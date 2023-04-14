Advanced search
    175   KYG3777B1032

GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(175)
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08:44 2023-04-14 am EDT
10.14 HKD   +3.89%
04:22aChina's Zeekr hires ex-Lexus brand veteran to helm Europe operations -memo
RE
04/13Renault strikes battery deal with Verkor for premium EVs
RE
04/13Lack of electric vans opens door for Chinese, other EV makers
RE
China's Zeekr hires ex-Lexus brand veteran to helm Europe operations -memo

04/14/2023 | 04:22am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China's Zeekr has hired a former Lexus executive to helm its operations in Europe, according to a memo seen by Reuters, as the electric vehicle (EV) maker plans to sell into the region later this year.

Spiros Fotinos, who spent 24 years with Toyota and led the brand management of Lexus globally, joined Zeekr in September as the chief executive officer of Zeekr Europe to oversee the brand's operation in the region, the memo showed.

A Zeekr representative confirmed the appointment of Fotinos.  

The previously unreported move underscores Zeekr's efforts to establish a foothold in the premium EV segment in the home markets of BMW, Mercedes-Benz and Audi.

The Geely-owned brand said on Wednesday it planned to offer the SUV-styled Zeekr X and its Zeekr 001 EV sedan in western Europe. Zeekr previously said it would start delivering in Europe in the fourth quarter of this year.

Zeekr CEO Andy An said then the company would provide more details on its strategy for overseas sales at the Shanghai auto show, scheduled for April 18-27.

It aims to sell 140,000 Zeekr cars this year, doubling the figure in 2022, An added.

(Reporting by Zhang Yan and Brenda Goh; Editing by Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2023
ChangeLast1st jan.
BMW AG 0.76% 103.08 Delayed Quote.22.72%
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED 3.89% 10.14 Delayed Quote.-14.39%
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG 0.42% 70.07 Delayed Quote.13.66%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION 0.55% 7290 Delayed Quote.0.14%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION -0.25% 1808 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials
Sales 2022 132 B 19 196 M 19 196 M
Net income 2022 5 059 M 736 M 736 M
Net cash 2022 25 403 M 3 698 M 3 698 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,9x
Yield 2022 1,99%
Capitalization 85 891 M 12 504 M 12 504 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 49 000
Free-Float 57,4%
Technical analysis trends GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 8,54 CNY
Average target price 12,41 CNY
Spread / Average Target 45,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sheng Yue Gui Executive Director
Wen Ze Xu President
Qing Dai Chief Financial Officer
Shu Fu Li Chairman
Yang Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED-14.39%12 504
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.00%185 682
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG13.66%82 520
VOLKSWAGEN AG8.30%79 041
BMW AG22.72%72 454
FORD MOTOR COMPANY8.94%49 840
