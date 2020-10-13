Log in
China auto sales jump in 'Golden September' as shoppers return to showrooms

10/13/2020 | 06:29am EDT
A woman wearing a face mask walks on a bridge as cars are seen in a traffic jam during evening rush hour in Beijing, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

BEIJING/SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China auto sales marked a sixth straight month of gain, rebounding a solid 12.8% in September as the world's biggest vehicle market comes off lows hit during the coronavirus lockdown.

This time of year, known as "Golden September, Silver October", is usually a highpoint in sales for the industry, with consumers venturing out to make purchases after having stayed away from showrooms during the stifling summer months.

Sales reached 2.57 million vehicles last month but were still down 6.9% for the year to date at 17.12 million vehicles, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

"Based on our dealer channel checks, the growth in momentum extended into the October Golden Week, as retail sales exceeded dealers' expectations," said Haitong International analyst Shi Ji.

The Beijing auto show, promotional events and policies enacted by local governments to support the auto sector helped sales growth in September, senior CAAM official Chen Shihua told reporters.

Passenger vehicle sales rose 8% in September. Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd, Great Wall Motor Co Ltd and Toyota Motor Corp were among those that booked double-digit growth.

New energy vehicles did particularly well with sales surging 67.7% to 138,000 for their third consecutive month of gain. NEVs include battery-powered electric, plug-in petrol-electric hybrid and hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles.

NEV makers such as home-grown Nio Inc and Xpeng Inc as well as foreign firms like U.S. leader Tesla Inc are expanding manufacturing capacity in China where the government has aggressively promoted greener vehicles to reduce air pollution.

Tesla on Tuesday cut prices for Model S sedans by around 4% in the United States as well as other key markets like China. Tesla also cut the starting price of its Chinese-made Model 3 sedan this month by about 8% to 249,900 yuan ($36,805).

For trucks and other commercial vehicles, which constitute around a quarter of the overall market, sales surged 40% in September, driven by government investment in infrastructure and as buyers upgraded to comply with tougher emissions rules.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Edwina Gibbs)

By Yilei Sun and Brenda Goh


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.92% 16.42 End-of-day quote.7.74%
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED 5.27% 11.58 End-of-day quote.101.04%
NIO LIMITED 1.77% 21.85 Delayed Quote.443.53%
SILVER -0.60% 24.998 Delayed Quote.41.39%
TESLA, INC. 1.91% 442.3 Delayed Quote.428.65%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 0.59% 6850 End-of-day quote.8.21%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -0.80% 6911 End-of-day quote.-10.41%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.15% 6.7329 Delayed Quote.-3.11%
Financials
Sales 2020 92 254 M 13 679 M 13 679 M
Net income 2020 7 232 M 1 072 M 1 072 M
Net cash 2020 17 499 M 2 595 M 2 595 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,9x
Yield 2020 1,33%
Capitalization 140 B 20 791 M 20 795 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,33x
EV / Sales 2021 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 38 000
Free-Float 58,5%
Technical analysis trends GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 16,38 CNY
Last Close Price 14,29 CNY
Spread / Highest target 91,4%
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sheng Yue Gui Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wen Ze Xu President
Shu Fu Li Chairman
Siu Lun Ang Executive Director
Jian Yang Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED7.74%20 791
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-10.41%183 536
VOLKSWAGEN AG-20.90%85 913
DAIMLER AG-0.73%61 926
BMW AG-11.01%49 630
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-11.99%46 096
