Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Geely Automobile Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    175   KYG3777B1032

GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED

(175)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Geely Automobile : China's Geely moves into smartphones with chairman's new venture

09/28/2021 | 12:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A building of the Geely Auto Research Institute is seen in Ningbo

SHANGHAI, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding said on Tuesday its founder, Eric Li, has launched a new company dedicated to making smartphones.

The announcement marks yet another foray beyond autos for the company and Li, its ambitious founder.

The new company, called Hubei Xingji Technology Co Ltd, has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with the Wuhan Economic and Technological Development Zone to establish its headquarters in the central Chinese city where it will develop smart devices including smartphones, according to Geely.

Public records show that Li currently owns 55% of the company.

In a statement, Geely said that Hubei Xingji will position itself in the premium segment of the smartphone market.

"There is a close connection in technologies within intelligent vehicle cockpits and smartphone technologies," Li said in a statement.

"The major trend in the coming future is to create user ecosystems across borders and provide users with a more convenient, smarter and seamlessly connected multi-screen experience."

Li is perceived as an agile opportunist who is making a stream of startup bets - on ventures like flying cars and helicopter taxis - to prepare for the new age of autos, Reuters has reported.

Besides vehicles, Geely has a Danish bank, a startup developing vehicle control software technology, and Geespace, a China-based firm which received approval from Beijing this year to make low-orbit satellites that will be the eyes in the sky for fully autonomous machines. The scale of his investments - spanning Europe, Southeast Asia, China and the United States - is unique among Chinese auto firms.

China's smartphone market has matured since an initial boom in the past decade. Shipments of handsets to China for the year 2020 hit 330 million units, marking an 11% annual decline.

Despite the sector's shrinking size, major brands have increased their market share after U.S. sanctions caused the once-dominant Huawei Technologies Co Ltd to retreat from the market.

Xiaomi Corp, a longtime Huawei rival, boosted its sales domestically and abroad and ranked as the number-two brand worldwide this year for the first time.

In March, Xiaomi founder Lei Jun said the company would formally enter the electric vehicle market and invest $10 billion in the sector over the next 10 years.

(Reporting by Josh Horwitz and Brenda Goh; Editing by Tom Hogue and Stephen Coates)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED -4.57% 21.95 End-of-day quote.-17.17%
XIAOMI CORPORATION -1.58% 21.75 End-of-day quote.-34.49%
All news about GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED
12:16aGEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely moves into smartphones with chairman's new venture
RE
09/27GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Backed Polestar to Go Pubic Via $20 Billion SPAC Deal; Shares Jump 3%
MT
09/27GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Starts Mass Producing Commercial Satellites
MT
09/27GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Didi Challenger Plans New Fundraising, Potential IPO
MT
09/27Hong Kong Hang Seng Inches Higher; Property and Tech Sectors Still Declining
MT
09/27STOXX EUROPE 600 : Sweden's Polestar To Finalize SPAC Merger With Gores Guggenheim
MT
09/26GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Targets 5,000 Battery Swapping Stations Worldwide by 2025; Shares Fall ..
MT
09/23GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Owned Volvo to Stop Using Animal Leather in Electric Cars by 2030
MT
09/23Hong Kong Hang Seng Up 1.2% on Powerful Property-Sector Rebound
MT
09/22GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Unit Forms JV With Germany's Volocopter to Bring 150 Aircraft to China
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 107 B 16 531 M 16 531 M
Net income 2021 7 037 M 1 090 M 1 090 M
Net cash 2021 17 827 M 2 762 M 2 762 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,2x
Yield 2021 1,13%
Capitalization 179 B 27 695 M 27 707 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,51x
EV / Sales 2022 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 34 000
Free-Float 58,4%
Chart GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Geely Automobile Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 32
Last Close Price 18,21 CNY
Average target price 26,42 CNY
Spread / Average Target 45,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sheng Yue Gui Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Wen Ze Xu President
Shu Fu Li Chairman
Cheuk Yin Lee Independent Non-Executive Director
Sau Hung Yeung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED-17.17%29 014
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION29.82%252 924
VOLKSWAGEN AG25.53%137 986
DAIMLER AG31.16%93 053
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY27.86%75 824
BMW AG14.48%61 932