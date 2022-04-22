Geekco Technologies : Material Change Report

MATERIAL CHANGE REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 7.1 OF NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 51-102

ITEM 1: Name and Address of Company

Geekco Technologies Corporation ("Geekco" or the "Corporation") 620-1600, Saint-Martin Blvd. East,

Laval, Quebec,

H7G 4R8

ITEM 2: Date of Material Change

April 14, 2022.

ITEM 3: News Release

Press releases were issued in English and in French by Geekco on April 14, 2022. Copies of each version are attached hereto.

ITEM 4: Summary of Material Change

Conversion of debenture interest into equity.

ITEM 5: Full Description of Material Change

Geekco announced that in accordance with the terms and conditions of the convertible debenture units issued on April 14, 2021 (the "Debentures Units"), Geekco has agreed, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), to issue 118 483 class A shares (the "Common Shares") as settlement of payments of interest equal to $25,000 accrued between April 14, 2021 to April 13, 2022. The Common Shares will be issued at the $0.211 per Common Share and will be subject to a statutory four-month hold period beginning as of the date of issuance of the Common Shares. The transaction is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

In a news release dated April 14, 2021, Geekco had announced the completion of the first tranche of a private placement offering of the Debentures Units and the terms of such offering. Such terms include the requirement to pay a 10% interest rate per year, accruing in arrears, payable at the end of each anniversary date either in cash or in Common Shares, at the option of the Corporation. If payment is made in Common Shares, the price per share issued shall be equal to the volume weighted trading price of the Common Shares on the TSXV for the last 20 days prior to the applicable payment date, subject to the minimum price pursuant to the TSXV policies and the TSXV approval.

ITEM 6: Reliance on Subsection 7.1(2) or (3) of National Instrument 51-102

Not applicable.

ITEM 7: Omitted Information

Not applicable.

ITEM 8: Executive Officer

For more information, please contact: Geekco Technologies Corporation: Henri Harland, Chairman of the Board Telephone: (514) 246-9734

ITEM 9: Date of Report

April 22, 2022.

POUR DIFFUSION IMMÉDIATE

COMMUNIQUÉ DE PRESSE

CONVERSTION D'INTÉRÊTS DE DÉBENTURE EN ACTIONS

LAVAL, QUÉBEC - 14 avril 2022 - Corporation Geekco Technologies - (la « Société » ou « Geekco ») (TSX-V: GKO; OTCQB: GKOTF), a annoncé que conformément aux termes et conditions des unités de débentures convertibles émises le 14 avril 2021 (les « Unités de Débentures »), Geekco a accepté, sous réserve de l'approbation de la Bourse de croissance TSX (la « TSXV »), d'émettre 118 483 actions de catégorie A (les « Actions ordinaires ») en règlement du paiement d'intérêts totalisant 25 000 $ courus entre le 14 avril 2021 et le 13 avril 2022. Les Actions ordinaires seront émises au prix de 0,211 $ par Action ordinaire et seront assujetties à une période de restriction à la revente de quatre mois à compter de la date d'émission des Actions ordinaires. La transaction est sujette à l'approbation de la TSXV.

Dans un communiqué de presse daté du 14 avril 2021, Geekco annonçait la réalisation de la deuxième tranche d'un placement privé d'Unités de Débentures et les conditions de ce placement. Ces conditions comprennent l'obligation de payer un taux d'intérêt de 10 % par an, accumulé à terme échu, payable à la fin de chaque date anniversaire soit en espèces, soit en Actions ordinaires, au choix de la Société. Si le paiement est effectué en Actions ordinaires, le prix par action émise est égal au cours moyen pondéré en fonction du volume des Actions ordinaires inscrites à la TSXV pour les 20 derniers jours avant la date de paiement applicable, sous réserve du prix minimum conformément aux politiques de la TSXV et de l'approbation de la TSXV.

2

À PROPOS DE GEEKCO

Geekco se positionne à l'avant-garde des médias sociaux en offrant FlipNpik, un réseau social collaboratif qui vise à promouvoir l'achat local, contribuant ainsi à l'amélioration de l'économie locale et à la qualité de vie des citoyens, et qui récompense la contribution de valeur avec tous les utilisateurs actifs. L'écosystème et l'application mobile FlipNpik mettent à profit le levier de la communauté de consommateurs, créateurs de contenu et influenceurs pour stimuler l'achat local et dynamiser la visibilité des commerces locaux. En échange, les utilisateurs actifs qui créent et partagent du contenu numérique au sein de la plateforme reçoivent des « Flip Social » qu'ils utilisent pour obtenir des récompenses et/ou consommations offertes par les partenaires stratégiques et commerces locaux.

La Bourse de croissance TSX et son fournisseur de services de réglementation (au sens attribué à ce terme dans les politiques de la Bourse de croissance TSX) n'assument aucune responsabilité quant à la pertinence ou à l'exactitude du présent communiqué.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez contacter :

Corporation Geekco Technologies

Henri Harland, Président du conseil d'administration Téléphone : (514) 246-9734

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

PRESS RELEASE

CONVERSION OF DEBENTURE INTEREST INTO EQUITY

LAVAL, QUÉBEC - April 14, 2022 - Geekco Technologies Corporation (the "Corporation" or "Geekco") (TSX-V: GKO; OTCQB: GKOTF) has announced that in accordance with the terms and conditions of the convertible debenture units issued on April 14, 2021 (the "Debentures Units"), Geekco has agreed, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), to issue 118,483 class A shares (the "Common Shares") as settlement of payments of interest equal to $25,000 accrued between April 14, 2021 to April 13, 2022. The Common Shares will be issued at the $0.211 per Common Share and will be subject to a statutory four-month hold period beginning as of the date of issuance of the Common Shares. The transaction is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

In a news release dated April 14, 2021, Geekco had announced the completion of the second tranche of a private placement offering of the Debentures Units and the terms of such offering. Such terms include the requirement to pay a 10% interest rate per year, accruing in arrears, payable at the end of each anniversary date either in cash or in Common Shares, at the option of the Corporation. If payment is made in Common Shares, the price per share issued shall be equal to the volume weighted trading price of the Common Shares on the TSXV for the last 20 days prior to the applicable payment date, subject to the minimum price pursuant to the TSXV policies and the TSXV approval.