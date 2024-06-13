Sustainability report 2023 ● GEDEON RICHTER

Our awards in Hungary in 2023

PwC Awards - Most attractive employer - Pharmaceutical industry category, 1st place Zynternship Awards - Medical and Health Sciences category, 1st place Zynternship Awards - Natural Sciences category I.

Zynternship Awards - TOP15 most attractive employers Dreamjo.bs portal - Lovable workplaces

Randstad Award - Pharmaceutical and chemical industry category, 1st place

Factory of the Year Project competition - HR Project of the Year in the industry, 1st place (Balance Programme)

Blood donor-friendly workplace

Extremely family-responsive place

ESG focus areas at Richter

The Richter Group is committed to the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). We believe that the Group is making a fundamental contribution to the global SDGs through its core business of manufacturing pharmaceuticals that cure diseases and improve quality of life. The most important of the UN's sustainability goals for Richter is therefore SDG 3: Health and well-being, which is the focus of our report. In line with our corporate mission "Health is our mission", we aim to continue to position ourselves in the global pharmaceutical market and to help patients around the world to recover with innovative medicine.

SDG 3.4 A significant and growing share of the company's sales comes from a product that helps treat mental illness. Richter's original antipsychotic, cariprazine, which improves the quality of life for people with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, is now available in 64 countries, with reimbursement in most of them.

SDG 3.7 Another significant part of Richter's turnover comes from the sale of women's healthcare products. The company also conducts educational campaigns as well as CSR programs among women.

SDG 3.8 In addition, the company is able to increase access to treatment through its affordable generic and biosimilar products.

MATERIAL TOPICS

The purpose of the materiality assessment conducted in 2023 was to identify the most important and relevant topics for our organisation. The survey, which would also inform the content of our 2022 Sustainability Report, was carried out in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI Universal Standards 2021). The long and then short topic lists, which formed the basis of the materiality assessment, were compiled according to the topics considered most important for the Rich- ter Group, an analysis of the external environment, industry best practices, market recommendations and trends, and current challenges. The short list of topics was then scored according to the