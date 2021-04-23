Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Geely Automobile Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    175   KYG3777B1032

GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(175)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Exclusive: Baidu's Jidu Auto to invest $7.7 billion in 'robot' smart cars

04/23/2021 | 06:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People walk near a Baidu logo at the company headquarters in Beijing

BEIJING (Reuters) - Jidu Auto, an electric vehicle venture between China's tech giant Baidu and Chinese automaker Geely, aims to plough 50 billion yuan ($7.7 billion) into producing smart cars over the next five years, its chief executive told Reuters.

Xia Yiping said on Friday that the funding would come from Baidu and other investors and Jidu would aim to launch its first electric vehicle (EV) in three years, as is standard for the industry, but would make efforts to speed this up.

Its first EV would look like a "robot" and would target young customers, Xia said, adding that Jidu would analyse big market data before deciding on a final model.

"It will make you feel like it's a robot that can communicate with you with emotions," said Xia, who co-founded and served as chief technology officer at Chinese bike-sharing firm Mobike until it was acquired by Meituan in 2018.

Baidu's Hong Kong-listed shares jumped as much as 1.34% after Reuters reported Jidu's investment plan.

The launch of the new auto company in January comes as tech companies around the world are racing to develop smart cars after Tesla's success in commercializing EVs.

Jidu plans to release a new model every one or one-and-a-half years after its first launch, Xia said, without giving a sales target. It plans to hire 2,500 to 3,000 people over two to three years, including 400 to 500 software engineers.

Shanghai and Beijing based Jidu also plans to roll out its branding in the third quarter of 2021, Xia said.

Xia said Jidu, which will use Geely's open-source electric vehicle platform, hopes to make cars in Hangzhou Bay in China's eastern city of Ningbo, where Geely has several plants.

It plans to sell its car directly to customers to begin with, without using dealerships.

Chinese search engine company Baidu in January announced it would set up the company with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group to leverage its intelligent driving expertise and Geely's car manufacturing capabilities. Baidu currently owns 55% of Jidu and Geely has a 45% stake.

Jidu is considering using chips designed by Baidu, which has over the years developed smart car technologies including autonomous driving, high-definition maps and cloud. Baidu first established its autonomous driving unit Apollo in 2017.

Smartphone maker Xiaomi Corp and telecom giant Huawei Technologies are among other Chinese tech giants harbouring auto ambitions.

($1 = 6.4939 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Yingzhi Yang, Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe in Beijing; Editing by Ana Nicolaci and Alexander Smith)

By Yingzhi Yang, Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.78% 22.1 End-of-day quote.-16.60%
TESLA, INC. -3.28% 719.69 Delayed Quote.1.99%
All news about GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED
06:11aEXCLUSIVE : Baidu's Jidu Auto to invest $7.7 billion in 'robot' smart cars
RE
04/22Hong Kong Hang Seng Up 0.5% on Tech Sector Strength, Earnings Season Outlook
MT
04/21GEELY AUTOMOBILE  : Twelve U.S. states urge Biden to back phasing out gas-powere..
RE
04/19MARKET CHATTER : BYD Unveils Open-Source Electric Vehicle Platform
MT
04/19GEELY AUTOMOBILE  : Volvo to Provide Cars to Test Didi Chuxing's Autonomous Driv..
MT
04/19MARKET CHATTER : Geely's Swedish Unit Polestar in Talks to Raise More Funds
MT
04/19Hong Kong Hang Seng Up 0.5% on Wall Street Cues, Beijing Regulator Statement
MT
04/16Hong Kong Hang Seng Up 0.6% After Beijing GDP Report
MT
04/16Geely Shares Jump as EV Brand Zeekr Unveils First Model
DJ
04/15GEELY AUTOMOBILE  : Launches Standalone Electric Car Brand Zeekr
MT
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 109 B 16 749 M 16 749 M
Net income 2021 8 945 M 1 378 M 1 378 M
Net cash 2021 22 893 M 3 526 M 3 526 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,0x
Yield 2021 1,38%
Capitalization 182 B 27 970 M 27 960 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,46x
EV / Sales 2022 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 38 000
Free-Float 58,5%
Chart GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Geely Automobile Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 24,67 CNY
Last Close Price 18,49 CNY
Spread / Highest target 134%
Spread / Average Target 33,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -40,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sheng Yue Gui Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wen Ze Xu President
Shu Fu Li Chairman
Cheuk Yin Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sau Hung Yeung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED-16.60%27 970
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION5.17%216 350
VOLKSWAGEN AG51.59%157 297
DAIMLER AG27.67%94 837
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY36.07%81 642
BMW AG19.31%67 092
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