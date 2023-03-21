Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Geely Automobile Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    175   KYG3777B1032

GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(175)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  01:28:20 2023-03-21 am EDT
9.500 HKD   +3.83%
12:52aGeely Auto's 2022 Profit Edged Higher While Revenue Jumped
DJ
03/13Geely Automobile : 2022 Annual Results Conference
PU
03/10China, Hong Kong stocks fall as recovery doubts, U.S. data curb risk appetite
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Geely Auto's 2022 Profit Edged Higher While Revenue Jumped

03/21/2023 | 12:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Yifan Wang


Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd.'s 2022 net profit rose slightly despite sharply higher revenue, as profitability took a hit from soaring battery and chip costs.

The auto maker, one of China's largest, on Tuesday posted net profit of CNY5.26 billion ($764.7 million) for the past year, up slightly from CNY4.85 billion in 2021.

Its revenue rose 46% to CNY147.96 billion.

But higher cost of sales and research and development expenses weighed on the company's bottom line.

"The impacts brought by the surging cost of batteries, chips and other parts and components, as well as the significant investment we made into our new business Zeekr during its early development stage put pressure on the profitability of the Group during the period," Geely said.

For 2023, the company said it targets sales volume growth of about 15%.


Write to Yifan Wang at yifan.wang@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-21-23 0051ET

All news about GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED
12:52aGeely Auto's 2022 Profit Edged Higher While Revenue Jumped
DJ
03/13Geely Automobile : 2022 Annual Results Conference
PU
03/10China, Hong Kong stocks fall as recovery doubts, U.S. data curb risk appetite
RE
03/09Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Weaken Ahead of U.S. Jobs..
DJ
03/09Geely Automobile Unit Forms Firm to Launch New Car-Phone Operating Systems
MT
03/09Geely Applies for Dual-Counter Arrangement on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange
MT
03/09Geely Raises Stake in Qianjiang Motorcycle to 37% For 505 Million Yuan
MT
03/09Geely EV Unit Releases Online Tool to Test Second-Hand Vehicles
MT
03/06Geely's Car Sales Jump 39% in February
MT
03/06Zheneng Electric Power to Join Second Phase of Nuclear Power JV
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 132 B 19 174 M 19 174 M
Net income 2022 5 059 M 736 M 736 M
Net cash 2022 25 403 M 3 694 M 3 694 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,9x
Yield 2022 2,12%
Capitalization 80 694 M 11 734 M 11 734 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
EV / Sales 2023 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 47 000
Free-Float 57,4%
Chart GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Geely Automobile Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Last Close Price 8,02 CNY
Average target price 14,55 CNY
Spread / Average Target 81,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sheng Yue Gui Executive Director
Wen Ze Xu President
Qing Dai Chief Financial Officer
Shu Fu Li Chairman
Yang Wang Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.42%11 916
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-1.46%183 500
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG12.80%78 986
VOLKSWAGEN AG3.45%74 555
BMW AG13.76%64 832
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-0.77%46 553