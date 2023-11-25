GEE Limited reported earnings results for the full year ended March 31, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was INR 3,956.62 million compared to INR 3,234.07 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 3,969.94 million compared to INR 3,246.01 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 85.09 million compared to INR 150.75 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 3.26 compared to INR 6.07 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 3.26 compared to INR 6.07 a year ago.