GEE Limited reported earnings results for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2023. For the fourth quarter, the company reported sales was INR 995.52 million compared to INR 996.66 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 998.81 million compared to INR 1,000.17 million a year ago.

Net loss was INR 23.77 million compared to net income of INR 57.02 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.91 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of INR 2.2 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was INR 0.91 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of INR 2.2 a year ago.