    532764   INE916G01016

GEECEE VENTURES LIMITED

(532764)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

GeeCee Ventures : CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT - 30.09.2021

10/22/2021 | 12:54am EDT
22/10/2021, 10:15REG27SEPT2021.html

General information about company

Scrip code

532764

NSE Symbol

GEECEE

MSEI Symbol

NOT APPLICABLE

ISIN

INE916G01016

Name of the entity

GEECEE VENTURES LIMITED

Date of start of financial year

01-04-2021

Date of end of financial year

31-03-2022

Reporting Quarter

Half Yearly

Date of Report

30-09-2021

Risk management committee

Not Applicable

Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year

Top 2000 listed entities

22/10/2021, 10:15

REG27SEPT2021.html

Annexure I

Annexure I to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory

Textual Information(1)

Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO

No

No of pos

No of

Number of

of

No of

Independent

Chairperso

memberships

Whether

Directorship

Directorship

in Audit/

in Audit/

in listed

in listed

Stakeholde

special

Stakeholder

Tenure

entities

entities

Committe

resolution

Date of

Committee(s)

Category

Date

Initial Date

of

including

including

held in liste

f the

Category 1

Category 2

passed?

passing

Date of Re-

Date of

including this

tor

PAN

DIN

of directors

of directors

3 of

of

[Refer Reg.

special

of

appointment

cessation

director

this listed

this listed

listed entity

entities

directors

Birth

17(1A) of

resolution

appointment

(in

entity (Refer

entity

(Refer

including

Listing

months)

Regulation

(Refer

Regulation

this listed

17A of

Regulation

entity (Ref

Regulations]

26(1) of

Listing

17A(1) of

Regulatio

Listing

Regulations)

Listing

26(1) of

Regulations)

Regulations

Listing

Regulation

Non-

Executive -

Chairperson

14-

28-03-

AFYPK7068M

00033730

Non

related to

09-

Yes

12-05-1993

01-11-2017

2

1

1

1

2019

I

Independent

Promoter

1942

Director

Executive

Not

28-

AALPS0427J

01646181

06-

NA

01-05-2013

01-05-2019

1

0

3

0

UKHA

Director

Applicable

1979

GH

Executive

Not

15-

ALCPS0397R

00033325

10-

NA

12-05-1993

18-05-2020

1

0

0

0

UKHA

Director

Applicable

1949

Non-

14-

Executive -

Not

AADPK9771B

00040152

01-

NA

03-02-2006

10-09-2019

84

1

1

4

3

Independent

Applicable

1952

Director

22/10/2021, 10:15REG27SEPT2021.html

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory

Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson

No of

No of

Independe

Whether

Directorship

Directorsh

in listed

in listed

special

Tenure

entities

entities

Title

resolution

Date of

Category 2

Category

Date

Initial Date

of

including

including

(Mr

Name of the

Category 1

passed?

passing

Date of Re-

Date of

Sr

PAN

DIN

of

3 of

of

of

director

this listed

this listed

/

Director

of directors

[Refer Reg.

special

appointment

cessation

Ms)

directors

directors

Birth

17(1A) of

resolution

appointment

(in

entity (Refer

entity

Listing

months)

Regulation

(Refer

17A of

Regulatio

Regulations]

Listing

17A(1) o

Regulations)

Listing

Regulation

Non-

ROHIT

Executive -

Not

10-

5

Mr

AACPK3694G

00054811

Non

12-

NA

29-04-2006

28-09-2020

1

0

KOTHARI

Applicable

Independent

1974

Director

SURESH

Non-

13-

Executive -

Not

25-09-

6

Mr

CHANDRA

ABSPT8756B

00372526

06-

Yes

29-01-2009

10-09-2019

84

2

2

TAPURIAH

Independent

Applicable

1945

2019

Director

VAZHATHARA

Executive

Not

30-

7

Mr

VASUDEVAN

AAEPV4730A

00053859

11-

NA

30-03-2015

28-05-2020

1

0

Director

Applicable

SURESHKUMAR

1957

Non-

31-

VALLABH

Executive -

Not

25-09-

8

Mr

ACAPB6819N

00043358

03-

Yes

27-12-2018

33

2

2

PRASAD BIYANI

Independent

Applicable

1949

2019

Director

22/10/2021, 10:15REG27SEPT2021.html

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory

Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson

No o

No of

Indepen

Whether

Directorship

Directo

in listed

in list

special

Tenure

entities

entiti

Title

resolution

Date of

Category 2

Category

Date

Initial Date

of

including

includ

(Mr

Category 1

passed?

passing

Date of Re-

Date of

Sr

Name of the Director

PAN

DIN

of

3 of

of

of

director

this listed

this lis

/

of directors

[Refer Reg.

special

appointment

cessation

Ms)

directors

directors

Birth

17(1A) of

resolution

appointment

(in

entity (Refer

entit

Listing

months)

Regulation

(Ref

17A of

Regula

Regulations]

Listing

17A(1

Regulations)

Listin

Regulat

Non-

24-

RUPAL ANAND

Executive -

Not

9

Mrs

ADJPV9076D

07096253

06-

NA

12-08-2021

2

4

4

VORA

Independent

Applicable

1963

Director

Non-

15-

NEHA

Executive -

Not

10

Mrs

BGJPB9953P

08591975

02-

NA

31-10-2019

23

1

1

BANDYOPADHYAY

Independent

Applicable

1975

Director

22/10/2021, 10:15

REG27SEPT2021.html

Text Block

In case of Mr. Vallabh Prasad Biyani special resolution was taken from members at the 35th Annual

Textual Information(1) General Meeting of the Company held on 25th September, 2019 in advance as he would attend 75 years of age in the year 2023 which would include his balance tenure of appointment. Thus the date is provided

