China shares slip as growth fears prompt foreign outflows

* SSEC -1.1%, CSI300 -1.14%, HSI -1.38%
* Outflows from foreign investors top 7.5 bln yuan
* China says it will take targeted steps to boost economy
SHANGHAI, May 24 (Reuters) - Chinese shares fell on Tuesday,
with financial and healthcare firms leading broad-based losses
amid heavy selling by foreign investors, as global worries over
slowing growth continue to weigh despite new pledges of economic
support from Beijing.
** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was
down 1.1% at 3,112.37.
** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.14%,
with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.86%,
and consumer staples sector down 1.08%.
** The real estate index was 0.21% lower and
the healthcare sub-index fell 2.45%.
** Foreign investors were net sellers of A-shares on
Tuesday, with Refinitiv data showing outflows of more than 7.5
billion yuan ($1.13 billion) through the Stock Connect programme
by the midday break.
** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 1.33%
to 6,928.97, while the Hang Seng Index was down 1.38% at
20,187.37.
** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 1.86%, the
start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by
1.95% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was
down 2.4%.
** Automotive shares shook off the broader market gloom,
with a sub-index tracking the sector rising 0.38%,
after China said it would reduce some passenger car purchase
taxes by 60 billion yuan.
** The tax reduction is among a number of steps China's
cabinet has pledged to support an economy wracked by widespread
COVID-19 outbreaks that are hobbling an already-slowing economy.
** But in a sign of the challenge of controlling the
coronavirus, Beijing stepped up quarantine efforts to end a
month-old outbreak in the capital.
** News of the tax measures helped to lift Geely Automobile
Holdings Ltd up 5.28% in Hong Kong, making it the top
gainer on the Hang Seng.
** The yuan was quoted at 6.6599 per U.S. dollar,
0.17% weaker than the previous close of 6.6488.
($1 = 6.6603 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Rashmi Aich)