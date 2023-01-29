GeeCee Ventures : CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT - 31.12.2022 01/29/2023 | 11:44pm EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 30/01/2023, 10:02 CGDec2022.html General information about company Scrip code 532764 NSE Symbol GEECEE MSEI Symbol NOT APPLICABLE ISIN INE916G01016 Name of the entity GEECEE VENTURES LIMITED Date of start of financial year 01-04-2022 Date of end of financial year 31-03-2023 Reporting Quarter Quarterly Date of Report 31-12-2022 Risk management committee Not Applicable Market Capitalisation as per immediate previous Financial Year Top 2000 listed entities file:///Z:/GEECEE GROUP/GEECEE VENTURES/STOCK EXCHANGE/BSE/2022-2023/REG 27/DEC 2022/CGDec2022.html 1/19 30/01/2023, 10:02 CGDec2022.html Annexure I Annexure I to be submitted by listed entity on quarterly basis I. Composition of Board of Directors Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson Yes Whether Chairperson is related to MD or CEO Yes Disqualification of Directors under section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013 No of post No of of Number of Chairperson No of Independent memberships in Audit/ Whether Directorship Directorship in listed in listed in Audit/ Stakeholder special Stakeholder Committee Tenure entities entities Title resolution Date of Committee(s) held in Notes for Notes for Category Date Whether the Initial Date of including including (Mr Name of the Category 1 Category 2 Start Date of End Date of Details of Current passed? passing Date of Re- Date of including this listed not not Sr PAN DIN 3 of of director is of director this listed this listed / Director of directors of directors disqualification disqualification disqualification status [Refer Reg. special appointment cessation listed entity entities providing providing directors Birth disqualified? appointment (in entity (Refer entity Ms) 17(1A) of resolution months) Regulation (Refer (Refer including PAN DIN Listing Regulation this listed 17A of Regulation Regulations] 26(1) of entity (Refer Listing 17A(1) of Listing Regulation Regulations) Listing Regulations) 26(1) of Regulations Listing Regulations) Non- ASHWIN Executive - Chairperson 14- 28-03- 1 Mr KUMAR AFYPK7068M 00033730 Non related to 09- No Active Yes 12-05-1993 01-11-2017 2 1 1 1 2019 KOTHARI Independent Promoter 1942 Director GAURAV Executive Not 28- 2 Mr AALPS0427J 01646181 06- No Active NA 01-05-2013 01-05-2022 1 0 3 0 SHYAMSUKHA Director Applicable 1979 HARISINGH Executive Not 15- 3 Mr ALCPS0397R 00033325 10- No Active NA 12-05-1993 18-05-2020 1 0 0 0 SHYAMSUKHA Director Applicable 1949 Non- 14- RAKESH Executive - Not 4 Mr AADPK9771B 00040152 01- No Active NA 03-02-2006 10-09-2019 99 1 1 4 3 KHANNA Independent Applicable 1952 Director file:///Z:/GEECEE GROUP/GEECEE VENTURES/STOCK EXCHANGE/BSE/2022-2023/REG 27/DEC 2022/CGDec2022.html 2/19 30/01/2023, 10:02 CGDec2022.html I. Composition of Board of Directors Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson No of post No of of Number of Chairperson No of Independent memberships in Audit/ Whether Directorship Directorship in Audit/ Stakeholder in listed in listed special Stakeholder Committee Tenure entities entities Title resolution Date of Committee(s) held in Notes for Notes for Category Category Date Whether the Initial Date of including including (Mr Name of the Category 1 Start Date of End Date of Details of Current passed? passing Date of Re- Date of including this listed not not Sr PAN DIN 2 of 3 of of director is of director this listed this listed / Director of directors disqualification disqualification disqualification status [Refer Reg. special appointment cessation listed entity entities providing providing Ms) directors directors Birth disqualified? 