    GEECEE   INE916G01016

GEECEE VENTURES LIMITED

(GEECEE)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:20:40 2023-01-30 am EST
140.50 INR   -2.23%
01/29 Geecee Ventures : Corporate governance report - 31.12.2022
PU
2012 GEECEE VENTURES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
Summary 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

GeeCee Ventures : CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT - 31.12.2022

01/29/2023 | 11:44pm EST
30/01/2023, 10:02

CGDec2022.html

General information about company

Scrip code

532764

NSE Symbol

GEECEE

MSEI Symbol

NOT APPLICABLE

ISIN

INE916G01016

Name of the entity

GEECEE VENTURES LIMITED

Date of start of financial year

01-04-2022

Date of end of financial year

31-03-2023

Reporting Quarter

Quarterly

Date of Report

31-12-2022

Risk management committee

Not Applicable

Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year

Top 2000 listed entities

1/19

30/01/2023, 10:02

CGDec2022.html

Annexure I

Annexure I to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory

Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO

Yes

Disqualification of Directors under section 164 of the

Companies Act, 2013

No of post

No of

of

Number of

Chairperson

No of

Independent

memberships

in Audit/

Whether

Directorship

Directorship

in listed

in listed

in Audit/

Stakeholder

special

Stakeholder

Committee

Tenure

entities

entities

Title

resolution

Date of

Committee(s)

held in

Notes for

Notes for

Category

Date

Whether the

Initial Date

of

including

including

(Mr

Name of the

Category 1

Category 2

Start Date of

End Date of

Details of

Current

passed?

passing

Date of Re-

Date of

including this

listed

not

not

Sr

PAN

DIN

3 of

of

director is

of

director

this listed

this listed

/

Director

of directors

of directors

disqualification

disqualification

disqualification

status

[Refer Reg.

special

appointment

cessation

listed entity

entities

providing

providing

directors

Birth

disqualified?

appointment

(in

entity (Refer

entity

Ms)

17(1A) of

resolution

months)

Regulation

(Refer

(Refer

including

PAN

DIN

Listing

Regulation

this listed

17A of

Regulation

Regulations]

26(1) of

entity (Refer

Listing

17A(1) of

Listing

Regulation

Regulations)

Listing

Regulations)

26(1) of

Regulations

Listing

Regulations)

Non-

ASHWIN

Executive -

Chairperson

14-

28-03-

1

Mr

KUMAR

AFYPK7068M

00033730

Non

related to

09-

No

Active

Yes

12-05-1993

01-11-2017

2

1

1

1

2019

KOTHARI

Independent

Promoter

1942

Director

GAURAV

Executive

Not

28-

2

Mr

AALPS0427J

01646181

06-

No

Active

NA

01-05-2013

01-05-2022

1

0

3

0

SHYAMSUKHA

Director

Applicable

1979

HARISINGH

Executive

Not

15-

3

Mr

ALCPS0397R

00033325

10-

No

Active

NA

12-05-1993

18-05-2020

1

0

0

0

SHYAMSUKHA

Director

Applicable

1949

Non-

14-

RAKESH

Executive -

Not

4

Mr

AADPK9771B

00040152

01-

No

Active

NA

03-02-2006

10-09-2019

99

1

1

4

3

KHANNA

Independent

Applicable

1952

Director

30/01/2023, 10:02

CGDec2022.html

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory

Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson

No of post

No of

of

Number of

Chairperson

No of

Independent

memberships

in Audit/

Whether

Directorship

Directorship

in Audit/

Stakeholder

in listed

in listed

special

Stakeholder

Committee

Tenure

entities

entities

Title

resolution

Date of

Committee(s)

held in

Notes for

Notes for

Category

Category

Date

Whether the

Initial Date

of

including

including

(Mr

Name of the

Category 1

Start Date of

End Date of

Details of

Current

passed?

passing

Date of Re-

Date of

including this

listed

not

not

Sr

PAN

DIN

2 of

3 of

of

director is

of

director

this listed

this listed

/

Director

of directors

disqualification

disqualification

disqualification

status

[Refer Reg.

special

appointment

cessation

listed entity

entities

providing

providing

Ms)

directors

directors

Birth

disqualified?

