    GKO   CA36847L1040

GEEKCO TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION

(GKO)
Delayed Bourse de Toronto  -  02:39 2022-08-24 pm EDT
0.1900 CAD   +72.73%
GEEKCO TECHNOLOGIES : Interim Financial Statement June 30, 2022
PU
Geekco Announces a New Initiative to Boost the Local Economy
GL
Geekco Announces a New Initiative to Boost the Local Economy
AQ
Geekco Technologies : Interim Financial Statement June 30, 2022

08/30/2022 | 04:54am EDT
Geekco Technologies Corporation

(formerly Woden Venture Capital Corporation)

Condensed Interim Consolidated

Financial Statements

for the three and six month periods

ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

Financial Statements

Notice to Reader

2

Unaudited Condensed Interim Statements of

Consolidated Financial Position

3

Condensed Interim Statements of

Consolidated Operations and

Comprehensive Income

4

Condensed Interim Statements of

Consolidated Cash Flows

5

Condensed Interim Statements of

Consolidated Changes in Equity

6

Notes to Condensed Interim Consolidated

Financial Statements

7 - 16

2

Geekco Technologies Corporation

(formerly Woden Venture Capital Corporation)

Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, paragraph 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, these statements must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.

The condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Geekco Technologies Corporation

as at June 30, 2022 and for the three and six-month period ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 have not been reviewed by the Company's external auditors.

3

Geekco Technologies Corporation

(formerly Woden Venture Capital Corporation)

Condensed Interim Statements of Consolidated Financial Position

June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021

(In Canadian dollars)

Unaudited

Audited

2022-06-30

2021-12-31

ASSETS

$

$

Current

Cash

210,393

747,424

Trade and other receivables

390,781

475,752

Emergency Wage Subsidy receivable

12,031

12,031

Security deposits

6,647

Prepaid expenses

102,225

77,829

715,429

1,319,683

Non-current

Investment at fair value

1,120,756

2,858,886

Advance to a company

7,008

7,008

Property, plant and equipment

7,475

8,619

Financial asset related to royalties (Note 8.2)

285,316

285,316

Right-of-use assets

6,557

Intangible assets (Note 6)

2,427,973

2,476,607

3,848,528

5,642,993

4,563,958

6,962,676

LIABILITIES

Current

Accounts payable

495,120

455,936

Lease liabilities

7,356

495,120

463,292

Non-current

Convertible debenture

929,011

939,092

Lease liabilities

Secured loan

40,000

40,000

Financial liability related to royalties (Note 8.2)

345,000

345,000

1,809,131

1,787,384

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital (Note 7)

6,228,143

6,103,143

Contributed surplus

2,751,315

2,367,916

Equity component of convertible debenture

190,815

190,815

Deficit

(6,415,447)

(3,486,582)

2,754,826

5,175,292

4,563,958

6,962,676

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim financial statements.

4

Geekco Technologies Corporation

(formerly Woden Venture Capital Corporation)

Condensed Interim Statements of Consolidated Operations and

Comprehensive Income

For the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(In Canadian dollars) (Unaudited)

2022-06-30

2021-06-302022-06-30

2021-06-30

(3 months)

(3 months)

(6 months)

(6 months)

$

$

$

$

Revenues

Collaboration

Royalties

20,390

23,449

41,218

45,588

Other

20,390

23,449

41,218

45,588

Expenses

Selling expenses

3,000

86,644

20,875

304,342

Administrative expenses

726,993

370,261

1,016,482

763,285

Amortization and depreciation

95,937

4,128

194,406

8,252

Financial expenses

2,431,579

(460,076)

1,738,322

(447,006)

Exchange loss

(1,019)

255

Government subsidy with respect to the secured loan

(10,000)

3,257,509

(62)

2,970,084

619,128

Profit/Loss before income taxes

(3,237,119)

23,511

(2,928,866)

(573,540)

Deferred income taxes

18,279

97,309

Profit/Loss and comprehensive income

(3,237,119)

41,790

(2,928,866)

(476,231)

Basic and diluted earnings per share

(note 10)

(0.089)

0.001

(0.080)

(0.013)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim financial statements.

5

Geekco Technologies Corporation

(formerly Woden Venture Capital Corporation)

Condensed Interim Statements of Consolidated Changes in Equity

For the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021

(In Canadian dollars) (Unaudited)

2022-06-30

2021-06-30

2022-06-30

2021-06-30

(3 months)

(3 months)

(6 months)

(6 months)

$

$

OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net loss

(3,237,119)

41,790

(2,928,866)

(476,231)

Non-cash items

Change in the fair value of a financial asset

2,431,579

1,738,130

Collaboration Revenues

Amortization and depreciation

95,937

4,128

194,406

8,252

Financial Expenses

(456,081)

192

(443,011)

Deferred Taxes

(18,279)

(97,309)

Right of use asset

4,088

4,088

Government subsidy

(10,000)

Share-based bonus payment

383,399

383,399

189,407

(322,116)

(428,443)

(608,651)

(828,892)

Net change in working capital

(note 11)

64,271

35,351

106,407

157,164

Cash flows from operating activities

(257,845)

(393,092)

(502,245)

(671,728)

INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(1,833)

(1,833)

Property, plant and equipment

Intangible assets and cash flows from investing activities

(79,364)

(94,608)

(142,158)

(168,824)

Cash flows from investing activities

(79,364)

(96,441)

(142,158)

(170,657)

FINANCING ACTIVITIES

Repayment of lease liabilities

(4,088)

(3,435)

(7,356)

(7,270)

Interest paid on lease liabilities

(718)

(192)

(1,727)

Share equity

25,000

125,000

Convertible debentures, net of issue expenses

32,707

230,108

(10,081)

1,164,708

Secured loan

20,000

Cash flows from financing activities

53,619

225,955

107,371

1,175,711

Net increase (decrease) in cash

(283,590)

(263,578)

(537,031)

333,326

Cash, beginning of period

493,983

1,738,289

747,424

1,141,385

Cash, end of period

210,393

1,474,711

210,393

1,474,711

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim financial statements.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Geekco Technologies Corporation published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 08:53:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
