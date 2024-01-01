Geely Automobile Holdings Limited provided sales guidance for the year 2024. For the year, the Board sets the Group's sales volume target for the year of 2024 at 1,900,000 units (including the sales volume target for LYNK & CO-branded vehicles), representing an increase of around 13% from the total sales volume achieved in 2023. In addition, the sales volume target for new energy vehicles is set to increase by more than 66% compared to the total sales volume achieved in 2023.