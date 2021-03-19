geechs : Notice of Revision of Dividend Forecast (Initial Dividend and Commemorative Dividend for the listed market change to TSE 1st Section)

March 18, 2021

To: All Concerned Stakeholders

Company name : geechs Inc.

Representative : Naruhito Sonehara, President Representative & CEO

(Stock Code: 7060 TSE 1st Section)

Contact : Daisuke Sakuma, Director CFO

(TEL.+81-3-6690-6928)

Notice of Revision of Dividend Forecast (Initial Dividend and Commemorative Dividend for the listed market change to TSE 1st

Section)

At the meeting of the Board of Directors that was held today, we have decided to revise our dividend forecast per share as of March 31, 2021, as follows.

1. Reasons for Revision of Dividend Forecast

We recognize that returning profits to shareholders is an important management issue, and have so far prioritized investment for business growth by expanding internal reserves, with the aim of expanding business performance and increasing corporate value.

In the fiscal year ending March 31,2021, despite the impact of the new coronaviral infectious disease, profits are steady as expected mainly due to cost reductions, and improved operational efficiency.

Accordingly, although our policy of prioritizing investment for growth and aiming to expand business results will remain unchanged, we have decided to pay dividends for this fiscal year as a means of returning profits to shareholders.

In the future, the Company will consider returning profits to shareholders by comprehensively taking into account factors such as changes in business performance and financial conditions.

Moreover, we carried out listed market change from the TSE Mothers to the TSE 1st Section on April 3, 2020. We would like to express our sincere gratitude for the support and cooperation of our shareholders and other stakeholders.

To express our gratitude to our shareholders, and to commemorate listed market change to the TSE 1st Section, we have decided to pay a commemorative dividendsin addition to ordinary dividends.

Finally, we would like to ask for the continued support of our shareholders in the future.

2. Revisions