       SHANGHAI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Chinese automaker Geely
Holding Group           said on Saturday it has launched 11
low-earth orbit satellites, its second dispatch, as it expands
its capacity to provide more accurate navigation for autonomous
vehicles.
    The satellites were launched from the Xichang Satellite
Launch Center in the southwestern province of Sichuan, Geely
said in a statement sent to Reuters.
    Geely said it expects 72 to be in orbit by 2025 and
eventually plans to have a constellation of 240.
    The first launch was conducted in June 2022. 
    In addition to providing high-precision positioning support
to self-driving cars, Geely said its network will also serve
other commercial functions such as connectivity to the consumer
electronics sector.
    The satellites have AI remote sensing functions, providing
1-5 meter (3.2-16.4 ft) clear high-resolution remote sensing
imaging, the company said.
    China's satellite networks are dominated by its military but
the government began to allow private investment in the
country's space industry in 2014. Since then, commercial
companies, some backed by local governments, have rushed into
the sector, with the majority focusing on making satellites and
the rest attempting to build small launch vehicles including
reusable rockets.
    In its latest five-year plan for 2021-2025, Beijing has
called for an integrated network of satellites for
communications, remote sensing and navigation. China has more
than 400 satellites deployed in space, including commercially
owned satellites, according to state media.

 (Reporting by Zhang Yan; Writing by Engen Tham and Luoyan Liu;
Editing by Jacqueline Wong)