GeeCee Ventures : CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT - 31.03.2022

General information about company
Scrip code
532764
NSE Symbol
GEECEE
MSEI Symbol
NOT APPLICABLE
ISIN
INE916G01016
Date of start of financial year
GEECEE VENTURES LIMITED 01-04-2021
Date of end of financial year
31-03-2022
Date of Report
Yearly 31-03-2022
Risk management committee
Not Applicable
Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year
Top 2000 listed entities
Annexure I
Annexure I to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis
I. Composition of Board of Directors
Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory Textual Information(1)
Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson Yes
Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO No
No of Independent Directorship in listed entities including this listed entity
(Refer Regulation 17A(1) of Listing RegulationsNumber of memberships in Audit/ Stakeholder Committee(s) including this listed entity
(Refer Regulation 26(1) of Listing Regulations)
No of pos of Chairperso in Audit/ Stakeholde Committe held in liste entities including this listed entity (Ref Regulation 26(1) of Listing Regulation
1
1
1
I. Composition of Board of Directors
Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory
Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson
No of Independen Directorsh in listed entities including this listed entity
(Refer Regulation 17A(1) of Listing Regulation
I. Composition of Board of Directors
Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory
Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson
|
Text Block
|
Textual Information(1)
|
In case of Mr. Vallabh Prasad Biyani special resolution was taken from members at the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 25th September, 2019 in advance as he would attend 75 years of age in the year 2023 which would include his balance tenure of appointment. Thus the date is provided.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.