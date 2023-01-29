GeeCee Ventures : CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT - 31.12.2022

30/01/2023, 10:02
General information about company
Scrip code
532764
NSE Symbol
GEECEE
MSEI Symbol
NOT APPLICABLE
ISIN
INE916G01016
Name of the entity
GEECEE VENTURES LIMITED
Date of start of financial year
01-04-2022
Date of end of financial year
31-03-2023
Reporting Quarter
Quarterly
Date of Report
31-12-2022
Risk management committee
Not Applicable
Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year
Top 2000 listed entities
Annexure I
Annexure I to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis
I. Composition of Board of Directors
Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory
Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson
Yes
Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO
Disqualification of Directors under section 164 of the
Companies Act, 2013
No of post
No of
of
Number of
Chairperson
Independent
memberships
in Audit/
Whether
Directorship
in listed
Stakeholder
special
Committee
Tenure
entities
Title
resolution
Date of
Committee(s)
held in
Notes for
Category
Date
Whether the
Initial Date
including
(Mr
Name of the
Category 1
Category 2
Start Date of
End Date of
Details of
Current
passed?
passing
Date of Re-
including this
listed
not
Sr
PAN
DIN
3 of
director is
director
this listed
/
Director
of directors
disqualification
status
[Refer Reg.
appointment
cessation
listed entity
providing
directors
Birth
disqualified?
(in
entity (Refer
entity
Ms)
17(1A) of
months)
Regulation
(Refer
Listing
17A of
Regulations]
26(1) of
17A(1) of
Regulations)
Regulations
Non-
ASHWIN
Executive -
14-
28-03-
1
Mr
KUMAR
AFYPK7068M
00033730
Non
related to
09-
No
Active
12-05-1993
01-11-2017
2
2019
KOTHARI
Promoter
1942
GAURAV
Executive
Not
28-
AALPS0427J
01646181
06-
NA
01-05-2013
01-05-2022
0
3
SHYAMSUKHA
Applicable
1979
HARISINGH
15-
ALCPS0397R
00033325
10-
18-05-2020
1949
RAKESH
4
AADPK9771B
00040152
01-
03-02-2006
10-09-2019
99
KHANNA
1952
2 of
ROHIT
5
AACPK3694G
00054811
12-
29-04-2006
21-09-2022
1974
SURESH
13-
25-09-
6
CHANDRA
ABSPT8756B
00372526
29-01-2009
TAPURIAH
1945
SURESHKUMAR
30-
VASUDEVAN
7
AAEPV4730A
00053859
11-
30-03-2015
28-05-2020
VAZHATHARA
PILLAI
1957
VALLABH
31-
8
PRASAD
ACAPB6819N
00043358
03-
27-12-2018
48
BIYANI
Name of the Director
24-
RUPAL ANAND
9
Ms
ADJPV9076D
07096253
12-08-2021
17
VORA
1963
NEHA
10
BGJPB9953P
08591975
02-
31-10-2019
38
BANDYOPADHYAY
1975
Audit Committee Details
Whether the Audit Committee has a Regular Chairperson
Name of Committee
Category 1 of directors
Category 2 of
Remarks
Number
members
Appointment
Cessation
RAKESH KHANNA
Non-Executive -
03-02-2005
Independent Director
VALLABH PRASAD
Member
07-11-2019
Executive Director
SURESH CHANDRA
09-08-2010