17(1A) of resolution appointment (in entity (Refer entity (Refer including PAN DIN Listing months) Regulation (Refer Regulation this listed 17A of Regulation Regulations] 26(1) of entity (Refer Listing 17A(1) of Listing Regulation Regulations) Listing Regulations) 26(1) of Regulations Listing Regulations) Non- ROHIT Executive - Not 10- 5 Mr AACPK3694G 00054811 Non 12- No Active NA 29-04-2006 21-09-2022 1 0 0 0 KOTHARI Applicable Independent 1974 Director SURESH Non- 13- Executive - Not 25-09- 6 Mr CHANDRA ABSPT8756B 00372526 06- No Active Yes 29-01-2009 10-09-2019 99 2 2 4 2 Independent Applicable 2019 TAPURIAH Director 1945 SURESHKUMAR 30- VASUDEVAN Executive Not 7 Mr AAEPV4730A 00053859 11- No Active NA 30-03-2015 28-05-2020 1 0 0 0 VAZHATHARA Director Applicable PILLAI 1957 VALLABH Non- 31- Executive - Not 8 Mr PRASAD ACAPB6819N 00043358 03- No Active NA 27-12-2018 27-12-2018 48 3 3 4 0 Independent Applicable BIYANI Director 1949 file:///Z:/GEECEE GROUP/GEECEE VENTURES/STOCK EXCHANGE/BSE/2022-2023/REG 27/DEC 2022/CGDec2022.html 3/19 30/01/2023, 10:02 CGDec2022.html I. Composition of Board of Directors Disclosure of notes on composition of board of directors explanatory Whether the listed entity has a Regular Chairperson No of post No of of Number of Chairperson No of Independent memberships in Audit/ Whether Directorship Directorship in Audit/ Stakeholder in listed in listed special Stakeholder Committee Tenure entities entities Title resolution Date of Committee(s) held in Notes for Notes for Category Category Date Whether the Initial Date of including including (Mr Category 1 Start Date of End Date of Details of Current passed? passing Date of Re- Date of including this listed not not Sr Name of the Director PAN DIN 2 of 3 of of director is of director this listed this listed / of directors disqualification disqualification disqualification status [Refer Reg. special appointment cessation listed entity entities providing providing Ms) directors directors Birth disqualified? 17(1A) of resolution appointment (in entity (Refer entity (Refer including PAN DIN Listing months) Regulation (Refer Regulation this listed 17A of Regulation Regulations] 26(1) of entity (Refer Listing 17A(1) of Listing Regulation Regulations) Listing Regulations) 26(1) of Regulations Listing Regulations) Non- 24- RUPAL ANAND Executive - Not 9 Ms ADJPV9076D 07096253 06- No Active NA 12-08-2021 12-08-2021 17 5 5 8 5 VORA Independent Applicable Director 1963 Non- 15- NEHA Executive - Not 10 Ms BGJPB9953P 08591975 02- No Active NA 31-10-2019 31-10-2019 38 1 1 0 0 BANDYOPADHYAY Independent Applicable Director 1975 file:///Z:/GEECEE GROUP/GEECEE VENTURES/STOCK EXCHANGE/BSE/2022-2023/REG 27/DEC 2022/CGDec2022.html 4/19 30/01/2023, 10:02 CGDec2022.html Audit Committee Details Whether the Audit Committee has a Regular Chairperson Yes Sr DIN Name of Committee Category 1 of directors Category 2 of Date of Date of Remarks Number members directors Appointment Cessation 1 00040152 RAKESH KHANNA Non-Executive - Chairperson 03-02-2005 Independent Director 2 00043358 VALLABH PRASAD Non-Executive - Member 07-11-2019 BIYANI Independent Director 3 01646181 GAURAV Executive Director Member 01-05-2013 SHYAMSUKHA 4 00372526 SURESH CHANDRA Non-Executive - Member 09-08-2010 TAPURIAH Independent Director file:///Z:/GEECEE GROUP/GEECEE VENTURES/STOCK EXCHANGE/BSE/2022-2023/REG 27/DEC 2022/CGDec2022.html 5/19 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer GeeCee Ventures Limited published this content on 30 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 January 2023 04:43:03 UTC.

© Publicnow 2023 All news about GEECEE VENTURES LIMITED 01/29 Geecee Ventures : Corporate governance report - 31.12.2022 PU 2012 GEECEE VENTURES LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA