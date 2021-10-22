GeeCee Ventures : CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT - 30.09.2021

|
22/10/2021, 10:15
|
REG27SEPT2021.html
Text Block
In case of Mr. Vallabh Prasad Biyani special resolution was taken from members at the 35th Annual
Textual Information(1) General Meeting of the Company held on 25th September, 2019 in advance as he would attend 75 years of age in the year 2023 which would include his balance tenure of appointment. Thus the date is provided
file://dataserver/Compliance/GEECEE GROUP/GEECEE VENTURES/STOCK EXCHANGE/BSE/2021-2022/REG 27/SEPTEMBER 2021/REG2… 5/26
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.