17(1A) of

resolution

appointment

(in

entity (Refer

entity

(Refer

including

PAN

DIN

Listing

months)

Regulation

(Refer

Regulation

this listed

17A of

Regulation

Regulations]

26(1) of

entity (Refer

Listing

17A(1) of

Listing

Regulation

Regulations)

Listing

Regulations)

26(1) of

Regulations

Listing

Regulations)

Non-

ROHIT

Executive -

Not

10-

5

Mr

AACPK3694G

00054811

Non

12-

No

Active

NA

29-04-2006

21-09-2022

1

0

0

0

KOTHARI

Applicable

Independent

1974

Director

SURESH

Non-

13-

Executive -

Not

25-09-

6

Mr

CHANDRA

ABSPT8756B

00372526

06-

No

Active

Yes

29-01-2009

10-09-2019

99

2

2

4

2

Independent

Applicable

2019

TAPURIAH

Director

1945

SURESHKUMAR

30-

VASUDEVAN

Executive

Not

7

Mr

AAEPV4730A

00053859

11-

No

Active

NA

30-03-2015

28-05-2020

1

0

0

0

VAZHATHARA

Director

Applicable

PILLAI

1957

VALLABH

Non-

31-

Executive -

Not

8

Mr

PRASAD

ACAPB6819N

00043358

03-

No

Active

NA

27-12-2018

27-12-2018

48

3

3

4

0

Independent

Applicable

BIYANI

Director

1949

30/01/2023, 10:02

CGDec2022.html

I. Composition of Board of Directors

Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory

Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson

No of post

No of

of

Number of

Chairperson

No of

Independent

memberships

in Audit/

Whether

Directorship

Directorship

in Audit/

Stakeholder

in listed

in listed

special

Stakeholder

Committee

Tenure

entities

entities

Title

resolution

Date of

Committee(s)

held in

Notes for

Notes for

Category

Category

Date

Whether the

Initial Date

of

including

including

(Mr

Category 1

Start Date of

End Date of

Details of

Current

passed?

passing

Date of Re-

Date of

including this

listed

not

not

Sr

Name of the Director

PAN

DIN

2 of

3 of

of

director is

of

director

this listed

this listed

/

of directors

disqualification

disqualification

disqualification

status

[Refer Reg.

special

appointment

cessation

listed entity

entities

providing

providing

Ms)

directors

directors

Birth

disqualified?

17(1A) of

resolution

appointment

(in

entity (Refer

entity

(Refer

including

PAN

DIN

Listing

months)

Regulation

(Refer

Regulation

this listed

17A of

Regulation

Regulations]

26(1) of

entity (Refer

Listing

17A(1) of

Listing

Regulation

Regulations)

Listing

Regulations)

26(1) of

Regulations

Listing

Regulations)

Non-

24-

RUPAL ANAND

Executive -

Not

9

Ms

ADJPV9076D

07096253

06-

No

Active

NA

12-08-2021

12-08-2021

17

5

5

8

5

VORA

Independent

Applicable

Director

1963

Non-

15-

NEHA

Executive -

Not

10

Ms

BGJPB9953P

08591975

02-

No

Active

NA

31-10-2019

31-10-2019

38

1

1

0

0

BANDYOPADHYAY

Independent

Applicable

Director

1975

30/01/2023, 10:02

CGDec2022.html

Audit Committee Details

Whether the Audit Committee has a Regular Chairperson

Yes

Sr

DIN

Name of Committee

Category 1 of directors

Category 2 of

Date of

Date of

Remarks

Number

members

directors

Appointment

Cessation

1

00040152

RAKESH KHANNA

Non-Executive -

Chairperson

03-02-2005

Independent Director

2

00043358

VALLABH PRASAD

Non-Executive -

Member

07-11-2019

BIYANI

Independent Director

3

01646181

GAURAV

Executive Director

Member

01-05-2013

SHYAMSUKHA

4

00372526

SURESH CHANDRA

Non-Executive -

Member

09-08-2010

TAPURIAH

Independent Director

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

GeeCee Ventures Limited published this content on 30 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2023 04:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 961 M 11,8 M 11,8 M
Net income 2022 193 M 2,37 M 2,37 M
Net cash 2022 1 034 M 12,7 M 12,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 005 M 36,9 M 36,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 -0,09x
EV / Sales 2022 2,19x
Nbr of Employees 49
Free-Float 19,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Vidit Dhandharia Chief Financial Officer
Ashwin Kumar P. Kothari Chairman
Dipyanti Jaiswar Secretary & Compliance Officer
Rakesh Khanna Independent Non-Executive Director
Rohit Ashwin Kumar Kothari Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEECEE VENTURES LIMITED-4.42%37
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED6.09%41 934
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED11.05%36 158
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.10.92%31 942
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.4.43%27 882
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED4.79%23 108