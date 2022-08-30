Geekco Technologies : Interim Financial Statement June 30, 2022

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102, Part 4, paragraph 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, these statements must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The Company's condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management.
The condensed interim consolidated financial statements of Geekco Technologies Corporation
as at June 30, 2022 and for the three and six-month period ended June 30, 2022 and 2021 have not been reviewed by the Company's external auditors.
Geekco Technologies Corporation
(formerly Woden Venture Capital Corporation)
Condensed Interim Statements of Consolidated Financial Position
June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021
(In Canadian dollars)
Unaudited
Audited
2022-06-30
2021-12-31
ASSETS
$
$
Current
Cash
210,393
747,424
Trade and other receivables
390,781
475,752
Emergency Wage Subsidy receivable
12,031
12,031
Security deposits
6,647
Prepaid expenses
102,225
77,829
715,429
1,319,683
Non-current
Investment at fair value
1,120,756
2,858,886
Advance to a company
7,008
7,008
Property, plant and equipment
7,475
8,619
Financial asset related to royalties (Note 8.2)
285,316
285,316
Right-of-use assets
6,557
Intangible assets (Note 6)
2,427,973
2,476,607
3,848,528
5,642,993
4,563,958
6,962,676
LIABILITIES
Current
Accounts payable
495,120
455,936
Lease liabilities
7,356
495,120
463,292
Non-current
Convertible debenture
929,011
939,092
Lease liabilities
Secured loan
40,000
40,000
Financial liability related to royalties (Note 8.2)
345,000
345,000
1,809,131
1,787,384
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital (Note 7)
6,228,143
6,103,143
Contributed surplus
2,751,315
2,367,916
Equity component of convertible debenture
190,815
190,815
Deficit
(6,415,447)
(3,486,582)
2,754,826
5,175,292
4,563,958
6,962,676
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim financial statements.
Geekco Technologies Corporation
(formerly Woden Venture Capital Corporation)
Condensed Interim Statements of Consolidated Operations and
Comprehensive Income
For the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(In Canadian dollars) (Unaudited)
2022-06-30
2021-06-302022-06-30
2021-06-30
(3 months)
(3 months)
(6 months)
(6 months)
$
$
$
$
Revenues
Collaboration
Royalties
20,390
23,449
41,218
45,588
Other
20,390
23,449
41,218
45,588
Expenses
Selling expenses
3,000
86,644
20,875
304,342
Administrative expenses
726,993
370,261
1,016,482
763,285
Amortization and depreciation
95,937
4,128
194,406
8,252
Financial expenses
2,431,579
(460,076)
1,738,322
(447,006)
Exchange loss
(1,019)
255
Government subsidy with respect to the secured loan
(10,000)
3,257,509
(62)
2,970,084
619,128
Profit/Loss before income taxes
(3,237,119)
23,511
(2,928,866)
(573,540)
Deferred income taxes
18,279
97,309
Profit/Loss and comprehensive income
(3,237,119)
41,790
(2,928,866)
(476,231)
Basic and diluted earnings per share
(note 10)
(0.089)
0.001
(0.080)
(0.013)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim financial statements.
Geekco Technologies Corporation
(formerly Woden Venture Capital Corporation)
Condensed Interim Statements of Consolidated Changes in Equity
For the three and six-month periods ended June 30, 2022 and 2021
(In Canadian dollars) (Unaudited)
2022-06-30
2021-06-30
2022-06-30
2021-06-30
(3 months)
(3 months)
(6 months)
(6 months)
$
$
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net loss
(3,237,119)
41,790
(2,928,866)
(476,231)
Non-cash items
Change in the fair value of a financial asset
2,431,579
1,738,130
Collaboration Revenues
Amortization and depreciation
95,937
4,128
194,406
8,252
Financial Expenses
(456,081)
192
(443,011)
Deferred Taxes
(18,279)
(97,309)
Right of use asset
4,088
4,088
Government subsidy
(10,000)
Share-based bonus payment
383,399
383,399
189,407
(322,116)
(428,443)
(608,651)
(828,892)
Net change in working capital
(note 11)
64,271
35,351
106,407
157,164
Cash flows from operating activities
(257,845)
(393,092)
(502,245)
(671,728)
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(1,833)
(1,833)
Property, plant and equipment
Intangible assets and cash flows from investing activities
(79,364)
(94,608)
(142,158)
(168,824)
Cash flows from investing activities
(79,364)
(96,441)
(142,158)
(170,657)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Repayment of lease liabilities
(4,088)
(3,435)
(7,356)
(7,270)
Interest paid on lease liabilities
(718)
(192)
(1,727)
Share equity
25,000
125,000
Convertible debentures, net of issue expenses
32,707
230,108
(10,081)
1,164,708
Secured loan
20,000
Cash flows from financing activities
53,619
225,955
107,371
1,175,711
Net increase (decrease) in cash
(283,590)
(263,578)
(537,031)
333,326
Cash, beginning of period
493,983
1,738,289
747,424
1,141,385
Cash, end of period
210,393
1,474,711
210,393
1,474,711
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed interim financial statements.
