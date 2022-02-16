GEE : Conference Call Transcript Q1 2022

GEE Group Inc. (NYSE American: JOB) Fiscal First Quarter Earnings and 2022 Update Webcast Conference Call: Prepared Remarks Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 10:00 AM ET https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1529335&tp_key=c4f1e8eaed Company Participants Derek Dewan - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Kim Thorpe - Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Intro - Derek Dewan Hello, and welcome to the GEE Group fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 2021 earnings and update webcast conference call. I'm Derek Dewan, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GEE Group. I will be hosting today's call. Joining me as a co-presenter is Kim Thorpe, our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Thank you for joining us today. Derek Dewan It is our pleasure to share with you GEE Group's results for the fiscal first quarter ended December 31, 2021 and provide you with our outlook for the remainder of our 2022 fiscal year. Some comments Kim and I will make may be considered forward looking, including predictions and estimates about our future performance. These represent our current judgments of what the future holds and are subject to risks and uncertainties that actual results may differ materially from our forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties are described in Monday's earnings press release and our most recent Form 10-Q and other SEC filings under the captions, "Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements" and, "Forward-looking Statements Safe Harbor". We assume no obligation to update statements made on today's call. During this presentation, we also will talk about some non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations and explanations of these measures are included in Monday's earnings press release. Our presentation of financial amounts, and related amounts including growth rates, margins and trends are rounded, or based upon rounded amounts, for purposes of this call and all amounts, percentages and related items presented are approximations, accordingly. For your 1

convenience, our prepared remarks for today's call are available in the Investor Center of our website, www.geegroup.com. With that business behind us, I am very happy to report that our first quarter of our 2022 fiscal year, was another outstanding quarter, and arguably one of our best ever, beginning with net income of $16.7 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, consolidated revenues of $42.8 million, and gross profit and gross margin of $15.6 million and 36.4%, respectively. Our non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $3.9 million, which represents a 9.1% margin to revenue. This is the third consecutive quarter of solid growth and improvement, since the June 30, 2021 quarter, during which we completed the final steps in eliminating of over $100 million in debt and elimination of $12 million in annual interest costs. We are very pleased with these results, in particular, because customarily the strongest performing quarters are our quarters ending in June and September. The 2022 fiscal first quarter performance not only exceeded the comparable prior year quarter, it also outperformed each of the two sequential prior quarters ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The 24% overall growth rate in revenues was achievable, in part, because U.S. labor markets continued to harden and trend back toward pre-COVID-19 levels. Our people took it from there by delivering outstanding value to our clients for their HR dollars spent with us. As previously reported in December, we obtained forgiveness from the SBA for the remaining CAREs Act PPP loans and related interest; $16.8 million, in the aggregate. This resulted in a gains from debt extinguishment and accounted for our larger than usual net income of $16.7 million, or $0.14 per diluted share, and a substantial portion of the improvement when compared with the fiscal 2021 first quarter's results. However, even excluding the effects of the $16.7 million in gains, a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $2.2 million, and $509,000 of accrued severance pay, our diluted EPS would have been $0.02 in the fiscal 2022 first quarter, compared with 2

negative $(0.02) for the fiscal 2021 first quarter, a $.04 per share improvement. As Kim will explain in a few moments, when prior quarters are adjusted to remove similar non-recurring and non-operating items, our pro forma diluted EPS for the trailing twelve-month period ended December 31, 2021 is $0.10 per diluted share, which represents a pro forma 16.7% annualized return on yesterday's closing share price of $0.60 per share. Our non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the 2022 fiscal first quarter was $3.9 million. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2021, was $12.6 million. Before I turn it over to Kim, I just want to say again how very proud and amazed I am by our dedicated employees. They are the key to our success. At this time, I'll turn the call over to our Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Kim Thorpe, who will further elaborate on our results for the 2022 fiscal first quarter. Kim. Kim Thorpe Thank you, Derek, and good morning. As Derek said, consolidated revenues were $42.8 million in the fiscal 2022 first quarter. This was up 24% from the fiscal 2021 first quarter. The 2022 fiscal first quarter is the 4th consecutive quarter of revenue growth over prior year comparable quarters since the beginning of the pandemic and the 3rd consecutive quarter of double digit top line organic growth. Our professional staffing services segment revenues were $38.8 million, up 31% from the fiscal 2021 first quarter. Professional direct hire or "permanent placement" services revenues were up 82% over the comparable prior year quarter. They comprised 16% of total revenues for the professional services business segment and 14% of all revenues. Professional contract services revenues in the fiscal 2022 first quarter also grew nicely, up 25% over the fiscal 2021 first quarter. Our IT services end markets at Agile, Access Data, Paladin Consulting and SNI Technology accounted for 48% of our 3

professional services business segment revenues and were up 21% year-over-year. The other professional services end markets (Finance, Accounting, Administrative & Office, Engineering, Healthcare, and other) accounted for the remaining 52% of professional services business revenues and were up 43% year-over-year. The industrial services business segment revenues, representing 10% of total revenues for the quarter, were down $1 million as compared to the fiscal 2021 first quarter. We experienced a resurgence of pandemic-like conditions associated with the delta and then omicron variants in our Ohio markets, including recurring school and business closings and interruptions which were reminiscent in some respects of the early COVID-19 pandemic. As these conditions begin to recede and we exit the winter months and weather interruptions such as the recent winter storms experienced across the U.S., we expect our light industrial business to begin to recover and grow again. Collectively, our professional services segment direct hire and contract revenues comprised 90% and 85% of our consolidated revenues for the fiscal first quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively. Looking at our consolidated revenue from the viewpoint of all contract services, both professional and light industrial combined, compared with direct hire, all of which is professional, combined contract revenues were 86% and 90% of our consolidated revenues for the fiscal first quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively. Direct hire revenues were 14% and 10%, respectively. As Derek mentioned, our direct hire revenue performance was outstanding once again in the fiscal 2022 first quarter, and with a 100% gross margin, was instrumental in achieving our outstanding first quarter results. Consolidated gross profit dollars were strong at $15.6 million, up 24% in the 2022 fiscal first quarter as compared to the 2021 fiscal first quarter. Our professional staffing segment 2022 fiscal first quarter gross profit dollars were up 46% as compared to the comparable prior year fiscal first 4