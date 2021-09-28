Geely Automobile : China's Geely moves into smartphones with chairman's new venture

SHANGHAI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Chinese automaker Zhejiang
Geely Holding said on Tuesday its founder, Eric Li,
has launched a new company dedicated to making smartphones.
The announcement marks yet another foray beyond autos for
the company and Li, its ambitious founder.
The new company, called Hubei Xingji Technology Co Ltd, has
signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Wuhan Economic
and Technological Development Zone to establish its headquarters
in the central Chinese city where it will develop smart devices
including smartphones, according to Geely.
Public records show that Li currently owns 55% of the
company.
In a statement, Geely said that Hubei Xingji will position
itself in the premium segment of the smartphone market.
"There is a close connection in technologies within
intelligent vehicle cockpits and smartphone technologies," Li
said in a statement.
"The major trend in the coming future is to create user
ecosystems across borders and provide users with a more
convenient, smarter and seamlessly connected multi-screen
experience."
Li is perceived as an agile opportunist who is making a
stream of startup bets - on ventures like flying cars and
helicopter taxis - to prepare for the new age of autos, Reuters
has reported.
Besides vehicles, Geely has a Danish bank, a startup
developing vehicle control software technology, and Geespace, a
China-based firm which received approval from Beijing this year
to make low-orbit satellites that will be the eyes in the sky
for fully autonomous machines. The scale of his investments -
spanning Europe, Southeast Asia, China and the United States -
is unique among Chinese auto firms.
China's smartphone market has matured since an initial boom
in the past decade. Shipments of handsets to China for the year
2020 hit 330 million units, marking an 11% annual decline.
Despite the sector's shrinking size, major brands have
increased their market share after U.S. sanctions caused the
once-dominant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd to retreat
from the market.
Xiaomi Corp, a longtime Huawei rival, boosted its
sales domestically and abroad and ranked as the number-two brand
worldwide this year for the first time.
In March, Xiaomi founder Lei Jun said the company would
formally enter the electric vehicle market and invest $10
billion in the sector over the next 10 years.
