Geely Auto's 2022 Profit Edged Higher While Revenue Jumped

Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd.'s 2022 net profit rose slightly despite sharply higher revenue, as profitability took a hit from soaring battery and chip costs.

The auto maker, one of China's largest, on Tuesday posted net profit of CNY5.26 billion ($764.7 million) for the past year, up slightly from CNY4.85 billion in 2021.

Its revenue rose 46% to CNY147.96 billion.

But higher cost of sales and research and development expenses weighed on the company's bottom line.

"The impacts brought by the surging cost of batteries, chips and other parts and components, as well as the significant investment we made into our new business Zeekr during its early development stage put pressure on the profitability of the Group during the period," Geely said.

For 2023, the company said it targets sales volume growth of about 15%.

