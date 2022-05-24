Log in
05/23
14.36 HKD   +5.28%
12:52aChina shares slip as growth fears prompt foreign outflows
RE
05/23Great Wall, Geely Rise on Tax-Cut Plan
DJ
05/22Chinese EV Makers Hike Prices to Offset Rising Raw Material Costs
MT
China shares slip as growth fears prompt foreign outflows

05/24/2022 | 12:52am EDT
* SSEC -1.1%, CSI300 -1.14%, HSI -1.38%

* Outflows from foreign investors top 7.5 bln yuan

* China says it will take targeted steps to boost economy

SHANGHAI, May 24 (Reuters) - Chinese shares fell on Tuesday, with financial and healthcare firms leading broad-based losses amid heavy selling by foreign investors, as global worries over slowing growth continue to weigh despite new pledges of economic support from Beijing. ** At the midday break, the Shanghai Composite index was down 1.1% at 3,112.37.

** China's blue-chip CSI300 index was down 1.14%, with its financial sector sub-index lower by 0.86%, and consumer staples sector down 1.08%.

** The real estate index was 0.21% lower and the healthcare sub-index fell 2.45%.

** Foreign investors were net sellers of A-shares on Tuesday, with Refinitiv data showing outflows of more than 7.5 billion yuan ($1.13 billion) through the Stock Connect programme by the midday break.

** Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong fell 1.33% to 6,928.97, while the Hang Seng Index was down 1.38% at 20,187.37.

** The smaller Shenzhen index was down 1.86%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was weaker by 1.95% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index was down 2.4%.

** Automotive shares shook off the broader market gloom, with a sub-index tracking the sector rising 0.38%, after China said it would reduce some passenger car purchase taxes by 60 billion yuan.

** The tax reduction is among a number of steps China's cabinet has pledged to support an economy wracked by widespread COVID-19 outbreaks that are hobbling an already-slowing economy.

** But in a sign of the challenge of controlling the coronavirus, Beijing stepped up quarantine efforts to end a month-old outbreak in the capital.

** News of the tax measures helped to lift Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd up 5.28% in Hong Kong, making it the top gainer on the Hang Seng.

** The yuan was quoted at 6.6599 per U.S. dollar, 0.17% weaker than the previous close of 6.6488.

($1 = 6.6603 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
