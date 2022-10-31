Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Geely Automobile Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    175   KYG3777B1032

GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(175)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  01:41 2022-10-31 am EDT
8.530 HKD   +1.31%
01:24aChina's Geely to spin off and list its Zeekr electric car brand
RE
12:54aGeely Auto to Spin Off Electric-Vehicle Unit Zeekr
DJ
10/27Geely's Farizon EV Brand Rakes in $300 Million in Funding Round
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China's Geely to spin off and list its Zeekr electric car brand

10/31/2022 | 01:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Geely Automobile said on Monday it plans to spin off its high-end Zeekr electric vehicle brand and list the unit.

The terms of the proposed spin-off, including listing venue, offering size and price range for Zeekr have not been finalised, the company said in a statement.

Geely Automobile and its parent Zhejiang Geely Holding Group launched Zeekr in April 2021 as a premium brand targeting young and trendy customers.

In August last year, Zeekr raised $500 million in its first external funding from investors that included Intel Capital, battery maker CATL and online entertainment firm Bilibili.

An Conghui, Geely's president and Zeekr's chief executive, has said Zeekr is confident of hitting its sales target of 70,000 units this year. The brand aims to sell 650,000 vehicles a year by 2025.

Besides Zeekr, Geely owns other EV brands such as Polestar and Geometry.

ECARX Holdings, a Chinese auto tech startup backed by Geely Holding Group's chairman, went public in May through a merger with a blank-check firm in a deal that valued it at $3.8 billion.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BILIBILI INC. -5.99% 8.95 Delayed Quote.-80.71%
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED 1.19% 8.53 Delayed Quote.-60.47%
INTEL CORPORATION 10.66% 29.07 Delayed Quote.-43.55%
POLESTAR AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING UK PLC -0.95% 4.15 Delayed Quote.-64.53%
All news about GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED
01:24aChina's Geely to spin off and list its Zeekr electric car brand
RE
12:54aGeely Auto to Spin Off Electric-Vehicle Unit Zeekr
DJ
10/27Geely's Farizon EV Brand Rakes in $300 Million in Funding Round
MT
10/26Chinese automaker Geely's new energy brand Farizon raises over $300 million
RE
10/20Geely Said to Increase Shareholding in Aston Martin
MT
10/11Ningbo Joyson Electronic Sees Up to Seven-Fold Jump in January-September Profit
MT
10/11Renault CEO seeks partner on hybrids to bring scale, cut costs
RE
10/11Renault CEO says in talks with French govt on combustion engine business
RE
10/11Renault CEO tours Korea unit run with Geely amid strategy reset
RE
10/10Geely Automobile Holdings Limited Reports Unaudited Group Sales Results for the Month a..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 133 B 18 324 M 18 324 M
Net income 2022 5 347 M 737 M 737 M
Net cash 2022 25 828 M 3 561 M 3 561 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,9x
Yield 2022 2,11%
Capitalization 78 240 M 10 788 M 10 788 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
EV / Sales 2023 0,28x
Nbr of Employees 47 000
Free-Float 57,4%
Chart GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Geely Automobile Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 7,78 CNY
Average target price 17,65 CNY
Spread / Average Target 127%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sheng Yue Gui Executive Director
Wen Ze Xu President
Shu Fu Li Chairman
Yang Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Qing Heng An Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED-59.20%10 788
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-3.59%188 355
VOLKSWAGEN AG-27.74%75 896
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-13.89%61 912
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-33.74%55 194
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-36.16%53 312