation. We ensure our business partners' compliance with these principles through the pre-qualification process of our Supplier Rating System and the relevant sections of our contracts. In the case of non-compliance, Richter's Legal and Intellectual Property Department is the competent body, but no such incidents occurred in 2023.
The Supplier Rating also includes includes general sustainability criteria, with a particular focus on the environment. Among the prequalification questions, several ask about the environmental and social performance of our potential suppliers. In 2023, we had 2,601 active suppliers, 21.3% of which pre-qualified.
Drug safety
Richter operates a quality-assured,group-wide drug safety system, which monitors all changes in the benefit-risk balance of medicines throughout their life cycle and informs authorities, health- care professionals and patients. We aim to market products that offer significant benefits to individuals and society, while minimising the risks associated with their use. We conduct our activities in accordance with the international principles of Good Pharmacovigilance Practice and through the acquisition of quality assurance certificates. In line with the legal requirements, our company employs a Qualified Person for Pharmacovigilance who oversees the operation of the pharmaco- vigilance system and has personal responsibility for the compliance of the system.
Information on the safety of our products is collected through a global information system, which is designed to alert and intervene when product safety changes or circumstances arise that could expose users to unforeseen risks. We received 18,200 reports in 2023.
8
Sustainability report 2023 ● GEDEON RICHTER
Our drug safety system is under constant review. Over the past three years, we have participated in more than 60 internal and external (partner) audits and 8 regulatory audits, while our company has audited the pharmaceutical safety practices of 20 trading partners.
We further strengthened our operational excellence in 2023 by introducing a new product-focused operating model that is supported by a new Global Patient Safety structure which covers aspects of overall patient safety. The new model is able to serve the needs of healthcare professionals and patients more efficiently and at the same time it also serves the needs of Richter's business more effectively.
Responsible marketing
The Richter Group always strives to provide appropriate information to both patients and health- care professionals when selling its products. This includes the content of marketing materials and regulating and managing communications with stakeholders to high ethical standards. Appropriate communication of information contributes to the safe use of our products and forms the basis of our ethical compliance.
We ensure responsible marketing and information practices through internal procedures and ru- les. At all times, Richter employees are strictly bound to comply with the laws governing pharmaceutical marketing communications, applicable international, local and Group Codes of Ethics, and any regulations that may apply to their activities. The Richter Compliance Manual also includes the Code of Business Conduct and Transparency, which compiles and systematises the rules on interactions with healthcare professionals and patient organisations, pharmaceutical law and transparency.
In its relationships with healthcare professionals, the company strives to maintain integrity and the highest level of compliance with applicable laws and regulations. Promotional materials and communications must not be misleading and must always be accurate, verifiable and scientificaly- ly sound in accordance with applicable health and legal requirements.
For more information on our responsible marketing principles, please see our Sustainability report for 2023.
ACCESS TO HEALTH
Ensuring access to products for patient groups who otherwise have difficulty in accessing medicine due to geographical, economic or any other factor is an elementary part of the pharmaceutical industry's social responsibility. As the product range and geographical coverage of pharmaceutical companies varies, access programmes will always depend on the capabilities of the company concerned. In addition its original products, Richter has a large portfolio of generic products and some biosimilars, which it offers at a lower price, thus increasing the availability of the active substance for several priority groups. The extent of the price difference depends on several factors, such as the regulation in the country concerned, the reimbursement landscape, the therapeutic
9
Sustainability report 2023 ● GEDEON RICHTER
area and the number of competitors. In Richter's markets, we typically support disadvantaged groups through country-level decisions. At the heart of the company's targeted product launch programmes is the women's healthcare portfolio, which is also central to the company's strategy.
There are three main types of Richter's access to healthcare efforts. One of these is donating medicines to hospitals/social institutions, providing discounted medicines, and in some countries supporting family planning programmes/centres. The other large group of subsidies are products given to aid organisations at a reduced price. We work with numerous NGOs to whom we provide our emergency contraception products at very low prices, for distribution to people in need in developing countries. The third area of product access efforts is to help patients get the right therapy at the right time and use it for the necessary duration. To this end, patient support programmes are in place in some therapeutic areas to ensure that important information is delivered to pati- ents.
ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION
Richter's mission is to help patients around the world heal with high added-value products. In addition to making a significant positive social impact, our goal is to minimise our negative impact on the environment as much as possible. To this end, we carried out a significant organisational restructuring, so in 2023 the new EHS organization (Environment, Health and Safety) was created, in which both Hungarian local and group-level functions were set up.
Climate change management is a priority area for sustainability. A significant part of the com- pany's environmental footprint comes from the use of electricity associated with the energy-intensive production of pharmaceuticals. For this reason, the Richter Group has joined the Europe- an Union's "Fit for 55%!" programme, which aims to reduce the EU's carbon footprint by 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels. The remaining energy use after this reduction should be brought closer to net zero emissions, i.e., climate neutrality, by increasing the share of renewables and other indirect measures.
Richter is committed to minimising the environmental impact of wastewater, air pollutants and waste from pharmaceutical manufacturing processes. Recognising our responsibility, we strive to reduce these beyond the legal limits.
Our carbon footprint
The Richter Group strives to identify and monitor both its direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions in accordance with legislation and to publish the results to its stakeholders. Our carbon footprint includes direct emissions from our operations (Scope 1), indirect emissions associated with the energy (including heating) purchased by us (Scope 2) and indirect emissions from our operations (Scope 3).
In line with our plans, we performed our carbon footprint calculation in 2023 not only for our production subsidiaries but also for our joint ventures in India and Germany using the Bilan Carbo-
10
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Gedeon Richter plc published this content on 13 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2024 06:43:03 UTC.