  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  GeeCee Ventures Limited
  News
  Summary
    532764   INE916G01016

GEECEE VENTURES LIMITED

(532764)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  04-17
160.30 INR   -1.23%
02/17GeeCee Ventures CFO Steps Down
MT
02/17Geecee Ventures Limited Announces the Resignation of Ashish Ranka as Chief Financial Officer
CI
02/08GeeCee Ventures Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2021
CI
GeeCee Ventures : CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT - 31.03.2022

04/19/2022 | 05:34am EDT
General information about company

Scrip code

532764

NSE Symbol

GEECEE

MSEI Symbol

NOT APPLICABLE

ISIN

INE916G01016

Name of the entity

Date of start of financial year

GEECEE VENTURES LIMITED 01-04-2021

Date of end of financial year

31-03-2022

Reporting Quarter

Date of Report

Yearly 31-03-2022

Risk management committee

Not Applicable

Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year

Top 2000 listed entities

Annexure I

Annexure I to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory Textual Information(1)

Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson Yes

Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO No

No of Independent Directorship in listed entities including this listed entity

(Refer Regulation 17A(1) of Listing RegulationsNumber of memberships in Audit/ Stakeholder Committee(s) including this listed entity

(Refer Regulation 26(1) of Listing Regulations)

No of pos of Chairperso in Audit/ Stakeholde Committe held in liste entities including this listed entity (Ref Regulation 26(1) of Listing Regulation

1

1

1

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory

Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson

No of Independen Directorsh in listed entities including this listed entity

(Refer Regulation 17A(1) of Listing Regulation

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory

Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson

Text Block

Textual Information(1)

In case of Mr. Vallabh Prasad Biyani special resolution was taken from members at the 35th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 25th September, 2019 in advance as he would attend 75 years of age in the year 2023 which would include his balance tenure of appointment. Thus the date is provided.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GeeCee Ventures Limited published this content on 19 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2022 09:33:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 448 M 5,87 M 5,87 M
Net income 2021 103 M 1,35 M 1,35 M
Net cash 2021 2 164 M 28,4 M 28,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,5x
Yield 2021 1,88%
Capitalization 3 352 M 44,0 M 44,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 -3,19x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,13x
Nbr of Employees 46
Free-Float 20,1%
Managers and Directors
Ashwin Kumar P. Kothari Chairman
Dipyanti Jaiswar Secretary & Compliance Officer
Rakesh Khanna Independent Non-Executive Director
Rohit Ashwin Kumar Kothari Independent Non-Executive Director
Suresh Chandra Tapuriah Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEECEE VENTURES LIMITED8.79%44
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.47.07%37 889
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED19.97%35 779
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED0.42%35 101
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.17.66%34 575
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED16.35%33 079